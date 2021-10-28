This article, too, will relate to Blindness Awareness Month.
The first part of this story was first heard from the late Iliff McMahan, Sr. About 1950 he attended a funeral at Clay Creek Church and was intrigued by a tombstone he saw in the cemetery: Daniel H. Hurley * November 18, 1853-October 12, 1883 * Murdered Wrongfully. Iliff was anxious to learn more so he went to Governor Ben W. Hooper, his "go to" person on matters of local history.
Although the Governor had been just a teenager when this incident occurred, he remembered it well, as he lived only two blocks down the street from where it occurred. All of the details were published in Jonesborough Herald and Tribune. On October 11, 1883 was this report: Newport, Tenn. Oct. 5. D.H. Hurley, a well known citizen of this county, while resisting arrest was shot this evening at 4 o'clock by Town Constable Robert Dennis in front of the Mims House and is thought to be in a dying condition. He is 30 years old and has a wife and two children. Whiskey was the cause of the trouble. In the October 18th issue of the Herald and Tribune was a reprint from the October 11th issue of the Newport Times saying that Mr. Hurley had died that day.
In a separate article in the October 18th issue of the Jonesborough paper were the details taken from Newport's Eastern Sentinel: D.H, Hurley, while under the influence of whiskey, became involved in a row with Abe Hartsell and his son John Hartsell in front of Oscar O'Neil's saloon in this place. He knocked both the Hartsells down and made others stand out of the way as he went. It was not the first time he had terrified the unsuspecting. Dan was "much of a man" physically and well he knew it. He made it a point to have things his own way and asked no odds of any one who dared to oppose him. In the midst of the scraping match with the Hartsells, Town Constable Robt. Dennis heard the disturbance and hastened to the spot to preserve the peace. He approached Dan and attempted to place him under arrest. Dan would not surrender but joined issue with the constable and they had a lively tussle. The officer summonsed others to assist, but no one responded and he was severely handled. He was not a match for Hurley in either strength or skill. It is said that there were citizens standing around who would have gladly rendered aid and quelled the trouble, but for the defiant threats of some, who claimed to be Dan's friends, and with knives and rocks drawn, would let no one interfere. Finally he jerked loose from the officer and drew his knife.
The officer carried his pistol in his hand, but up to this time, had made no attempt to shoot. As Dan approached, the officer snapped at him and the second time, the pistol was discharged. He was only a few feet from him, and the ball, a no. 38, entered the left side, fractured the ninth rib, passed into the cavity of the chest and lodged in the spinal muscle. After receiving the wound, Dan did not fall, but rushed upon the officer, and knocking him down, had to be separated from him.
Governor Hooper also recalled that the scuffle had gone into the alley between the Mims Store and the Mims Hotel. Mrs. D.A. Mims, the proprietress, witnessed the deadly encounter. The baby which she was carrying at the time was born six weeks later and was always develop-mentally challenged. By Newport's "old wives' wisdom," that unborn baby had been "marked" by the tragedy.
Robert Dennis was a prominent figure of law enforcement in Newport and Cocke County for more than 25 years. He was first elected Town Constable in April 1883, but over the years, his position (or perhaps just the titles) changed as he was referred to in newspaper articles as "Chief of Police," "Policeman," "US Marshal," "Deputy Marshal," and "Deputy Sheriff." Dennis, whose obituary described him as "fearless" and "one of the best enforcers of the law," was involved in other situations of gunfire. In 1892, he shot and killed John Rollins in an election night fracas. Dennis himself was seriously wounded by Dan Jack during an arrest in 1895, and in 1905, he was part of a moonshine raid in 1905 when John Carver, a member of the posse, was shot and killed at Mount Sterling.
For to the Hurley incident, a report in the Morristown Gazette said "The shooting is said to have been justifiable." Dennis was cleared, probably by reason of self-defense.
Daniel H. (Dan) Hurley was a son of Joseph and Amanda (Gray) Hurley. He married Elizabeth E. (Lizzie) Robinson in 1876. She was a daughter of William A. and Martha (Farner) Robinson. Both Dan and Lizzie both were related by blood or marriage to many prominent citizens of Cocke County.
The Hurleys had four children: (1) a son who died at birth in 1877; (2) Cora May Hurley (1879-1959) married Roy B. King; (3) Birdie Estella Hurley (1882-1965) married William H. Dickson; (4) Dannie Hurley (1884-1917) who did not marry. She was a posthumous child, born seven months after her father's death.
Mrs. Hurley was remarried in 1888 to James William Hill of Bristol, TN. His profession was that of a tinner. The family moved to Bristol and the Hills had four children - J.W., Bessie, Lewis and Nannie. Mr. Hill also died tragically. In 1907 he had just left the breakfast table and walked out into the backyard where he picked up a fallen telephone wire that had gotten crossed with a high voltage electrical wire and was instantly electrocuted.
Mrs. Hill moved to Los Angeles, CA in 1920 as several of her children were already living there. While on a visit to Newport, she became ill and died here on November 26, 1930.
The story of Dan Hurley has a very positive ending in the life of his only grandchild, Juliette Brooks King Bindt Esterly (1912-2001), a daughter of May Hurley King. Juliette was blind. Born with poor eyesight, she strained her eyes beyond repair by reading in poor light. She began losing her vision when she was thirteen years old.
She had only one percent vision and could only distinguish daylight and dark. However, she went onto high school and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Scripps College, a private women's college in Claremont, CA. She received certification in the field of Social Service in 1939 from the University of California and had an outstanding career devoted to improving the lifestyles for the blind in California.
Starting In 1940 she was employed by the California Department of Education as a fieldworker and teacher for the blind. At one time she had work in 50 various counties which she reached either with a driver or on public transportation, traveling alone. Along with coping and acceptance skills, Juliette taught the Braille and Moon systems of reading.
In 1952 she authored a book "A Handbook for the Blind," published by Macmillan and Company. This book shared practical tips of daily living for the blind and the sighted in such areas as applying make-up, identifying clothes, baby care and homemaking tips. Juliette firmly believed that the sighted should not do for the blind what the blind should do for themselves. In connection with her work for the blind, she was often called upon to do public speaking to civic organizations as well as radio and television appearances.
It was her philosophy not to say that "she couldn't do something but to ask herself how she could do it a new way." In her adult life she typed, cooked, sewed, danced, swam, roller skated and played bridge with Braille cards. She enjoyed attending plays and movies and said she could imagine the scenes and characters in her mind.
In the 1950's noted media commentator Edward R. Murrow hosted a radio program "This I Believe," in which both ordinary and famous individuals shared the guiding principles by which they lived. Juliette was featured on November 11, 1953, and her remarks can be found online.
Juliette was married twice. First, in 1937 to Henry Martyn Bindt, himself blind since birth but one who, too, had accomplished a great deal. They had no children and the marriage ended in divorce. Then in 1971, she married Everett Ellsworth Esterly.
In 1994 the Association for Education and Rehabilitation for the Visually Impaired honored Juliette Bindt Esterly with the "Alfred Allen Award" as someone who had spent a career in direct service to the visually impaired. Another success story with roots in Cocke County.
