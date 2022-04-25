In December of 2001 I got the news that I had Hairy Cell Leukemia. For some reason I thought of the 1968 movie a 2001 Space Odyssey and dubbed, what would lie ahead, as 2001 Rob’s Odyssey.
I went into a treatment plan four weeks later that would have me hooked up to several different bags of fluids hanging from a pole at my side. One of the bags contained the chemo drug and would be changed off every 8 hours by a nurse wearing a padded glove. This went on twenty-four hours a day for seven days.
When the treatment was over, I had no white count and was very weak when they sent me home. Within two days I was back in the hospital ICU for an infection that had attacked me. I only had to stay three days and this time when they sent me home, I was issued a manual wheelchair. Because of the after effects of the Chemo and previous balance problems due to my Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), I was soon given a zero-turn battery operated chair.
I was attached to those two modes of transportation for over two years. I prayed for strength to get back on my feet, which were answered. I had to retrain myself to walk and depend on a cane to help me stay upright. It took about a year and a half to regain my strength in my legs and lower body, but I finally was able to only need one of the chairs for long distances. After another two years I rarely need either of the chairs at all.
Using the wheelchairs gave me a perspective of “seeing the world from waist level” that many people will never experience. The experience of that view caused me to develop a program, for some who would work for me, to see and experience that perspective. I would have others spend one week in a manual wheelchair, at work and after work. Each who chose to participate in the program learned an important lesson and gave a testimony of their change of perspective.
While I have developed lots of experience using a chair, I do not have any idea what having to use a wheelchair for the rest of my life because of a loss of a limb (s) would be like. There are many Veterans who have had injuries, while serving their country, which have caused the loss of a leg(s) or arm(s).
There is a group that has its roots in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) showing the others that being in a wheelchair is not the end of the world and they are coming to Smokies Stadium. These men have left their wheelchairs behind and are showing everyone that they are standing tall and are a shining example to others who have handicaps.
THE GAME
Several months ago, I heard about an upcoming softball game at Smokies Stadium. What really interested me was that one of the teams playing were Veterans who were paraplegics. I found that a Marine Veteran, Mathew Gordon was spearheading the event. I reached out to Mathew, and he has gotten me involved in helping.
Benchmark Home Loans and Sally Bucciero, who Mathew works for, are sponsoring this event. Ms. Bucciero has rented Smokies Stadium for May 7 and is bringing in the USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team for a Veteran Charity Softball game. The event is open to the public with FREE admission.
The day will be full of things for the whole family. The doors open at 11 a.m. with the USA Patriots hosting a youth basic skills course for local kids. Between 11:45 and 12:15 the USA Patriots team will have a meet and greet and team signing.
Mathew has put together a nonstop showcase of more than 22 non-profit and Veteran organizations who will be table to table from first to third base. They will be there to let Veterans know where they are located and the services they provide. Additionally, they will have the Army National Guard landing a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for people to see, SWAT vehicle, fire truck and more!
The opening ceremony will be at 1:15 p.m., Mathew said, “to thank, honor and recognize our Veterans, 1st responders and community supporters. The games start at 1:30 p.m. when the USA Patriots will take the field against some local able-bodied Veterans and first responders from east Tennessee. After the first game there will be a live performance from Joe Everson, professional singer and painter. Then the second game will start at 3 p.m. and will be followed by a closing ceremony.
THE TEAM
Army Veteran David Van Sleet watched as the wounded Veterans were coming home with the loss a limb, many due to the IEDs used in Iraq and Afghanistan. He felt they needed something to motivate them so they could overcome the effects of the injuries. Van Sleet organized a group of the men, who had just relearned how to walk, and after a week of “spring training” it became clear that playing softball was good therapy, physically and mentally.
Shortly after his experiment Van Sleet formed the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team. The team then formed a 501(c)(3) non-profit, slow pitch softball team, the USA Patriots in 2011. The team has been an example to others, Veterans and non, that having a disability should not stand in the way of having a beneficial life.
The Mission of the USA Patriots is to “bring athletic and like-minded veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities, to inspire and motivate communities of people, to support children with physical challenges, and to operate as a vehicle that offers national opportunities for continued service to our country.” They serve as “examples of amputees who continue to push the limits of modern prosthetics. Of course, our dream would be the return of our soldiers from harm’s way without the loss of life or limb. Until such a time, our goal is to support and honor our veterans’ sacrifices, and to show others that life without a limb is limitless.”
The team is comprised of competitive, athletic veterans who have lost limbs in combat and non-combat related accidents. Some are still in the service; others are attending college thanks to the Post-9/11 GI Bill while others have moved on to new careers. We now travel the country playing able-bodied teams in competitive and exhibition softball games, bringing our special brand of softball, courage, and inspiration. Organizations such as MLB Network have noted the journey we are on.”
Each of the players have a story about how they were injured, not all were combat injuries. One of the Veteran team members has ties to our area, and I would like to share his.
“Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, Current Residence: SAN ANTONIO, TX, Branch of Service: U.S. AIR Force.
Amputation(s): RIGHT EYE, 2 RIGHT FINGERS, RIGHT HAND/ARM LIMB SALVAGE
Honors/Awards: Bronze Star Medal (x2), Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (x2), Army Achievement Medal, Air Force Combat Action Medal
BIO
Master Sergeant (retired) Reese Hines was born in Charlotte, NC. Reese was raised between there and in Chattanooga, TN. After attending a year of college at the University of Tennessee he enlisted in the USAF in November of 2000 as an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician. MSgt Hines has deployed to Al Dhafra, UAE 2004-2005 / Baghdad, Iraq 2007-2008 / Kirkuk, Iraq 2009 / and Kandahar, Afghanistan in 2011.
During his last deployment to Afghanistan, he was severely injured on April 9t, while attempting to locate and disarm an IED. The device detonated while Reese was laying down in front of it. MSgt Hines suffered the loss of his right eye, the amputation of his index and middle finger, numerous facial fractures and skull fractures, an arterial bleed in the right subarachnoid artery in his temporal lobe, and muscle, nerve, and tissue damage to his left leg.
MSgt Hines retired from the USAF in Nov 2013, and now resides in Eagle River, Alaska with plans to relocate to San Antonio, Texas, in the near future.”
These Veterans continue to serve as they did in the military using the skills they had developed. They do not let their disabilities stand in the way and have developed a program that receives the funds from donations at their games that helps children who have also lost limbs.
KIDS CAMP
Kids Camp is a program established in 2014 as a result of organizational growth. Our athletes were eager to give back and while on the road had come across many kids who were finally meeting an adult who looked like they did. Having grown into our largest program, Kids Camp is now supported by our Kids Camp Annual Fund and looks to raise $180,000 annually.
This camp is funded by the team who now has the opportunity to not only be a player, but to use their military leadership skills to become coaches for young children who also may think that their limb loss will limit their athletic opportunities in life.
Through this effort, we are able to bring 20 children (between 8-12 years old) with amputations or limb loss for a week-long camp, all expenses paid! Our veterans serve as coaches and mentors for these children, teaching them adaptive techniques and life lessons. There is amazing power through putting Heroes on a field with children, all of whom can relate to living a life without limbs.
Camp attendees are selected annually, but the recruitment process is all year! If you or someone you know is eligible for Kids Camp, please contact camp@usapatriotsathletics.org.
NEWS OF NOTE
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. Next month she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street Wednesday, May 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor - group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be Friday, May 6. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.