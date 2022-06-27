Last week I wrote the first part of three columns about H.R. 3967, as amended, the “Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021” or “Honoring our PACT Act” or simply, the “PACT Act.” The legislation that started in the House, then passed by the Senate with amendments, was sent back to the House is still awaiting confirmation before being signed by the President. This is part two.
The PACT Act addresses the issues faced by those who served in Southwest Asia since 9/11 and their exposure to burn pits. The bill also addresses others who were exposed to radiation at various sites since 1967 and expanded the countries and dates where exposure to Agent Orange occurred. As with all legislation that comes from Washington, there are other parts added to address other matters and set up studies. The following are more of the additional parts of the PACT Act that affects many Veterans who served at military bases in the United States.
Over the years that I have been doing this column I have written numerous articles on Agent Orange and other types of biological exposure that our American military have faced. In August of 2021, I shared that the government has been exposing not only the military but Americans throughout the United States, even here in Tennessee. The PACT Act includes other sites, here in the United States, where Americans could have been exposed.
The following information reflects the section numbers and subsection letters or roman numerals of H.B. 3967 where more detailed information can be found. This will include specific sections of the bill that affect Tennessee communities.
TITLE V—RESEARCH MATTERS
506 — Study on health effects of waste related to Manhattan Project on certain veterans
(a) Study — (1)participated in activities relating to the Manhattan Project (including activities relating to covered waste) in connection with such service; or
(2) resided at or near, as determined by the Secretary, the locations described in subsection (b).
(b) Covered locations
The locations described in this subsection are the following locations:
(1) In the county of St. Louis, Missouri, the following:
(A) Coldwater Creek, Missouri.
(B) The St. Louis Airport Site, Missouri.
(C) The West Lake Landfill.
(2) Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
(3) Hanford, Washington.
(4) Any other location that is proximate to covered waste, as determined by the Secretary.
(2) Covered waste — The term “covered waste” means any waste arising from activities carried out in connection with the Manhattan Project.
NOTE: In 1942, General Leslie Groves approved Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as the site for the pilot plutonium plant and the uranium enrichment plant. Manhattan Project. This site built the bombs used against Japan to end World War II.
508 — Study on veterans in Territories of the United States
(1) In general:
The Comptroller General of the United States shall conduct a study on the state of access and barriers to benefits and services furnished by the Veterans Benefits Administration and the Veterans Health Administration under laws administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to veterans in Territories and Freely Associated States of the United States, including deficits in the availability and accessibility of such benefits and services compared to veterans elsewhere in the United States.
© Definitions (1) — Freely Associated State — The term “Freely Associated State” includes the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau.
(2) Territory — The term “Territory” includes American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
510 — Report on health effects of jet fuels used by Armed Forces
(a) Initial report
Not later than one year after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs shall submit to the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs of the Senate and the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs of the House of Representatives, and make publicly available, a report on health effects of jet fuels used by the Armed Forces.
(b) Contents — The report submitted under subsection (a) shall include the following:
(1) A discussion of the effect of various different types of jet fuels used by the Armed Forces on the health of individuals by length of exposure.
(2) An identification of the immediate symptoms of jet fuel exposure that may indicate future health risks.
The VA is allowed up to five years to submit a report on the findings to the House.
TITLE VII—RESOURCING
702 — Authorization of major medical facility leases of Department of Veterans Affairs for fiscal year 2023
(a) In general — The Secretary of Veterans Affairs may carry out the following major medical facility leases in fiscal year 2023:
(9) Lease for an outpatient clinic in the vicinity of Clarksville, Tennessee, in an estimated amount of $75,135,000.
(11) Lease for an outpatient clinic in the vicinity of Cookeville, Tennessee, in an estimated amount of $10,958,000.
(20)Lease for an outpatient clinic in the vicinity of Nashville, Tennessee, in an estimated amount of $58,038,000.
Under the next “Title” Congress and the VA address the toxic exposures at two specific bases, Fort McClellan and Paris Island. which affect many Veterans and their families who had no idea they were being poisoned.
TITLE VIII—RECORDS AND OTHER MATTERS
801 — Epidemiological study on Fort McClellan veterans
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs shall conduct an epidemiological study on the health trends of veterans who served in the Armed Forces at Fort McClellan at any time during the period beginning January 1, 1935, and ending on May 20, 1999.
FT. McCLELLAN
The VA provided the following information about the issues those who served there faced and the process the government has started to address the issues.
“Potential Exposure at Fort McClellan:
Fort McClellan was an Army installation in Alabama that opened in 1917. Some members of the U.S. Army Chemical Corp School, Army Combat Development Command Chemical/Biological/Radiological Agency, Army Military Police School and Women’s Army Corps, among others, may have been exposed to one or more of several hazardous materials, likely at low levels, during their service at Fort McClellan. Potential exposures could have included, but are not limited to, the following:
• Radioactive compounds (cesium-137 and cobalt-60) used in decontamination training activities in isolated locations on base.
• Chemical warfare agents (mustard gas and nerve agents) used in decontamination testing activities in isolated locations on base.
• Airborne polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) from the Monsanto plant in the neighboring town.
Although exposures to high levels of these compounds have been shown to cause a variety of adverse health effects in humans and laboratory animals, there is no evidence of exposures of this magnitude having occurred at Fort McClellan. There are currently no adverse health conditions associated with service at Fort McClellan.
PCBs and the Monsanto chemical plant:
From 1929 to 1971, an off-post Monsanto chemical plant operated south of Fort McClellan in Anniston. PCBs from the plant entered into the environment, and the surrounding community was exposed. Since the 1990s, several investigations have been conducted to characterize the exposure of Anniston residents to PCBs from the Monsanto plant. The VA is consulting with our Federal partners to understand whether potential public health risks existed at the base and will continue to review new information as it becomes available.
Fort McClellan today
Fort McClellan closed in 1999 as part of the Army Base Closure and Realignment Committee (BRAC) program. The BRAC legislation required the environmental cleanup of Fort McClellan prior to its transfer to the public domain. Oversight of parts of the base has since been transferred to the Alabama Army National Guard, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Justice, and the Department of the Interior, as well as to the community of Anniston, where the re-development and re-use of the land is overseen by the McClellan Development Authority.”
The above information from the VA does not have a publishing date. A news report by The Associated Press, dated Aug. 21, 2003, comments about a law suit settlement between Solutia Inc. and the Monsanto Company. It says that the two companies “have agreed to pay $700 million to settle claims by more than 20,000 Anniston residents over PCB contamination.” This does not include any of the military personnel, their family members or the civilians who worked at Ft. McClellan.
There will be a lot more to this story. If you were stationed at Fort McClellan and have any challenging health issue, please contact a Veterans Service Officer or the VA.
CAMP LEJEUNE
There is a lot of information about this issue that affects many of the Marine families, including part of mine, that have been stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. It is far too much to condense into the space I have available in this week’s column. I am only providing the summary of what H.R. 3967 this week and within the next couple of weeks I will bring you the rest of the information.
804 — Federal cause of action relating to water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina
(a) Short title — This section may be cited as the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022.
(b) In general:
An individual, including a veteran (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code), or the legal representative of such an individual, who resided, worked, or was otherwise exposed (including in utero exposure) for not less than 30 days during the period beginning on August 1, 1953, and ending on December 31, 1987, to water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, that was supplied by, or on behalf of, the United States may bring an action in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina to obtain appropriate relief for harm that was caused by exposure to the water at Camp Lejeune.
(j) Applicability; period for filing
(1)Applicability — This section shall apply only to a claim accruing before the date of enactment of this Act.
(2) Statute of limitations — A claim in an action under this section may not be commenced after the later of—
(A) the date that is two years after the date of enactment of this Act; or
(B) the date that is 180 days after the date on which the claim is denied under section 2675 of title 28, United States Code.
(3) Inapplicability of other limitations
Any applicable statute of repose or statute of limitations, other than under paragraph (2), shall not apply to a claim under this section.
The information I have been providing on H.R. 3967 has been by using the bill as it was presented to the Senate. The Senate then added some amendments of their own causing the bill to be returned to the House for approval before going to the President for his signature, making it a law. None of the times for filing claims, required by this legislation, will not take effect until it is signed. If you have been affected by being stationed at either of the two bases in this column or were exposed to any of the biohazards in this bill, please reach out to a Service Officer or the VA for assistance in filing a claim.
NEWS OF NOTE
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor — group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be THIS Friday, July 1st. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday July 7, at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
