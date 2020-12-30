Hello everyone. Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas.
Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas from North Carolina spent Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights with us.
On Wednesday night, Rodney and Regina Haney and Dora Kate Stokely came over and we opened presents.
On Thursday, Rodney Haney came over and ate breakfast with us.
Christmas Eve dinner guests of Dora Kate Stokely were Wayne and me, Curtis and Lily and Nicholas Haney, Rodney and Regina Haney, and Tim Self and Mark.
On Christmas Day, Rodney and Regina Haney visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford, and Linda O'Dell and ate lunch and went home.
Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney were visiting Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Sweeten and Randall and Cherish.
Wayne Haney was visiting Henry Haney.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Strange were visiting Mr. and Mrs. Justin Patterson of White Pine.
On Christmas Eve, we sure got a beautiful snow. I walked outside and walked around and the trees were beautiful. I took some pictures.
Dora Kate Stokely's power and phone services were off and our phone was out but we had power.
On Saturday, we went over at Dora Kate's and brought her over to our home. I cooked some hot sausage and biscuits and she ate and then about 8 or 9 our phone came on and Dora Kate's phone and lights came on.
My brother, Joe, has been on the sick list.
Rose Norwood and Betty McKinney were visiting Lee Allen and Stacie Dalton.
Shirley Haney and Sam Harris visited Dortha Justice.
Dortha Justice has been on the sick list.
Get well wishes to Liz Wells. She is on the sick list.
Get well wishes to Jennie James. She has been on the sick list.
Eric has been spending a few days with his dad, Julius Caldwell. Eric has a lot of health problems and his power was out and his dad had power.
I hope everyone has their power back on soon.
I hope everyone has a Happy New Year.
