We can now add 2021 to the list of years past, it had many echoes of the year before that changed how the people in our country live their daily lives. The Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 continues to affect how we conduct our business, visit with friends and families and in fact, it touches every aspect of our daily lives.
When the virus started in 2020, we had no idea of the way it would change how we live and that it would continue on for 2021. As we start another year the virus is now in another variant and people are still trying to figure out how to re-establish some sense of “normal” in their lives and get back to being outside and around others.
The people of Cocke County and East Tennessee did not let the virus dampen their spirits to hold events to end the year that honor those who have served in the United States military. Over the last several articles I have written about the final event of the year that remembers those Veterans who are no longer with us.
In the “Wreaths To Honor And Remember” column of December 15th I gave the history of the WAA project. What began from a personal memory of visiting the graves at Arlington National Cemetery and placing a few wreaths, has grown exponentially over the years.
In 2021, the event expanded to include 2,500 locations with at least one cemetery in each of the 50 states, and sites abroad. There were also several wreaths placed at sea to honor those buried there.
The turnout on December 18th to place the wreaths exceeded previous numbers across the nation. In the Knoxville area over 1,000 volunteers came out to help place 18,000 wreaths. A report from the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, where I had attended it’s dedication in 1988, had over 8,000 volunteers to place just over 30,000 wreaths. And at Arlington National Cemetery, where it all started, there were 38,000 volunteers who placed 250,000 wreaths.
LOCAL SALUTE
The Wreaths Across America program for our area was put together by the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (Marilyn Childress is Founder and President) Veterans in Focus, (Rob Watkins is Founder and President) and the Daughters of the American Revolution. The local program was completely coordinated by Sheila Evans, who is a member of all three organizations and a tireless worker.
At the Cosby Park the weather was a miserable drizzle and the “smoky” we are famous for was hanging and thick. Sheila Evans said, “Our team is growing with every gathering. A special thank you goes to all those that came out in the cold and misty rain. It didn’t dampen our spirits!”
There were 30 volunteers, many of which Tritt family members, who has one of the family cemeteries. They showed up to help place the wreaths in the Cosby area. The Commanders and members of the local Veterans organizations also came out to help. In addition, a couple who had visited the Food City when we were doing the fundraiser, and was from out of the area came back to help. Another lady who is a new resident of Newport who has volunteered at other sites came to join.
Sheila opened a short program starting with a Pledge of Allegiance led by GSMNP Ranger Katie Budzinski Corrigan. Sheila talked about the importance of remembering the Veterans and spoke about how finding the Veterans graves came about.
Marilyn had started the day at the Park’s main Visitor Center before she got to Cosby. She spoke to the group saying, “I want to thank all our donors and sponsors who helped us raise the funds to accomplish placing over 400 wreaths this year, and the GSMP staff for being so supportive and even housing our ceremonial wreaths at the Sugarland Visitors Center.”
The program finished with the reading of the names of those who would be receiving a wreath. Then the group divided up and went to the different cemeteries to place the wreaths. As each wreath was placed, the person doing so came to attention, spoke the Veterans name and offered their own words, then rendered a hand salute to honor the Veteran.
Local Veteran and avid hiker Frank Nance, for the second year, took care of the WILLIAMSON “WILLIAMS” CEMETERY, which is about a mile hike from road. In that cemetery are Joseph Campbell and World War II ex-Prisoner of War Ella V. Costner. He was joined by Amy Bexer and Tim Eilers who were the two volunteers that came from the Food City fundraiser.
As the groups headed to the five cemeteries I, along with my wife Katie, Sheila and Marilyn went into Newport to honor four other Veterans. On behalf of my organization, Veterans in Focus, I placed a wreath on the headstone of Charles L. McGaha who is Cocke County’s only Medal of Honor Recipient. One headstone memorial with his name was dedicated in the 60s by the Newport Ladies Club in front of the Cocke County Courthouse. The other marker is at his gravesite in Union Cemetery.
When we went to Union Cemetery, we were joined by Sherry Campbell whose father, grandfather and uncle are also buried there. She placed wreaths on their graves and spoke about how proud she was of what they had done for their country. I then went to the McGaha grave and felt honored to be able to place the wreath, salute him, and speak my gratitude for what he had done.
A wrap up of this year’s Wreaths Across America’s program just came out on January 2nd, it said, “More than 2.4 million sponsored Veterans’ Wreaths were placed by volunteers at 3,136 participating locations across the country.”
The lady, who we unfortunately did not get her name, shared that each year after the placement date Wreaths Across America has a special program. This year through January 14, 2022 any $15 wreath purchased through a fundraising group will be matched by Wreaths Across America.
Purchasing one now will give our local organizations the ability to place more on graves next year on December 17th. To place an order or for more information about how you can help, contact the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation at (678) 920-1989 or by email at contact@veteransheritagesite.org.
GET YOUR BEARDS A GROWIN
This was the second year for Veterans in Focus joining the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation and others placing wreaths on the graves in the National Park. Next year we will work to expand the number of Veterans graves we can honor. To do that we will be seeking more donations for purchasing the wreaths that cost $15.00 apiece. This is a heads up for the first fundraiser for wreaths by Veterans in Focus in 2022.
Veterans in Focus is holding a “To Shave or not To Shave Beard Contest.” We are currently putting the finishing touches on the details, but it will be held on May 21, 2022, at the Adventure Distilling facility in Cosby. Start tending to the growth of your beard, mustache, or goatee or join the category for the non-bearded. All the funds collected will go to buying wreaths to put on Veterans graves throughout Cocke County. Stay tuned to future information or contact me through the numbers at the end of the column.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is, Tomorrow night, Thursday January 6 at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Courthouse annex 360 East Main Street, Today, Wednesday, January 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor - group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be this Friday, January 7. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday January 11, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 pm. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
