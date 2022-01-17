This past Saturday was the day to pick up the wreaths that had been placed on the graves of Veterans buried in the boundary of the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park (GSNP).
Just like last year, Frank Nance had offered to hike out and pick them up. The map said it was .55 miles so I thought, what the heck I can do that, and offered to join him. Well, my watch tracks my steps and said round trip it was just over 3 miles, but we did just fine.
We went basically uphill to the William “Williams” Cemetery where we found the two graves with wreaths. The one belonged to Joseph Campbell, Company C of the 8th Tennessee Cavalry, who died in 1894 and the other belonged to Ella V. Costner whose headstone reads, World War II P.O.W. I had heard of some of Ms. Costner’s story and was one of the reasons I wanted to see her headstone.
There is only one story during World War II about a group of 77 nurses who were captured by the Japanese. While I have not found Ms. Costner’s name associated with the group of nurses who were captured, the story of their courage is important.
This week I will share the story of the 77 nurses who were captured and stayed Prisoners of War for almost three years. I will be reaching out to some of Ella’s relatives and write a full story about her life and time as a POW soon.
BEFORE DECEMBER 7TH
Prior to December 7, 1941, the South Pacific was a prime location for military personnel, especially the nurses, assignments. The nurses had two-year assignments and they loved the weather, beaches and small chance of any major injuries to the troops. Most of the assignments were at major facilities, like Guam, Wake Island and the Philippines, so there was very little “work in the field.”
Even though there had been a “rattling of sabers” between Japan and the United States no one was prepared for the sneak attack that began World War II. When the Japanese began their bombing of Pearl Harbor they began to do the same to the other American allies bases throughout the South Pacific. One of the biggest targets was the Philippines base at Clark Field, Manila. The attacks changed the lives of the Americans, especially for the women nurses.
AFTER DECEMBER 7th
With the start of the bombing the nurses quickly turned from their leisurely duty to handling the trauma of the casualties from Clark Field. With Clark Field, a major American base, only 1,800 miles from Tokyo it was a prime target. With the capture of that base, they would have longer range for all their ships and planes.
As the attack of Clark Field increased many of the nurses were able to get out and made their way to a base on the island of Bataan. In early January of 1942 the Japanese captured the Clark Field base. There were eleven Navy Nurses who surrendered and became the first American women Prisoners of War (POW). The 66 Army nurses who had escaped to Bataan set up two hospitals, General Hospital One and General Hospital Two, in the jungles.
More than 1,200 battle casualties requiring major surgery — head, chest, and abdominal wounds and amputations were admitted to General Hospital One within a month. They had 18 open-air wards that would hold 300 to 400 patients each. The nurses began working shifts around the clock to treat the wounded and the sick.
General Hospital 2 was on a river out in the open, with no tents or buildings, under a canopy of trees. Here, the nurses worked for several months into 1942. Because of dwindling supplies malaria and other tropic diseases overloaded the hospitals and workload. By the end of March of 1942, the two hospitals setup to handle 1,000 beds had more than 5,000 patients. To add to their problems on March 29, the Japanese bombed General Hospital One and killed or wounded 100 of the patients.
Because of increase bombing and the Japanese advancing on Bataan the nurses were moved to Malinta Tunnel Hospital on Corregidor. The hospital was actually part of an underground complex over 800 feet long. It was deep enough to withstand direct bombing, but the blasts vibrated through the ceiling and walls. It’s air and lights were supplied by generators and pumps above and were always threatened to be shut off by the bombing.
Soon after their withdrawal the troops on Bataan surrendered which meant Corregidor was next. Commanding General Jonathan Wainwright had realized, after MacArthur had left and he took command, that the end was near. His troops were exhausted and short of supplies and were no match for the Japanese. He was already contemplating surrender and had the nurses commanding officer select twenty of the nurses who would be flown to Australia.
The twenty nurses left on two Navy Seaplanes in late April but only one made it all the way to Australia. The other Navy plane was forced to land, and the eleven nurses and crew were taken prisoner. On May 6th Corregidor fell and the 55 Army nurses were taken prisoner. In July the nurses were rejoined at the Japanese Santo Tomas Interment Camp (STIC) in Manila. They joined eleven Navy nurses who had been captured when Manila fell in early January of that year.
The STIC was a large facility, over ten blocks long and eight blocks wide, that held over 3,800 prisoners which included many civilians and children. The nurses were put to work in the hospital that was too over-crowded, and the Japanese opened another camp.
The eleven Navy nurses were relocated there along with eight-hundred-male soldiers. The nurses at both camps continued to work under deteriorating conditions as the war had turned against the Japanese and their supplies deteriorated.
By 1944 the losses the Japanese faced reduced the food supplies and before they were liberated some of the nurses lost as much as forty pounds. The nurses faced limited rations, yet their work continued. They could only muster enough energy to work four-hour shifts and had to rest between each patient.
It became difficult to tell the difference between a nurse and the ones she was taking care of. By the end of the year every day became worse. With barley any food or supplies each day four or five patients would die because of malnutrition.
LIBERATION
After over three years in captivity on February 3, and 4, 1945 the San Thomas Camp was liberated. The other camp was liberated on February 23rd. Even though thousands of internees had died all of the nurses had survived.
When they came home recognition and honors for the work they had done was lacking. While they got support from their families and communities the government, it seems, neglected their struggles and accomplishments.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
In May of 2000, a reunion of some survivors of the Bataan Death March erected a stone marker on Corregidor to honor the nurses. The marker’s inscription reads:
“In honor of the valiant American military women who gave so much of themselves in the early days of World War II, they provided care and comfort to the gallant defenders of Bataan and Corregidor, they lived on a starvation diet, shared the bombing, strafing, sniping, sickness and disease while working endless hours of heartbreaking duty, these nurses always had a smile, a tender touch and a kind word for their patients. They truly earned the name the Angels of Bataan and Corregidor.”
It wasn’t until 2001, and after her death, that Chief Nurse Capt. Maude C. Davison, who was the leader of the nurses held in captivity, was granted the Distinguished Service Medal. It wasn’t until the 70’s and after years of trying our Ella Costner became the first female Veteran of the Veterans of Foreign War.
These gallant women saved many lives and gave a warm hand to many others who passed away. They faced the same snipers, disease and health problems the soldiers faced in the jungle hospital.
I would believe the imprisonment was more difficult for the women nurse because of their lack of ability to have what they needed to treat their patients. Since there seems to be a movement to recognize different groups, maybe these women nurses will receive the honors and medals they deserve.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 – Rescheduled their meeting due to weather reports. They will meet THIS Thursday January 20th at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102 beginning at 6 pm. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – Is rescheduling it’s January meeting until Thursday January 27th. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 pm., and the business meeting beginning at 7 pm. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 am to Noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Any donations for replacing the roof can be made at the hall or contacting the Commander. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
