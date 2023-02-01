It must be a day for ducks. The immense rain of late has left the ground soggy, and the leaves I needed to dispose of are a messy sight for sure. The faces of my pansies are bright and showy with all the added moisture so I’ll consider that my silver lining for the gray skies.
With all the inflation that we are facing I decided to do without a few of the luxuries of life that I have splurged on in the past. I have been fortunate enough to have had help with cleaning for quite some time, and really love the sparkle and shine of the house after a professional clean.
My cleaning ladies became more like family after a while so I miss them for that reason, as well. Every Thursday in the past I spent a good deal of time getting ready for the ladies to come on Friday. I didn’t want them to see anything messy when they walked in the door, and I cleaned anything that really needed it so they could shine it up without much trouble. I think of it in much the same way as rinsing dishes before they go in the dishwasher so they come out sparkling.
The first few weeks I was really proud of myself. Everything looked almost as good as it had when the professionals cleaned. I must have gotten a little busy or let laziness creep in because yesterday I looked around and realized that my house was definitely not shiny! It was pretty messy so I have been thinking about how to keep things nice without spending all day cleaning.
These thoughts caused me to remember a little poem from my childhood.
Wash on Monday.
Iron on Tuesday.
Mend on Wednesday.
Churn on Thursday.
Clean on Friday.
Bake on Saturday.
Rest on Sunday.
As anyone can see from this old poem, times have definitely changed. I remember my Mamaw doing all these chores, however. She washed with a wringer washer and hung clothes on the line, and also on fences depending on how many children were running around the farm on any given day.
Not only did Mamaw mend, but also she made most of the clothes she and her family wore. The flour for those delicious biscuits she made every morning came in large sacks made of cotton. She made many of the clothes for her family from these flour sacks.
When she wasn’t whirring the pedal on her singer sewing machine and whistling a tuneless little ditty her hands were busy with needlework of some sort. I remember helping Mamaw churn butter, and thought it great fun. She may have tired of the never-ending chores, but I never heard her complain.
Just thinking about the many hours my dear grandmother spent not so many years ago to care for her family puts things in perspective for me. How can I possibly think of grumbling or complaining when God has blessed me so?
