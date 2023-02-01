It must be a day for ducks. The immense rain of late has left the ground soggy, and the leaves I needed to dispose of are a messy sight for sure. The faces of my pansies are bright and showy with all the added moisture so I’ll consider that my silver lining for the gray skies.

With all the inflation that we are facing I decided to do without a few of the luxuries of life that I have splurged on in the past. I have been fortunate enough to have had help with cleaning for quite some time, and really love the sparkle and shine of the house after a professional clean.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.