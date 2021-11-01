One of the greatest things to come out my writing this column has been the people I have been able to talk with, learn about their lives, and share their stories with the readers.
On the top of that list is then Congressman Dr. David P. Roe. Through my column, and work with the Veterans of our community, I was able to become friends with Dr. Roe and work on some of his Veterans legislation.
This past week I received a message from his previous Press Secretary, who kindly remembered me, about an event honoring Dr. Roe. The message alerted me to the unveiling of Dr. Roe’s oil portrait that will be hanging in the nation’s capital for eternity. Well, it will be there until someone in the future decides that this tradition is no longer important.
PAINTED PORTRAITS
Starting with the portrait of President George Washington in the 1800’s began the tradition of painting portraits of Presidents, retiring House speakers, and other prominent leaders. Mostly, in the early years, the portraits were of the sitting President. Coming out of the great depression of the 30’s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and legislators sent support to the artists of America. The Federal government commissioned portraits of the national leaders.
The portraits became popular with the politicians and the leaders, the Speakers of the House, Congressmen and other important leaders, so the practice grew. As time went on the use of Federal money for these portraits grew opposition.
In 1999, Congress chartered the U.S. Capitol Historical Society (CHS), a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. The president of the CHS, Jane Campbell, discussed the reason behind the creation of the organization. She said, “They didn’t want to deal with appropriated money and so they agreed that if there was a private entity that wanted to create a portrait and donate it to the Capitol that the society was the logical group to do that, and the society created a mechanism to do that.”
In 2014 and 2015 legislation by Senator Bill Cassidy (R- LA) attempted to curb the spending on the portraits by putting “riders” into other Senators proposed legislation. Wanting to put an end to Congress funding the portraits all together Senator Cassidy, in 2016, sponsored the Senate Bill S 310 the Eliminating Government-funded Oil-painting Act or EGO Act.
While this legislation was pending a report came out that backed the Senator’s reasoning. The report issued by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs stated that between 2010 and 2013, “more than $400,000 (ranging from$19,000 to $50,000 each) was spent on portraits displayed in agency buildings, “often in secure locations that are not open to the public.”
In 2017, the newly refined bill S 188 was introduced and passed, and the House version also passed. In March of 2018 President Donald Trump signed the legislation into law. The first portraits unveiled shortly after the law was signed was that of President Obama and his wife. Their portraits were paid for by private donations and were seen across the country before they reached the National Portrait Gallery in Washington.
Since the passage of Cassidy’s bill, all portraits are managed through the historical society and are funded mostly by donations which, unlike contributions from PACs and campaign committees, aren’t publicly disclosed. The Obama portraits were financed by over two-dozen people, couples and businesses.
THE NEWEST PORTRAIT
The portrait for Dr. Roe is the newest to adorn the halls of Congress and is well deserved for his life’s accomplishments.
In my first interview with him, Phil described his beginnings. He was born in 1945, on a small farm in west Tennessee and said, “The first home I had, there was no indoor plumbing or electricity. First school I went to had no indoor plumbing or electricity, it was a two room country school with 6 grades in one room and 2 grades in the other.”
As he entered high school his family moved into Clarksville where, after graduation, he went on to attend Austin Peay State University. In 1967 Phil went on to medical school in Memphis where he got married and had his fist child. Then in 1971, with a newborn son just six-weeks old Phil began what would become a life-long path of serving America. He received his draft notice and was deferred for a year because of the many doctors already taken for Vietnam. At the end of that year he was given orders that after training he would be sent to Korea.
After his thirteen months in Korea, Phil went back to Memphis to complete his two years of medical training and after obtaining his medical degree, he moved to Johnson City, Tennessee. Over the next thirty-one years of service in his community and delivering more than 5,000 babies his priorities changed.
During those thirty-one years he had listened to his patients and the stories of their struggles caused him to feel they needed a voice. In 2003, he began his next chapter of life and entered the political world. Phil retired from his OB-GYN practice and became a public servant. He was elected to the Johnson City Commission where he served as Vice-Mayor until 2007. He went on to be elected Mayor of Johnson City in 2007 and served there until he won the election for Tennessee’s 1st District Representative.
HIS LEGACY
In 2009, Mayor Phil Roe became Congressman Dr. Phillip Roe and began his six terms representing the people of the 1st District of Tennessee. During those six terms as Congressman, he sponsored 144 bills and co-sponsored another 2,019 pieces of legislation.
His career in medicine, and the over 5,000 families he treated, led him to bring forth legislation over those six terms that enhanced the lives of families across the nation. His service in the military caused him to be a driving force in improving benefits for this nations Veterans and their families.
The first two pieces of legislation were amendments to bills that pertained to education and training programs. His first two Resolutions were written to recognize those who were serving on active duty and to honor those who had served and are buried in our nation’s cemeteries on Memorial Day. As Chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and then it’s Ranking Member, he spearheaded the recognition of hundreds of bills aimed to increase benefits for Veterans.
At the unveiling Dr. Roe said, “One of the greatest honors of my life was to represent the First District of Tennessee in the House of Representatives for 12 years. From the minute I stepped into office, I knew I wanted to serve on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. As a veteran myself, I experienced the faults of the VA and believed that with reform, we could improve the services for every man and woman that served our nation so bravely.
“As chairman of the committee, in just two short years, we signed into law a record number of transformative legislation for veterans, such as the MISSION Act, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act, and so much more. I am grateful to my staff for their hard work over the years and to my wife and family for their support. It has been an honor.”
This portrait will be hanging in the Halls of Congress for eternity unless someone in the future wants to remove more history. It will serve as a reminder to others of the amazing man who fought so hard for the people of East Tennessee, that he loved and served.
I have been told by mutual friends that the mural was paid for by individuals and associations. Also, that Dr. Roe is enjoying life and looking at other avenues he can pursue to continue serving America’s Veterans. I am sure there will be more to Dr. Roe’s story that I can bring to you in the future.
UPCOMING EVENTS
NOVEMBER 4
A new Veterans Community Resource Center (Center) that is being opened by AMVETS Post 75 will have its dedication on November 4 at 5 p.m. The space for the Center was donated by the City of Newport and will be located in the Tanner Building at 115 Mulberry Street in Newport. This facility was made possible by donations from Don and Donna Fabrikant’s Country Living Realty, Team Farrell, Lowe’s, S and A Glass, Valspar and many other area businesses.
Post 75 would like to invite the community to join in the dedication of the new facility. For those who are interested the Post will be holding its monthly meeting (the 1st Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.) following the dedication. For more information you can contact Commander Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918.
NOVEMBER 6
The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, based in Knoxville, will be sponsoring a Women Veterans hike on the Little River Trail this coming Saturday November 6 at the Elkmont Cemetery Road in Gatlinburg. Anyone who wishes to hike after the troll bridge, may go as far as you wish and the return. Another option will be for those who may not be able or only want to go explore Daisy Town with our private guide. Bring lunch and refreshments. You can get more information about the hike by contacting the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation at (678) 920-1989 or by email at contact@veteransheritagesite.org.
NOVEMBER 11
For the third year the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 invites the public to their Annual Holiday Open House and meal. It is open to all members of the community, and they will be looking for Veterans to bring their families. There will be activities for the children and fun for everyone. The meal is free but donations for the building fund will be greatly appreciated.
The open house will begin at 5 p.m. and the meal will begin at 6. The hall is located at 148 Pine Street. For more information you can contact Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting is TOMORROW. Thursday, November 4 at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday November 9, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 pm. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.