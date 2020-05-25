Yesterday was Memorial Day and with the COVID-19 virus still a major issue in our country, many of the annual remembrance programs that draw hundreds of people had to be cancelled. This includes the program presented by AMVETS Post 75 for the last 15 plus years. AMVETS received permission to do a small, unannounced program.
Thanks to Sheriff Fontes and Chief Deputy Woods we worked out a plan to hold a short Memorial Day program. The program was a symbolic way to continue the tradition of remembering those who have given their lives serving in the United States military. We will have a wrap up of the event and pictures in next week’s column.
I have said numerous times that the veteran suicide issue is of the upmost importance to me. Personally, knowing what it feels like to contemplate the many traumatic issues you faced in a combat zone and allowing the thoughts to overwhelm your mental process enough to take your own life.
I was one of the lucky ones who had a “life-saver” thrown to me that saved my life. A story I read about a recent veteran’s suicide and what he wrote before he ended his life struck me deep. My life, back at his age, was very similar. Going back to school, making a difference in the community, awards from local officials, was my life. What caused the attempts to end my life I still don’t understand today. This young man’s demons were stronger than mine.
Death caused by war and death because of the thoughts of war, have the same results!
RORY HAMILL:
In 2009, Rory Hamill served in Afghanistan with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines. While on patrol he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) that took his right leg. After rehabilitation and discharge he returned to his home near Atlantic City, New Jersey. Rory then went to college and earned a degree in social sciences.
Using the skills, he learned in school and the experiences he obtained in the military to become a veteran’s mental health advocate. He became a mentor with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Veteran’s Diversion Program and motivational speaker. Rory personally received his combat medals and awards from former President Barack Obama. His actions set an example of a Veteran who had recovered from his wounds, both physically and mentally. His outcome tells another story.
Just this past February Rory shared a dark moment in his life, “About seven years ago, I tried to take my own life,” Hamill said just this past February. “After dealing with immense mental anguish, moral injury, anxiety, depression, and Post Traumatic Stress from my childhood, previous deployments, and finally my injury, I had enough.
“I sat outside Atlantic City, on the side of the road, with my handgun. Dead set, I placed it in my mouth, and began saying my mental goodbyes. Then my kids popped in my head. I pulled it out, disassembled it completely, took every round out of the magazine and threw pieces all over the car, and proceeded to get slammed by the gravity of what I almost did.”
It seemed on the surface Rory had everything going in the right direction, a beacon for other veterans. His close friends, separated by the virus and social distancing, did not realize Rory was in trouble. From a news report, “Today (May 2), I learned that my friend, Rory Patrick Hamill, took his life yesterday,” said his close friend Jase Wheeler. “Have no idea what triggered him, but can say, I totally understand what it’s like when you battle PTSD on a daily basis. Add to that, the fact we have to quarantine, change every part of our daily routine, can’t get out to see friends, unable to do all the things that allow us to de-stress. It’s brutal.”
One of his last posted comments on social media read: “I began writing this at 03:46 in the morning. I’ve been drunk on red wine since the previous night. I haven’t slept. I haven’t stopped suffering. My own personal hell has been reignited, in light of present circumstances affecting us all. This pandemic, although viral in nature; alludes to what happens to us as human beings, when we are stripped of our outlets and are deprived of our ability to socialize.”
Rory Hamill took his own life on May 1, 2020.
This story of Rory’s suicide validates the many words I have written on this subject. Just because someone appears to be okay does not mean they are. There are many hidden illnesses, mental and physical that are not visible wounds. Please pray for those who have taken their lives and give more prayers for those who are at risk.
AMVETS’ RIDE TO REMEMBER:
I received a call from AMVETS Department of Tennessee’s Commander Steve Norwood, Friday evening. National Riders Commander had designed a program that will continue the tradition of riding to Washington on Memorial Day and bringing awareness to the POW/MIA and 22 veteran suicides a day issue. The program dubbed as the “Pony Express” has a rider starting with a wooden display box featuring an American and a POW/MIA folded flags. They ride to their state line and meet another rider who does the same.
Commander Norwood met the flags at the Georgia state line at 11 p.m. Saturday night. His “leg of the mission” was up I-75 to I-81 to meet with and hand off the flags at the Virginia Welcome center at 3 a.m., Sunday morning. Steve planned on joining the riders and continuing to Washington. I am looking forward to hearing more of his reports.
SIDE NOTE:
I misinterpreted the information I received on this “Pony Express” event as being a day-time ride and went to meet them at 3 p.m. It was a beautiful day and I had the enjoyable company of my wife and caregiver Katie, so all was not lost. I found an additional surprise when we arrived.
As I pulled into the Virginia Welcome center, I saw a “ABC Channel 11 Johnson City” news vehicle in the lot and a young man setting up a camera. I thought the word had gotten out and he was waiting for the riders too. After taking care of getting Molly and Ella out for their “walk” I went over to speak with the reporter.
The young man, Jesse Krull, told me he had no idea about the riders heading to Washington. He was was sent out here to interview Memorial Day weekend travelers about their trips. Hearing about the riders he seemed excited and asked if I would do an interview. He said, “This ride AMVETS is doing to bring awareness about the suicides is much more interesting.” Jesse said that it would air on his station, WJHL on the 11 pm news. On their web page WJHL posted the story that I am reposting in part.
AMVETS honors POW-MIA’s despite COVID-19 canceling Rolling Thunder:
by: Jesse Krull Posted: May 23, 2020 / 10:44 PM EDT / Updated: May 23, 2020 / 11:24 PM EDT
“JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The American Veterans organization unfortunately had to cancel its Rolling Thunder Memorial Day tradition in Washington D.C. due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean the group isn’t focusing on the POW-MIA soldiers, along with numerous veterans.
President Trump welcomed more than a dozen members of the organization to the White House on Friday, but this is way less than the normal 500,000 riders that come to the nation’s capital for the annual event.
Due to coronavirus canceling the ceremony, AMVETS came up with an alternative. This includes a member from the organization riding from one state to another and handing off a shadow box with an American Flag and a POW-MIA flag to another member waiting at the state border.
“It’s going to be a public awareness campaign to get their families and other people in the community to recognize someone’s in trouble, someone’s got issues.” Watkins said. “(It) identifies this year, in addition to the normal MIA/POW remembrance, but also bring awareness to the 22 veterans that commit suicide a day.”
Community members can help out the organization on Sunday by either riding 22 miles or donating 22 dollars.”
You can view the complete interview at:
COINS ON HEADSTONES:
Over the last few years, around this time, I have heard of people talking about seeing coins on headstones and decided to investigate what they meant. There are a lot of stories about the practice of putting a coin on the grave of a deceased military member. Some place this practice back to the days of the Roman Empire. A check with Snopes reveals this is an urban legend that has flourished in the recent years.
People find many things left at the base of monument like the Vietnam Memorial know as “The Wall”. On a walk-through Arlington, today, one will find coins of different denominations. There is a distinct meaning for each that is a message left for the deceased soldier’ family.
A penny simply means that you visited. A nickel signifies you were in boot camp together. A dime means you both served together in some capacity. Leaving a quarter will tell the family you were with the deceased soldier when they died.
Snopes did go on to say, “Yet military folk do sometimes leave very special remembrances at the graves of deceased servicemen: challenge coins. These tokens identify their bearers as members of particular units and are prized and cherished by those to whom they have been given; thus any challenge coins found at grave sites were almost certainly left there by comrades-in-arms of the deceased.”
NEWS OF NOTE:
As things continue to open the local organizations are still “waiting to see” before meeting plans are made.
I have heard that David Mills, Commander of American Legion Post 41 was in a motorcycle accident and is in the University of Tennessee hospital. I do not have any other information so please say a prayer for him and his family.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 has reopened the hall on Wednesdays 9 a.m. to Noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. If you need any information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.