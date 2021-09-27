I have been reporting on the AMVETS Post 75 Americanism program for the last several years and even with the ongoing disruptions to schools this past year the annual contest went on.
Normally the entries are judged locally in February, the winners are judged at a State Conference in March, and the winners are awarded their prize money before school gets out. This year was not normal and with a canceled conference due to Covid, the February and March winners were just announced recently and were awarded their winnings by mail this past month.
Before I get to the winners, I am going to share AMVETS National’s information about the contest in hopes of encouraging more families to enter their children’s works.
The focus of the AMVETS Americanism program is described through their mission statement; “As veterans, we are all well aware of the many sacrifices made by service men and women throughout the history of our country. It is our collective duty to promote the ideals of Americanism, to ensure the veteran is never a forgotten citizen, and that the foundation on which this country was built is never taken for granted. The youth of America will be the torchbearers for the next generation, and we can make a significant contribution in helping them to understand our rich heritage by taking our Program of Essays, Poster and Flag Coloring contests, with appropriate themes, to our nation’s schools.”
WHAT IS THE AMVETS AMERICANISM PROGRAM?
The AMVETS Americanism Program is a patriotic program the organization offers schools and youth organizations as a resource for teaching children in kindergarten through 12th grade about their American heritage, civics and citizenship. The program includes flag drawing, poster and essay contests that are grade specific and age appropriate.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
All school age children, K-12. They may attend public, private, parochial schools or may be home schooled. Participants may also come through any youth group such as Scouting or from Church Sunday schools. Students in kindergarten–1st grade can enter the Flag Drawing contest. Students in 2nd–5th grades can enter the Poster contest. Students in 6th–12th grades can enter the Essay Writing contest
HOW DOES A CHILD OR YOUNG ADULT PARTICIPATE?
Teachers or youth group leaders hopefully will take the initiative to involve their students. The program addresses learning standards in civics and presents excellent topics for writing and art assignments, which teachers can incorporate into their classes. Teachers may also contact Newport’s AMVETS Post 75 to invite veterans to visit their classes. Students whose teachers or schools are not taking part in the program can still enter the contest specific to their grade as a take-home or after-school project. Parents may contact Post 75 on behalf of their children at 423-721-8918 to submit entries or contact the AMVETS National Programs Department at 301-683-4031.
HOW DO I ENTER?
AMVETS Post 75 provides each Cocke County school a packet with the instructions for the poster and essay and Flag templets for the Kindergarten and 1st grade students. If your child has not received the contest information for her or his grade by mid-January, you can contact Post 75 or the National office at the numbers above or download the information from the AMVETS.org website. Please contact Post 75 to submit completed entries.
LOCAL WINNERS:
This year there were no entries from the second or fifth grades but out of the ten local first place winners, we had seven who placed at 1st or 2nd place at the state Department of Tennessee level. The following are the winning students:
➢ Kindergarten: Caleb Stepp – Smoky Mountain; also 2nd Place Department of Tennessee
➢ 1st: Michael Avery – Smoky Mountain
➢ 3rd: Alec Wright – Edgemont; also 1st place Department of Tennessee
➢ 5th: Azariah Spurgeon – Smoky Mountain; also 2nd place Department of Tennessee
➢ 6th: Kassie Davis – Smoky Mountain
➢ 7th: Nathan Gore – Grassy Fork
➢ 8th: Harlie Tocholke – Del Rio
➢ 9th: Isabelle Long – Cocke County High; also 1st Place Department of Tennessee
➢ 10th:John Burch – Cocke County High; also 2nd Place Department of Tennessee
➢ 11th Lexi Barnes – Cosby High; also 1st Place Department of Tennessee
➢ 12th: Kristen Kirkpatrick- Cocke County High; also 2nd Place Department of Tennessee
These students won a total of $785 for their submissions and are eligible to submit a new entry each year until they graduate. The essays this year were on the subject of “What do I think of when I see the American flag?” This week I am going to share some excerpts of the responses of the Department of Tennessee’s fist place winners. These young people in Cocke County are full of patriotism and it shows.
IN THEIR OWN WORDS:
9th grader, Isabelle Long, from Cocke County High School not only won money for her entry. As the ninth grade Department of Tennessee winner, if we weren’t still having issues with the virus, she would be receiving an all expense paid trip to the Freedom Foundation’s Valley Forge, PA! This is the second year in a row that the Foundation’s November program has been canceled.
Isabelle’s essay in part, “When I see the American flag, I think of Freedom in this county…of all the blood shed…of all the men and women who died to give us this freedom. I think of how free this nation is…all those who fought so hard…Elizabeth Ross who made the first flag…of what the color’s on the flag stands for. I think of all those great people like George Washington…Thomas Jefferson to write the Declaration…James Madison to write the Constitution.”
(Note - Since 1987, AMVETS and the AMVETS National Service Foundation have offered this unique educational experience at the Freedoms Foundation in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to give young people a better appreciation of their freedoms granted by the United States Constitution. The Spirit of America Program is a four-day conference centering on topics such as freedom, civil rights and civic responsibilities, citizenship, public policy, self-development and leadership, entrepreneurship and salient aspects of American history).
Our other first place Department of Tennessee winner is Lexie Barnes, 11th grader from Cosby High School. Lexie wrote, in part, that:
“As kids, it was ingrained in our minds that the flag has 13 alternating stripes for the 13 original colonies…but the flag is more than that…it means so much more to me…Freedom, Honor, and Bravery.
Freedom is the “power or right to act, speak or think…without hindrance or restraint”…strong soldiers who will fight for our freedoms every day. Push past physical and mental limits…even some going to/have gone to war risking their lives on the battlefield so we can have a free and happy one.
Honor…”high respect, great esteem”…first thing that comes to mind…is our soldiers but some honorable people …get taken for granted…example, a father working hard to supply for his children, a mother hugging her daughter after her first breakup…honorable actions people take every day.
Bravery is “courageous behavior”. How do you become brave…first, you must face your fears…people struggle with anxiety, depression…so much more…fought hard to overcome…that is true bravery.”
The words from these two young ladies shows more than a lot of research. The words come from a perspective that each have developed from life experiences. Both of these essays were sent to the National competition along with the other fist place winners from across the state.
SCHOLARSHIPS:
To help students who are going to college after high school AMVETS Post 75 provides two scholarships for $375 each. This year’s winners of $375.00 each were Jayce Wise and Devon Drybread, both graduating from Cocke County High School.
The Department of Tennessee provides two other scholarships for second year or beyond students in the amount of $500 each. This year’s two winners are Veteran students Albert Johnson and Amanda Weilgus, both attending Mayville College.
Congratulations to all our local winners and their families. The Americanism program will begin again in January and AMVETS hopes that teachers, home schoolers, parents and community organizational leaders will reach out for more information and join the contest for their children. Their entries are viewed by others around the state and country. The pictures and words will let them know just how much patriotism is a priority in the hearts and minds of our community.
UPCOMING EVENT:
Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger Announces First Round of Vietnam Veteran Commendation Ceremonies.
Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger is pleased to announce she will be hosting four ceremonies in October across Tennessee’s First Congressional District to recognize and our honor our Vietnam veterans and their families for their sacrifice and distinguished service, with more to come in the following months.
Congresswoman Harshbarger partnered with the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration, a nationwide 50th anniversary recognition that began in 2012, to find and honor Vietnam era veterans for their service. As part of this, participating Vietnam veterans will receive a lapel pin and congressional commendation certificate in recognition of their service. Vietnam era veterans of the First Congressional District can register to participate on Congresswoman Harshbarger’s website.
Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremonies:
• Jefferson County Tuesday, October 5
10:00 am White Pine Town Hall 1548 Main St. White Pine, TN 37890
• Cocke County Tuesday, October 5
1:30 pm West End Baptist Church (gym) 116 West End Street Newport, TN 37821
• Sevier County Thursday, October 7
2:30 pm Sevierville Civic Center 200 Gary R. Wade Blvd. Sevierville, TN 37862
• Hawkins County Friday, October 8
1:00 pm American Legion Post 21 1924 E. Main St. Rogersville, TN 37857
NEWS OF NOTE:
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting is Thursday October 7 at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor - group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s meeting will be Friday, October 8. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has announced she is reopening in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Court house annex 360 East Main Street, Wednesday, October 6th, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
