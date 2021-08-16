My July 21st column, “Something Really Stinks”, provided the then current position the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) took on burn pits. In May the Secretary of the VA, Denis McDonough, had said based on the first iteration of a newly formed internal VA process a review of scientific evidence to support rulemaking, resulted in his decision to consider adding new “Burn Pit” presumptions for service-connected benefits for respiratory conditions.
The column went on to explain the process the VA was taking to determine what conditions could be added as presumptives, and places and dates that reflected the eligibility period. This included requesting comments about the proposed rules through the Federal Register to design the rule-making.
On August 2nd the VA released a statement that, based on the scientific evidence, they had decided to add three presumptives of burn pit exposure to the list which will allow eligible Veterans to receive a service-connected disability. The rest of this column will be directly from the VA’s releases so that all the details will be clearer.
AR25-INTERIM FINAL RULE
The Federal Register has released an interim report that the VA had used to base their decision on, AR25-Interim Final Rule- Presumptive Service Connection for Respiratory Conditions Due to Exposure to Particulate Matter. The summary of this report explains how the VA has come to determine the three presumptives.
Note: The Federal Registry which is a daily journal where any future Federal rules or legislation is based on. A notice is posted about the proposed subject and allows interested individuals to make comments. All the comments are then reviewed and a determination, or ruling is made. In some cases, as with this burn pit issue, a ruling can be made as an interim while the research and discussion on the subject continues. After a set deadline and a final determination is made, they are recorded by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for future inquiries.
SUMMARY
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is issuing this interim final rule to amend its adjudication regulations to establish presumptive service connection for three chronic respiratory health conditions, i.e., asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis, to include rhinosinusitis, in association with presumed exposures to fine, particulate matter. These presumptions would apply to veterans with a qualifying period of service, i.e., who served on active military, naval, or air service in the Southwest Asia theater of operations during the Persian Gulf War (hereafter Gulf War), as well as in Afghanistan, Syria, Djibouti, or Uzbekistan, on or after September 19, 2001, during the Gulf War.
This amendment is necessary to provide expeditious health care, services, and benefits to Gulf War Veterans who were potentially exposed to fine, particulate matter associated with deployment to the Southwest Asia theater of operations, as well as Afghanistan, Syria, Djibouti, and Uzbekistan. The intended effect of this amendment is to address the needs and concerns of Gulf War Veterans and service members who have served and continue to serve in these locations as military operations in the Southwest Asia theater of operations have been ongoing from August 1990 until the present time. Neither Congress nor the President has established an end date for the Gulf War. Therefore, to provide immediate health care, services, and benefits to current and future Gulf War Veterans who may be affected by particulate matter due to their military service, VA intends to provide presumptive service connection for the chronic disabilities of asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis, to include rhinosinusitis, as well as a presumption of exposure to fine, particulate matter. This will ease the evidentiary burden of Gulf War Veterans who file claims with VA for these three conditions, which are among the most commonly claimed respiratory conditions.
Effective Date: This interim final rule is effective on August 5, 2021.
Applicability Date: The provisions of this interim final rule shall apply to all applications for service connection for asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis based on service in the Southwest Asia theater of operations, as well as Afghanistan, Syria, Djibouti, or Uzbekistan, during the Persian Gulf War that are received by VA on or after August 5, 2021, or that were pending before VA, the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, or the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on August 5, 2021.
VA RELEASE ON PRESUMPTIVES
The August 2nd VA press release stated that, based on the scientific evidence, they had determined to add three presumptives of the burn pit exposure to the list which will allow eligible Veterans to receive a service-connected disability as I have already shared. The following will be directly from the VA’s release so that all the details will be clearer.
The Department of Veterans Affairs will begin processing disability claims Aug. 2 for asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis on a presumptive basis based on presumed particulate matter exposures during military service in Southwest Asia and certain other areas — if these conditions manifested within 10 years of a qualifying period of military service.
VA conducted the first iteration of a newly formed internal VA process to review scientific evidence to support rule-making, resulting in the recommendation to consider creation of new presumptions of service connection for respiratory conditions based on VA’s evaluation of a National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine report and other evidence.
The process concluded that particulate matter pollution is associated with chronic asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis for Veterans who served in the Southwest Asia theater of operations beginning Aug. 2, 1990, to the present, or Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Syria or Djibouti beginning September 19, 2001, to the present. VA’s review also concluded that there was sufficient evidence to presume that these Veterans have been exposed to particulate matter.
“I announced my intent to initiate rule-making on May 27 to consider adding respiratory conditions to the list of chronic disabilities,” said Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs. “Through this process I determined that the evidence provided was sufficient to establish presumptions of service connection for these three respiratory conditions. This is the right decision, and VA will continue to use a holistic approach in determining toxic exposure presumptives moving forward.”
The Southwest Asia theater of operations refers to Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the neutral zone between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the Gulf of Aden, the Gulf of Oman, the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and the airspace above these locations.
VA will conduct outreach to impacted Veterans and survivors to inform them about their eligibility and will provide information on how to apply. Veterans and survivors who believe they may be eligible for the newly established presumptive conditions are encouraged to apply.
Note: This last week I received a phone call from a Veteran who had received one of these letters. It reads, in part, that you were in Southwest Asia theater of operation between August 2, 1990 to present and you have developed one of the three new presumptives you may be eligible for disability compensation and benefits. It gives the instructions and forms you need to submit for a claim that are described in the following.
HOW TO APPLY
The VA say they encourage all Veterans who meet the eligibility requirements to register with their Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBPR). By doing so if your health condition is not one of the three just recognized it could help possibly adding your condition to the list.
You can find a local service officer to help, if you need, and file a VA Form 21-526EZ, if you are applying for the first time if you HAVE previously filed a claim for one of the three presumptives use VA Form 20-0995. For more information on the new presumptive conditions, visit our website at Airborne Hazards and Burn Pit Exposures - Public Health (va.gov). You can also visit VA.gov or call toll-free at 800-827-1000 or you can contact Mountain Home VA Healthcare Center at 423.926-1171.
There will be a lot more to come about air born exposures as a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) committee formulated a list of 27 respiratory health outcomes it deemed to be of concern to veterans in its review: rhinitis, sinusitis, sleep apnea, vocal cord dysfunction, asthma, chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, constrictive bronchiolitis, emphysema, acute eosinophilic pneumonia, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, idiopathic interstitial pneumonia, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, sarcoidosis, acute bronchitis, pneumonia, tuberculosis, chronic persistent cough, shortness of breath (dyspnea), wheeze, esophageal cancer, laryngeal cancer, lung cancer, oral/nasal/pharyngeal cancers, as well as changes in pulmonary function and mortality due to diseases of the respiratory system. I hope the VA and legislation do not wait as long as they did for the Agent Orange disabilities faced by the Vietnam Veterans.
NEWS OF NOTE
“The Roadblock was a great success because of the support of the local community who helped us raise over $5,550 that will benefit the DAV and the Quilts of Valor.”, said Larry Hartsell, Commander of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102. The DAV is needing a new roof which was the focus of the roadblock. Even with a grant from the County, which will be coming, they will still be about another $4,000 short. They will continue to look for ways to raise money or find a contractor that will work with them to reduce the costs. Any donations for replacing the roof can be made at the hall or contacting the Commander. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
It was a joint effort sponsored by Parrottsville Quilt Guilds, Quilts of Valor (QOV) group and Veterans in Focus, a community advocacy organization. Members of the American Legion Post 41, AMVETS Post 75, the DAV and the DAR held the buckets and boots for the donations. They were joined by seventeen members of the Cocke County High Navy JROTC who held signs and banners to encourage those driving by to donate. Their Commander Colonel Ivory was there the whole time and also held a bucket. A special thank you for those who helped and to the ladies from the QOV who provided refreshments and lunch, and to the generous people in our community!
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.