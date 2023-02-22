In just two short years Americans will celebrate this country being 250 years old. History has told us the struggles that the men and women dealt with making war with England. Prior to the revolution and the independence of our country, crowds and mobs in Boston would gather beneath a huge elm tree to raise their voices. This tree became known as the “liberty tree” and others were named the same throughout New England.
While many sites and symbols of the Revolutionary War survived and have been used to commemorate our freedom the ”liberty tree” has not. Many believe that is because the British cut the tree down in 1775, that it has been forgotten. That is all about to change.
In 2016, Congress created the United States Semiquincentennial Commission which has the responsibility to issue commemorative coins, and stamps. The legislation also directs the commission to organize events in four “leading cities of historical significance,” Philadelphia, New York, Boston and Charleston.
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) said, “The DAR is the first heritage society to formally partner with America250, the nationwide commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 led by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. The agreement outlines a number of initiatives developed by the DAR to honor Revolutionary War Patriots, engage youth through contests and educational programming, and support efforts to better tell the story of underrepresented and diverse Patriots who helped to win the American War of Independence.”
Newport’s William Cocke Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (WCDAR) is beginning the recognition of the Semiquincentennial that will be held in July of 2026. With the work of Chapter member Sheila Evans, the group received a grant from the national headquarters to plant a “Liberty Tree” to honor the history of our nation and give rebirth to the once forgotten symbol.
WCDAR Regent Charlotte Leibrock said this event will kick off our celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary. “We would like to invite the community to join us for the dedication of the “liberty tree”. (This past June a storm took out the big tree on the courthouse lawn and this new tree is planted in its place.) Leibrock said that “Since the ground will be too cold this week, we planted this tulip poplar in November in preparation for our dedication (The tulip oplar is Tennessee state tree). There is a plaque that will let generations to come recognize our efforts as the tree grows.”
The dedication will be Wednesday Feb. 22, starting on the lawn of the Cocke County Courthouse at 10:45 am. Leibrock asks for the community to bring their children and, “Join us as we celebrate our “liberty tree and America 250 plaque” and George Washington’s 291st birthday. After a picture with the tree, the group will go inside the courthouse for a short program and cake.”
You can call 865-654-8473 for more information about the 250 program or the William Cocke Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions, or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
