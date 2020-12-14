Since I’ve been home during this pandemic, I’ve been thinking a lot about how it has affected me personally—my family, my friends—pretty much anyone with whom I come in contact. And no one, I think, can argue that it’s not taken a toll on our mental and emotional health. One of the things that COVID and its health threat has done is constantly eroded at our peace and sense of stability. This is such a difficult thing to combat in the best of times.
It has also eaten away at our confidence—our confidence in our jobs, our medical systems, and even our fellow man in some ways. But here’s what I want to tell you—our current situation is not our permanent state.
My grandmother is 94, and she has lived through a LOT in her long life. She is sharp and beautiful and healthy and is a gift and blessing to all who know her. When COVID first started, she told me to stay in and mask up, even before it was something that the government and medical community was urging us to do. Why? Because she remembers the arrival of the Spanish Flu.
First documented in March 1918, the Spanish Flu ripped through our country and killed almost 50 million people because not only did we have no natural immunity, but our medical knowledge and technology was WAY less advanced than it is today.
Along with the stay inside and mask up advice she gave me, she also told me stories of being a little girl and seeing those around her develop the illness as it infected our countryside here in Cocke, Sevier, and Jefferson counties.
She said that they didn’t know things back then like they do now. Doctors didn’t know what to do. Penicillin wasn’t even a thing that existed until 1945. But, she says, I am still here. And she has lived long enough to know that these things are temporary, even if they are terrible in the interim.
I don’t tell you this to scare you. Not at all. Quite the opposite. I tell you this because my grandmother’s stories are beautiful stories of survival and hope. And confidence...confidence that things will begin to get back to a normal we can all live with, a normal we can flourish in, and a normal that builds our belief back up in all those around us.
Her lessons to me with the stories about the Spanish flu are to be smart, protect myself and my family as I best can, and know that this is not a forever thing, even if it may feel like it sometimes.
So this holiday season, I would like to remind you to take the time you need to rest and destress. Protect your mental and emotional self. Know that even if your Christmas this year is not your ‘normal,’ that it WILL be ok. Do what you can live with—WITHOUT guilt and without the need to explain yourself to anyone else. Do what makes you feel safe. Start new traditions if you need to, that are no less precious and valuable to you than the ones you’ve had in previous years.
Take care of you and yours as we end this crazy, unprecedented in most of our lifetimes, year. And if I could give you any gift, it would be the confidence to know that those of us from the Appalachians come from a long line of survivors—ones who were able to create a home and a culture out of a rough but beautiful land that others were even afraid to try to settle--and that things ARE going to be better!
You are stronger than you believe and you WILL do amazing things! Have a safe and wonderful holiday!
