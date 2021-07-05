Signs We Should Remember

This past weekend celebrated the past 245 years since the signing of the parchment that declared the United States free from England’s rule. Leading up to the 4th of July celebrations and fireworks there were two events that dedicated stretches of highways in memory of those who fought for our freedoms and their families.
I was able to attend both of these and will be sharing the moving programs that will bring awareness to the sacrifices families and soldiers made to the thousand or even millions of people who will pass by the signs that were erected, for all time to come.
GOLD STAR FAMILIES
On Tuesday, June 29 a group of around 100 people gathered outside the Gatlinburg Welcome Center and National Park Information Center on Highway 321. They were there to dedicate a plaque to honor families who have lost a loved one during a period of war. These families are known as Gold Star families.
What began in World War II as a way for American families to show support for their loved ones who were serving in the military, a Blue Star banner was developed and hung in windows or doors. The Blue Star, itself, stands for hope and pride. Time developed the need to recognize that the service member they had been honoring with the Blue Star had been Killed In Action (KIA). Soon for those, a Gold Star representing the sacrifice of a son or daughter replaced the Blue Star.
In 1944 8,000 Dogwood trees were planted by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs as a living memorial to the Veterans of World War II. The following year, 1945, the National Council of State Garden Clubs adopted the program and began placing markers and dedicating highways across the United States and includes Alaska, and Hawaii. The Gatlinburg program was sponsored by members of the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs who organized the ceremony to dedicate the permanent memorial.
The event let me catch up with a couple, Charles and Annette Tinnin, who play a most important role in the installation of these plaques. While I did not remember the name, I couldn’t forget the couple I had met four years ago while I was at a conference at Paris Landing State Park. I had been having breakfast when a gentleman (Charles) came up to me and asked if I had been in Vietnam and if I would like some information on Agent Orange. He was working with a group, the “Orange Heart Medal Foundation” who honors those Vietnam Veterans who have been fighting with Agent Orange health issues.
Charles introduced me to his wife Annette who I found I had an interesting connection with. A few months prior to meeting Mrs. Tinnis I wrote a column about her cousin and childhood playmate, Congressman Dr. Phil Roe. I happen to have a copy of the two-part story and I shared it with her. We had a wonderful time talking about the Congressman and I learned more about him and his early life.
Since I had met them, the Tinnins had become involved with the Gold Star Families program and have become the groups largest benefactors. They have provided the funds for all of the Gold Star Families monuments in Tennessee, to this date. Charles is a Vietnam Veteran himself and feels driven to provide these monuments so others will have something to remind them of the sacrifices of the warrior and his survivors.
The program’s MC was Mr. Don Dare of WATE Chanel 6, On Your Side, a Vietnam Veteran, and the key note speaker was Captain William Robinson, many know him as Bill. Bill Robinson was the longest held non-commissioned officer Prisoner Of War (POW). His rescue helicopter was shot down on a mission and he was captured and held for 7 ½ years. Another highlight of the program was that Charles was presented with his own Quilt of Valor. At the closing a Gold Star Mother Gayle Thomas, whose son was KIA in Vietnam said of the monument, “To all our Gold Star momma’s and families, it’s so appreciative that you won’t let our sons be forgotten ever.”
In the near future there will be another one of these plaques dedicated in Sevierville where Highway 321 meets highway 411. I will be sure to keep you posted and maybe you can join in its dedication and help honor those families who have suffered so much.
VIETNAM VETERANS
Three days after the dedication of the Gold Star Families Memorial I travelled to Townsend to the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center where they were unveiling a different sign. Last year two Vietnam Veterans, Ron Kirby and Ron Brewer came up with the thought that there should be a way for the City of Townsend to honor the local men and women who served in Vietnam. Their thoughts turned into a mission and with some help from other Veterans, a State Representative, and the Townsend City Commission the mission succeeded.
In one year’s time these two Veterans started with the City Commission and Mayor Michael Talley, who thought the proposal was a “great start and I think you will get lots of support.” His words encouraged them, the project got their blessings and lots of support began to grow.
The next step for them was to approach the state leaders. They garnered support from Senator Art Swann and State Representative Jerome Moon who is also a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and past Commander of their local VFW Post 10855. The two representatives “walked” the proposal through and got the legislation approved.
With the news of the proposal being passed, Kirby and Brewer started the plans for a dedication of the new signs. What started as an idea by these two men became a big program that wound up with the dedication that happened on July 1.
As I pulled into the drive entering the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, I was met by a fire truck, with its ladder extended and flying a huge American Flag. It became evident this was going to be a big program because of all the vehicles already there. Several hundred people, many with their hats, shirts and vests sharing their Vietnam service, came from all over to celebrate this event. They all came to see Townsend renaming their portion of U.S. Highway 321 (East Lamar Alexander Highway) to the “‘Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Highway.” As if God was blessing this event, the overnight rain passed, and the clouds began to clear.
John Becker, WBIR Chanel 10, the host, was greeted with applause and cheers when he opened with “Welcome Home.” After the opening prayer, a Marine color guard hoisted the flag just on a pole mounted on an off-road vehicle in front of me. As we all rendered our salutes, I followed the flag as it rose to the top of the pole. As it reached its peak, a bright sun met it and light shown through it’s beautiful colors of red, white and blue.
The keynote speaker was Robert Tiebout¸ Lt. General, USMC, Retired, who is a local resident. General Tiebout’s speech was his reminiscence of time he spent in Vietnam and his task of checking under bridges for stability and safe from booby traps for the following troops.
He spoke in so much detail about the villages the troops met with and the resistance from the enemy that it caused many to pause. You could see the looks on their faces and some with that “thousand-mile stare” as Tiebout’s words struck a nerve. It was a mixture of sadness for the memories that returned to the happiness of realizing that you were back “stateside.”
The General then talked about the obstacles that faced the Veterans when they returned to home. Being called names, baby killers, and spit on by protestors. He shared that when we returned, he was stationed at the Pentagon, in Washington. He shared that, “We were only allowed to wear our uniforms one day a week because of the hostile environment surrounding the Washington, DC area. He closed by thanking all the Veterans for their service and his “Welcome Home” was met with a standing ovation as he unveiled the road sign.
As everyone exited, they were met with loads of doughnuts, pastries and drinks. They had all been given an invitation to join the parade of vehicles that would drive though Townsend to the far end of town. At the city limits they would turn back towards town to see the other VVMH sign and meet up again a short distance away for more food, drink and fellowship.
As the sun continued to shine there were many stories, a few tears and a lot of “Welcome Homes” shared. This was a wonderful way for this project to name the stretch of highway the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway, by the two Ron’s, to end. Maybe one day we will be able to name one of our major, local roads, on behalf of those who served in Vietnam and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and the families they left behind.
NEWS OF NOTE
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be TOMORROW NIGHT, Tuesday July 8, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has announced she is reopening in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Community Center, TODAY, July 7 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 - meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be Thursday, July 15, at 148 Pine Street. There will be a covered dish dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The hall is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Any donations for replacing the roof can be made at the hall or contacting the Commander. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
