May 20 is designated as National Dog Rescue Day. It began in 2018 to make the public aware of the number of dogs in shelters available for adoption and to emphasize how giving these animals a second chance can be beneficial and pleasurable to a family.
A dog, rescued here in Cocke County over 50 years ago, received quite a bit of press coverage through Bob Terrell, columnist for the Asheville Citizen Times. The story began just before Christmas in 1970.
Charlie Holt from Paint Rock in Madison County, North Carolina, traveled by Greyhound to Newport each day to his job as a watchmaker at Suggs Jewelry. Younger readers may not know that in previous times bus lines – Greyhound and Trailways – ran regular routes from city to city along the rural highways. Riders only had to stand by the road and signal for the driver to stop. When a rider reached a destination, a cord was pulled to ring a bell to signal the driver to stop. Holt was also periodically hired to service clocks for the railroad.
That December evening, Holt and the bus driver saw someone in a truck on the Wolf Creek Bridge throw a dog out, probably intending for it to go in the river. The dog hit the railing instead and hobbled off into the woods. The bus driver was unable to catch up with the truck to get the license number.
The next day when the bus passed, the dog was lying by the bridge in the snow. The next day Holt took food from the Minnis Drug Company lunch counter. Approaching the bridge, he asked the driver to slow down so he could throw the food out. The driver did even more. He stopped the bus so Holt could take the food to the dog.
The dog was too weak to swallow and Holt rubbed her throat until all the food had been eaten. The next day the dog could swallow the food. This continued over the next few months. Drivers on both the morning and the evening runs would bring food. Like Pavlov’s dog, this canine became conditioned. When she heard the bus coming, she was beside the road waiting. Other interested folks began sending the drivers food to drop off.
Greed is just not a human trait, animals have it too. The drivers noticed that other dogs were showing up and would sometimes take the food away from “their dog.” They quickly solved that problem. The bus stopped and someone got off and waited until the dog had eaten. They often had to shoo the other dogs away. The bus passengers had to just wait and watch. One lady told the driver, “It’s just a mutt.” To that, the driver replied, “I don’t care what it is. She’s been through hell.”
In 1971 with spring approaching, the protectors were concerned about the dog going into heat. Also, on April 25 of that year, Greyhound would be doing route changes, and the drivers were unsure who would be assigned to the Asheville-Knoxville run. Who would see about their dog? One of the drivers, Joe Holbert of Asheville, decided he and his family would just take the dog, even though they already had three dogs and a cat.
This situation created much interest within the Greyhound system, and inquiries came from various places asking when and if the dog pick-up was made.
Because the dog was conditioned to the bus approach, on April 4, Mr. and Mrs. Holbert went ahead of the bus, thinking they could pick up the dog when she came to the road to meet the bus. However, when they got to the bridge, Mr. Holbert whistled and the dog bounded to him and jumped right into his car.
The next day, Dr. James Cornwell, the veterinarian, found that the dog had a broken tail, a torn ear, hookworm and a touch of mange. He also felt that she was about a year old and was predominately English shepherd or border collie. With proper treatment, she was soon on the road to a better life. For this puppy, her days of hell were over.
Her protectors had called her “the Wolf Creek dog,” but the Holberts renamed her “Lady Greyhound.” She became an important part of the Holbert family. Some of their sentiments included “best watchdog any family could want,” “she certainly loved our family” and “one of the nicest things that ever happened to us.”
The first season, Lady Greyhound might have been protected but the next year was different. The urge of nature was strong. A neighboring dog jumped the Holbert fence, and Lady Greyhound later delivered a litter of seven puppies. Mr. Holbert pronounced her “a good mother.”
Dogs, like humans, age and with age comes ailments. Lady Greyhound developed canine diabetes. This required daily injections which the Holbert daughters administered. There was some improvement for a time, but as more complications developed, condition worsened. Euthanasia was the best solution.
Lady Greyhound died in February 1982 at the approximate age of 12, nearly 11 of her years spent with the Holberts. Heartbroken, they buried her in their yard, holding onto the memories of what a joy she had been to them.
Our family has had two rescued pets, actually three. The first was a poodle found at the Newport Animal Shelter. We were told that the lady from Jefferson County who turned her in said the dog had just shown up at her door dirty, matted and wet. The lady had other animals and couldn’t keep her. The workers at the shelter named her “Pearl” because she was pearl gray in color. We kept the name.
Dr. John Chambers was leery about her. He felt that there was something wrong with her as “poodles aren’t abandoned.” The only issue that we ever saw was her aggression toward other dogs as only twice did she ever show any aggressiveness toward a human.
Pearl made a good pet, and she did have that “poodle pride.” After she was groomed, she could really prance around. She was about 12 or 13 when she began having health issues, and it reached the point that she needed to be euthanized. That is a tough decision. I was the weak one. Even though I held her on the way to the clinic, it was my girls who took her in and stayed with her until the end. That was more than 12 years ago, and the memory is still emotional.
Claire got a Schnauzer puppy while she was in college. He might be termed a rescue dog, because he was the runt of a litter and was being rejected by his mother. The breeder really didn’t want him either and sold him before he was fully weaned. But “Boone” survived and has had lots of college and traveling experiences and has been a part of the family for the last nine years.
Claire didn’t need another dog, but when she was working in the Raleigh area, she had irregular hours and felt Boone needed a companion. She rescued a dog that turned out to be a Schnauzer/Jack Russell mix, with a lot of Jack Russell temperament!
This dog was adopted from an animal hospital. He had truly been abused. He had had a crushed pelvis from having been kicked and a chemical burn on his back. He also had parasitic mange and giardia, which is an intestinal parasite, probably contracted when scavenging for food. The veterinarian later said the dog probably should have been euthanized and not adopted out. Because he was picked up on Porter Street, she named him “Porter.”
Porter and Boone got along well from the start. Porter taught Boone to bark, and Boone taught Porter how to maneuver steps. Porter, then nor now, likes few other animals nor many humans. At some point, something happened. Claire thinks that perhaps it involved a maintenance worker in the apartment complex who came into her apartment while she was at work. Porter began acting more aggressively, particularly toward Boone.
She asked if we might take him, and Porter came to live with us on Feb. 1, 2020, six weeks before the world shut down with COVID. During the pandemic and since, he has been a big help to me, although like a child, he can sometimes “push my buttons.” He is now my dog, but Claire loves to say that he was only to be with us temporarily, but I “took him away from her.” Porter lives the good life now, like Lady Greyhound did.
Our family, like the Holberts, can vouch for the fact that a rescued pet can be beneficial and pleasurable to a family.
