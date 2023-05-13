Who or what represents the heart of a community? Well, I’d like to think it is the people. Newport and Cocke County have plenty of heart. That is, good folks, doing good things without expecting recognition. They do it out of a sense of, well, community, but also out of a sense of just wanting to do the right thing.
Sure, we all know of the knocks against our town from those both inside and outside the area, and we don’t shy away from acknowledging it ourselves. To say Newport has earned a bit of a rough-hewn reputation is undeniable. Sure, we have our struggles, dark side and challenges, but, more importantly, we don’t let that define us.
We have too much to offer.
So, why not celebrate our citizens out there unselfishly and without expectation of recognition making a difference? It’s with that in mind we are introducing what we hope will be an occasional, recurring feature starting with today’s edition of The Newport Plain Talk, called, what else, “Heart of the Community.”
It is our intention to showcase and give a tip of the hat to those who are going a step above, out of the goodness of their heart. It could be your neighbor, your family member, the store owner down the street, the farmer in the field.
It could be anybody and we want to hear about them and share their story.
We open the series today with a story written by Jeannie Baitinger focusing on somebody who is living the American dream, who came here as an immigrant with little to his name and, despite his own hard knocks, now uses his success to make life better for others whenever the opportunity arises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.