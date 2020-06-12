Hello, everyone. I hope you have enjoyed a nice week and have good health.
My brother Joe Stokely and his granddaughter Destiny Jackson came by on Friday to Dora Kate Stokely’s. Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney visited them on Friday evening. I went over on Saturday and spent the day with them. Anthony and Tyler came over, too. Dora Kate and I fixed supper and Wayne joined us.
On Monday, Wayne, Dora Kate, Joe, Destiny, and I went to Vicon Mountain to fish in the ponds. On Tuesday, Joe, Dora Kate, Wayne and I, Anthony and Tyler went fishing with us. On Friday evening Joe, Dora Kate, and Destiny came over to our house. I fixed homemade ice cream and blackberry cobbler. We all enjoyed it. On Sunday, Joe, Dora Kate, and Destiny went to visit Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Green and enjoyed a fish fry. Joe, Dora Kate, and Destiny also visited Aunt Kate Wilburn and Marie Grigsby. On Tuesday, Wayne and I, Anthony, Tyler, Joe, Dora Kate, and Destiny all visited Aunt Kate and Marie. We all visited outside on the porch.
Happy birthday to Frank Gossett on June 13. I hope he has many more.
Wayne and I have been going to Decoration Day services. This Sunday will be decoration day at the Clark Cemetery and at Oak Grove.
Get well wishes to Justin Patterson who is on the sick list.
On Saturday Anthony Haney, Joe Stokely, Destiny Jackson, and Dora Kate Stokely went up to Boomer Den and to the campground at Round Mountain. We went to Wolf Creek Falls. It was beautiful. I love to see the falls.
