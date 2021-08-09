Since it is August, that makes it Agent Orange (AO) awareness month. In the last year I have seen more consistent movement on issues surrounding AO than I had in the previous forty-five years.
I believe there are numerous factors leading to the change, most of all the attention being given to the Veterans who served in the Gulf Wars and their exposures to the burning oil fields and burn pits used to destroy everything considered unusable and unneeded including human waste.
On August 2nd, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced they have three presumptive conditions, asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis based on presumed particulate matter exposures. I shared this information when I received it on the 2nd through my online Facebook pages and connections with others. I will do a full story later on the Burn Pit Exposure compensational disability, eligibility, and process for filing a claim. Now back to this week’s AO subject.
TESTING IN THE UNITED STATES
Most information about AO is tied to it’s being used in Vietnam to defoliate the jungles so the Americans could uncover the hiding places of their enemies. It also killed all the crops and polluted the water ways. The lasting effects of the defoliant at the Bien Hoa Airbase, were discussed last week in my column. AO is a mixture of chemicals 2, 4-D and 2, 4-T which were found to be the most effective defoliant, after many years of testing different combinations. The testing began in the forties here on United States soil and crops.
In 1943 the U. S. Army made a contract with the University of Illinois to design a defoliant that was tested on broadleaf and cereal grain type crops. This began a life’s path for student Arthur Galston, who would become the father of AO. This developed a chemical that could be sprayed not only by hand but with airplanes. (These defoliants were originally designed to destroy food crops and disrupt the enemies abilities to feed their troops.)
The VA lists twelve states that have had sites that tested (in some states there were multiple studies done at more than one base)or stored the different defoliants. The states are Alabama (1 study, 1965-1968), Arkansas (1 study, 3 months 1967), Florida (23 studies, 1951-1968), Georgia (3 studies, 1964-1968) and Indiana had (1 studies, 4 months 1945).
The list of states goes on and includes Mississippi (2 storage/disposal, 1968-1977), Montana (1 study, 3 days 1953), New York (1 study, 6 months 1959), Texas (1 storage site, 1970-unknown), and Utah (2 studies, 1963-1964). Tennessee has its name on this list. On June 17th and July 2nd and 3rd of 1964 compounds were sprayed on TVA power lines. A Bell helicopter sprayed a 200-foot-wide path on those lines from Hiwassee Dam, NC to Coker Creek, TN.
The largest number of studies, 93, were in Maryland at four different bases from 1946 through 1969. Most were done at Camp Detrick, which later became Fort Detrick, which is located just fifty miles from Washington, DC.
The first tests in Maryland started at Camp Detrick on June 4, 1946, when the chemical compound that had been developed was sprayed on “Field A” and the crop was Irish potatoes. These tests were mostly done in summer months, June through August. They tested it on many different plants and including onions, beets, rutabaga, tomatoes, peanuts, sunflowers, and tobacco but the Irish potatoes and soybeans were the most used. The last test I can find at Fort Detrick was in 1970 that were done in a controlled environment and individual potted plants.
In 1963 and 1964 they also did limited testing at Fort Meade on two small plots and at Fort Ritchie it was tested on ash, maple, elm, locust and oak trees. Then at Aberdeen Proving Ground during 1963 through 1969 on marshes, shorelines and areas along Philips Army Airfield. The spraying was done from truck and riverine watercraft.
The sites in these states were used to see how different combinations of chemicals affected plants. Some combinations were used on grasses and trees, but testing was also used on different type of edible crops. The earliest test shown was at the Vigo Plant CWS, Terra Haute, Indiana, May through August of 1945. The United States, at this time, was working with Great Britan to create herbicidal weapons to use during World War II.
The VA lists that in 1943 the Dugway Proving Ground Mobile Chemical Warfare Service Unit relocated to the Bushnell Army Airfield. Two years later, in 1945, the first test using the AO’ 2, 4-D and 2, 4, 5-T mixture was found to be a successful defoliant. Plans were made to use it against the Japanese, but the war ended before that happened. By the end of 1945 the base was closed, and the property returned to local agricultural use. I am not sure why this didn’t make the list and have to wonder if more have been omitted.
In 2001 the area once known as Bushnell Army Air Field became the site of environmental cleanup investigations.
A July 22, 2021, news report from the British “Daily Mail” entitled “How the U.S. unleashed Agent Orange in its own backyard: It left a trail of appalling birth defects in Vietnam. But a new film lays bare how America also sprayed defoliant back home with devastating consequences,” shares the story of an American family who lives near Five Rivers, Oregon that claims their family was sprayed in 1974.
Even though the United States stopped spraying AO in Vietnam in 1971, this story that follows two women activists shows they still were using the dangerous 2, 4, 5-T stateside in 1974. An American and a Vietnamese Mother, who have had their families destroyed, have been fighting to get their stories out. A French company created a documentary following them and their battle. It aired in France this July and was shown on June 28, 2021, on “Independent Lens” on PBS.
“The People vs Agent Orange” is the story of two women who have lost their children, one to AO related conditions and the other killed in a suspicious home fire. The film is full of questions about how their lives have been under the watchful eyes of men in dark suits, surveillance of their daily activities, phone taps and lots of other scary accusations about the work to cover up their fight.
Agent Orange is a story that is not going to go away. Like it’s compound of chemicals that a report says, “A dioxin molecule has a half-life of two billion years, making it about as lethal as the plutonium in nuclear bombs. Environmental protection agencies consider dioxins one of the planet’s most hazardous pollutants” this will continue to affect Vietnam Veterans, the Vietnamese people, and families here in America for generations to come.
ROADBLOCK UPDATE
The Roadblock designed by Veterans in Focus (VIF) and the Parrottsville Quit Guild’s Quilts of Valor (QOV) group to raise money to help Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 put a new roof on their building was a great success. Volunteers from American Legion Post 41, AMVETS Post 75, the DAV Chapter 102 and members of the community came together to support this event. Larry Hartsell, Commander of DAV 102 wants to thank everyone who came out and helped and especially those who came by and made a contribution.
The group who held the buckets stood in the street for hours in the heat but smiled and waved at everyone who passed. Their work resulted in obtaining over $5,000 in donations that will go towards the roof. With the money that the Cocke County CLB will provide, as a grant, they are getting closer towards their goal. They are hoping the roof will hold out until Spring, giving them time to raise the rest of the funds (about another $3,000 to $4,000) they will need. If you would like to make a donation you can go by the Chapter home on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or contact Larry at 423-623-5112.
NEWS OF NOTE
Major James T. Huff Camp # 2243 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans — meets the third Tuesday of each month. The next meeting will be Thursday, August 17, at 148 Pine Street (DAV Chapter Hall). The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and you can contact the Commander Daniel Costner at 423-608-3870 for more information.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be Thursday, August 19, at 148 Pine Street. There will be a covered dish dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The hall is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Any donations for replacing the roof can be made at the hall or contacting the Commander. You can call the Hall at 423-532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.