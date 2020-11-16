Last week Veterans Day was done COVID-19 style. Across the nation there were many different adaptations of the annual celebration. Some groups adapted to their state and local “mask and distance” regulations and held their regular but modified the events. Others thought “outside the box” and helped other programs to honor those who have served.
Across the nation parades were canceled, others to continue traditions, adapted. The New York 101st annual Veteran’s Day Parade began at dawn with over a hundred Jeeps and other military vehicles. The caravan of vehicles rolled through Manhattan and down Fifth Avenue without spectators. Other communities did reverse parades.
Veterans at nursing homes sat on the sidewalks outside their facilities and members of the community, students, families, first responders and others drove by in decorated vehicles with signs of well wishes and riders waving and shouting Thank You!
Locally the Cocke County High School’s (CCHS) Veterans Day Program was modified, as Matt Winter described it in Saturday’s Plain Talk edition. I have been a speaker the last few years and was fortunate to have been invited to the 9 a.m. program. I would like to share how I saw the differences caused by this COVID-19 year.
In the past years each of the CCHS Veterans Day programs have drawn several hundred community Veterans to their programs. This year there were less than 10 % of that number. In the past it was held in the gymnasium to allow for the huge numbers of Veterans and students that participate in the program.
This year it was held in the newly remodeled auditorium. There were less than a dozen students this year in the auditorium with us. There were many more students coming to the big video screen in front of us with their signs, songs and words reflecting their patriotism and respect for the Veterans in the audience.
One thing that shortened the program, which was not a totally bad thing, was the number of speakers. Like most big events there is always someone who has something to say and CCHS’ past programs were no different. Representatives of multiple Veterans organizations, local Mayor’s, government representatives and then a keynote speaker shared information. Each also had a student to introduce them. This year A.C. Willis, CCHS’s Assistant Principle and Athletic Director, who is also an Army Veteran, was the MC and only speaker.
Though I may joke at the number of speakers there is one important thing about having them. Each speaker brings a message to keep the Veterans in the audience informed about the different services available for them. Those from government agencies bring current information about legislation that will affect them.
At the end of the program, in years past, the Veterans were escorted to the library where they were met with food. There has always been way too much to choose from and each Veteran has a student that is available to help carry extra plates.
The layout reminds me of a buffet on a cruise ship with all the deserts. This year when we left the auditorium, we were greeted by students giving each Veteran a blue cooler bag full of goodies. It held hand sanitizer, mint’s, energy bars, cookies, and most important some Little Debbie’s and Moon Pies.
For having to make so many adjustments to their Veteran’s Day program the students and staff provided a wonderful event. They let the Veterans know how important the sacrifices they made were to the community today. The Veterans of Cocke County should be proud of the effort the people of this community go to in displaying their patriotic support, I know I am.
WNPC
Another amazing show of support I discovered was the tremendous number of messages praising Veterans that ran on WNPC. Throughout the week the messages were run back to back and came from members of the community, leaders, and businesses.
The station asked listeners to call and record a message to, or in honor of, a Veteran. These messages were played back all afternoon on Veterans Day. This was a wonderful way to reach and honor Veterans who have been staying home or are in a nursing home.
With the increase in COVID-19 related numbers many of the hardest hit are our older population of Veterans. This year it was import to find ways to reach out to them and let them know they are thought of. The Cocke County community has done an exceptional job during Veteran’s week.
The virus is not showing any signs of slowing and this will increase the anxiety of those already facing mental health issues. I hope the people of the community, media, and businesses continue to find ways to reach those “sheltered-in” place throughout the year.
COVID-19 AND THE VA
This week headlines said that more than 4,200 veterans have died from COVID-19 at hospitals and homes run by the Department of Veterans Affairs, and nearly 85,000 have been infected, according to the department.
The newest statistics show that the three Veterans Affairs Healthcare Centers (VAHC) account for 2,481 cumulative cases. There are 240 active cases, 2,129 active cases and there have been 112 total deaths. The VA’s COVID-19 summary lists 148 VA facilities and ranks them in order of highest current confirmed cases. North Chicago, Illinois Health Care System (HCS) leads the list with 2,404 confirmed cases, 167 active cases, 2,224 convalescing, and 13 deaths.
The following is for the three Tennessee VA Hospitals and their ranking in this summary.
Middle Tennessee HCS located at Murfreesboro ranks number 28. They have 1,057 confirmed cases, 102 active cases, 917 convalescing, and 38 deaths.
Mountain Home, TN HCS located at Johnson City ranks number 37. They have 841 confirmed cases, 88 active cases, 710 convalescing, and 43 deaths.
Memphis, TN HCS located in Memphis ranks number 67. They have 587 confirmed cases, 54 active cases, 502 convalescing, and 31 deaths.
“The report for the State of Tennessee is the total COVID-19 case count is 310,937 as of November 15, 2020 including 3,893 deaths, 1,785 current hospitalizations and 270,091 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 12.37%]”
As these numbers continue to increase it is important for Veterans to use extra caution when going to appointments. If it is a non-emergency appointment, consider rescheduling for a couple months down the road to see if the risk of infection reduces. If possible, use tele-health appointments. Be safe, keep your distance and I know many who protest but I feel masks do help reduce the spread.
YELLOW RIBBON PROGRAM
Today Veterans who attend college do so using the benefits they earned serving in the military. I used the old G.I. Bill that paid my tuition and gave me a monthly stipend that included $25 a month for each of my children. In 1975 it came to a total of $450 a month. Now decades later the program has changed and the cost of going to a college full-time has increased.
The current educational program for Veterans is the Post-9/11 Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2008. The Post-9/11 GI Bill pays all in-state tuition and fee charges at public schools and tuition and fees not to exceed a national cap at private schools.
Veterans attending private schools or are out-of-state students can receive additional funds that will contribute to paying the difference under the Yellow Ribbon Program. Schools that make an agreement with the VA will determine the amount of Veterans they can accept and the amount of monies they can provide.
Once the school sets the amount, they will pay on the difference of the Post 9/11 amount the VA will match that amount. In most cases the total cost of tuition will be paid, if not the difference will be much less of an issue for the Veteran.
The VA lists 116 schools in Tennessee that have entered into agreements and are Yellow Ribbon schools. I will use some on the most local schools as examples of additional assistance that is available.
Carson Newman University located in Jefferson City, TN, offers $5,000 per year, per student taking a Doctoral or Graduate program. They have up $12,000 per year for students seeking an Undergraduate degree.
East Tennessee State University located in Johnson City, TN, pays remaining tuition that Post-9/11 GI Bill doesn’t cover for Undergraduate degrees and for all eligible Veterans.
Lincoln Memorial University located in Harrogate Pays remaining tuition that Post-9/11 GI Bill doesn’t cover for Undergraduate and Doctoral Law School program.
Maryville College located in Maryville Pays remaining tuition that Post-9/11 GI Bill doesn’t cover for Undergraduate degree programs.
These are just a sample of the colleges in the Yellow Ribbon Program and the benefits apply to the spouse or dependent of the Veteran if he assigned his educational benefits to them. To find out if you qualify or to get more information on educational programs contact 888-GIBILL-1 (888-442-4551) between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Time, Monday-Friday.
NEWS OF NOTE
The holiday season is approaching and if you know of any Veteran family in need, please contact me (numbers provided below) with their names and information concerning their need. There are a small amount of funds that become available to help those in the community at this time of year. I need to have that information by December 1st. If you are looking to provide help to others you can check the Facebook page Cocke County Compassion Connection.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
