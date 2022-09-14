September 18-24th is Deaf Awareness Week in which the public is called upon to recognize the culture, diversity and contributions of the deaf communities in our country. Those with no experience with deafness cannot understand all the situations the deaf population faces.
One Cocke Countian who lived with deafness was John Alexander Ottinger (1874-1961).
It was about 1956 and my grandmother and I were walking down the street when we stopped to greet an old man walking with a cane. The conversation was just smiles and gestures. The man pointed at me and lifted his hand up. When we walked away, my grandmother said, "He meant that you were getting taller. He's deaf and dumb. He can't hear or talk."
Even though I don't recall the old man's name being mentioned, that was my introduction to a new phrase, one that is no longer used. Those who cannot hear or speak are now referred to as deaf mutes.
A few years later at the dedication of our church, a former pastor C.A. Brabston mentioned how encouraging deaf John Ottinger had been for him. Whenever John was leaving a service, he would smile, shake the preacher's hand and then pat his heart. Even though he was deaf, he shared that the service had been meaningful to him. I then remembered him as the old man I had once met on the street.
It was many years later that I learned what a life John Ottinger had lived.
He was second of the three children of George A. and Delilah (Harned) Ottinger. Both John and his sister Minnie were deaf mutes. A brother Franklin was not. They were reared in the Harned Chapel section of the county. John was educated in Knoxville at the School for the Deaf, then called the Deaf and Dumb School. Probably Minnie went there also. They were both listed in a special section for the handicapped in the 1880 census. Frank moved to Oklahoma.
In 1900 John was still living with his parents, but ten years later he had married and was living in Chattanooga. He was listed as a cabinetmaker at the Acme Furniture factory. His wife was Cynthia Rebecca (Becky) Mynatt Rawlston, a native of Knoxville. It might be assumed that she and John had known each in their school days, as she was a deaf mute. Her first husband Thomas W. Rawlston was a deaf mute, as were two of their five children. Mr. Rawlston was a railroad carpenter and had been killed when he stepped in front of a street car.
John and Becky had problems, and he once attempted suicide with laudanum. He left Chatta-nooga in April 1913 and moved to Asheville. Becky followed in an attempt to salvage the marriage, but after a few weeks, she and her children returned to Chattanooga.
John went to Reno, NV and secured a divorce. He returned to Asheville and soon formed a relationship with Carrie Mae Donaldson. Though not a deaf mute, she had poor hearing and speech and mostly used sign language to communicate. They were married on November 20, 1913, in Catawba Co., NC. Things soon went downhill.
About midnight on Christmas night, Mae knocked on the door at 60 Clingman Street and asked if she could stay the night. She was refused. About 1:30am, she was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds to her head and neck. She was able to give the officers her name and say that her husband had shot her. She was taken to Mission Hospital. She soon lapsed into semi- consciousness and was never again understandable. She died on December 27, 1913.
Investigations uncovered that she was a weaver in an Asheville cotton mill and that her husband was John A. Ottinger, a deaf mute cabinetmaker. It was learned that the couple had just recently moved to Asheville from Biltmore Village and had taken rooms on Haywood Street. On Christmas night they had been with other deaf mutes. The couple had been arguing, partly over money that Mae's mother had sent for her to return home to Cornelius, NC, near Charlotte. Residents on Clingman Street had heard gunshots and a car speeding away.
A search was launched for Ottinger; he could not be located in Asheville. When it was learned that he was from Cocke County, a search began here. Mrs. Reba Williams recalled this search as her first conscious memory. Not quite three years old, she remembered the large group of men with lanterns and flashlights coming one night to her home on Goodwater, not far from the present-day Goodwater Winery. When she was older, she was told that it was the Ottinger search party she had remembered.
The Asheville Citizen, January 1, 1914, reported that Ottinger had been located in Morristown and would soon be arrested. However, later Knoxville papers published that he had been arrested on Chucky River by Ben Holdway (great-uncle of Jeff (Fud) Ball). The latter story was probably the correct, because Ottinger was brought to the Cocke County jail. Had he been arrested in Morristown, he would have been in the Hamblen County jail. Apparently at some point he had talked with a lawyer, as he refused to return to Asheville without a requisition for extradition and refused to answer any questions without an attorney present. NC Governor Locke Craig issued the order on January 8th, and it was sent to TN Governor Ben W. Hooper, who complied. Ottinger was taken from Newport to Asheville on January 13th by Buncombe County Deputy Sheriff E.M. Mitchell.
Mr. Ottinger remained in the Buncombe County jail until his trial. He did not deny killing his wife but communicated that her continued "abuse and cruel treatment" led him to do it. He never revealed how he got from Asheville to Cocke County.
A charge of second degree murder, the Ottinger case posed several legal issues. The last time such a deaf mute had been tried in the NC courts was 1860. The major issue centered around the defendant's inability to assist his counsel.
Judge William F. Harding presiding, the trial began on March 23rd. Testimony was heard from law officers and three doctors who had examined Mr. Ottinger. The doctors concurred that although they all thought Ottinger was sane, they questioned his mental capacity. John E. Ray, the Superintendent of the Deaf and Blind School in Raleigh, had acted as interpreter in the case.
The jury was given two charges: (1) Is the defendant insane? (2) Is the defendant capable to entering a plea? The jury was out about an hour and came back with a confusing decision of "no" on both charges. The judge then took the verdict under advisement, and on March 25th ordered Ottinger placed in the ward for the criminally insane at the State Penitentiary in Raleigh. Nothing further can be found as to just how long he was there or what circumstances led to his release.
In 1920, he and his sister Minnie were living in Morristown and he was a shipping clerk. In 1925-26, he was living in Knoxville and was working in Knoxville at the Tennessee Table Company. He had a third marriage in 1925 to Mrs. Jane Buttram Watson, but she filed for divorce in April 1926, alleging "non support." She herself had two deaf mute children.
In 1930, John and Minnie were back in Morristown and he was listed as a cabinetmaker. By 1940, they had moved to Newport. Minnie died in 1941, and John lived on Main Street above Economy Auto Store (when Attorney Brittany Vick is now located). In 1957 he was sent to Knoxville to Eastern State Hospital, which was then the best option for the elderly who had no family to care for them. He died there in 1961. He and Minnie were both buried in the Old Harned Cemetery.
With no disrespect intended, when he was on trial, John Ottinger may have acted limited, but this might be best termed "crazy like a fox." He was able to be released from his incarceration and return to private life to support himself and his sister. His deafness or muteness apparently did not hinder his working capabilities.
Never question nor assume the potential of and the possibilities for the handicapped.
