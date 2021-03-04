Maybe I did not grow up "by the sword," but it could be said that I grew up "under the sword." In my early years on the top of a cabinet in our home were three swords which my father had brought back from his time in Japan during World War II. There was a bayonet, a cavalry sword and a samurai sword. At some time the bayonet disappeared, but the other two swords later hung on a rack in our den.
How did my father come to have them? During the war he was a P-38 pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps (as the Air Force was known until 1947). He spent thirteen months in the Pacific Theatre, being stationed in Japan after the surrender on September 2, 1945. Going with some comrades to a hardware store to get materials for an Officers Club, he found the swords, and to quote his words, "liberated them." (One of the definitions for liberate is "to steal or take something illegally.") He did say that he followed Occupation Policy and gave the owner a receipt for what was taken, acting perhaps under the rationale "to the victor belong the spoils" - an expression actually going back to Andrew Jackson's time referring to the winning party getting the political jobs.
Something else that my father brought back was a wedding kimono and obi sash, which had been given to him by a Japanese family he had befriended, when he told them he would be getting married as soon as he returned to the U.S. (He probably didn't tell them that his bride wouldn't be wearing those items.)
Even though he would occasionally take the swords down to show them, we were cautioned of their danger and told to leave them alone (which we didn't always obey!) He did tell that the samurai sword was very old, dating back to medieval times. He also told us that the history of the sword could be found inside the hilt (handle).
The word "samurai" actually refers to a person who was of the hereditary military noble and officer caste in the Shogun Era of medieval and early-modern Japan from the 12th century until the 1870's when the castes were abolished. The shoguns were the military dictators of Japan. Even though they were appointed by the emperors (who were considered divine), the shoguns actually ruled the country. A samurai was a well-paid retainer of the daimyo, the great feudal landowners. The samurai received high prestige and had special privileges in Japanese society. Considered "the best of the best," the samurai had access to many weapons but his sword was his prized weapon.
The swords were between three or four feet in length with a single curved blade. The blades were traditionally made from a metal called "tamahagane," also known as "jewel steel." Layers of iron ore were folded and hammered for a period of three days and nights at temperatures up to 2,500 degrees. Such forging was considered a sacred art. The hilt (or tsuka) was long in order to accommodate two hands giving extra force to strike from a greater distance. Depending on the strength of the swordsman, these were capable of cutting through bone and were used in beheadings. The hilt was typically woven with strips of ray skin or shark skin. The sheath for our sword was wooden covered with some type of heavy green paper.
When my father died, I ended up with the swords and my nephews got his guns, two pistols and a Lefevre shotgun.
In July 2013 Antiques Roadshow came to Knoxville. Getting tickets was somewhat like a lottery, but I was successful and took the swords for an appraisal. On arrival at the event, an attendant looked at the items (two per person) which have been brought and gave "tickets" to the appropriate appraisal area: collectibles, jewelry, prints/posters, furniture, toys/games, Asian arts, arms/militaria, pottery/porcelain, textiles, books/manuscripts/ paintings. You waited in line and proceeded to the designated areas as vacancies occurred.
As we were waiting in line, a man in the adjacent line asked to see the samurai sword. He told that his mother was Japanese and that he had collected several of these swords, some he had purchased in Japan while visiting relatives there. He verified my father's story of the sword's antiquity and concurred that the hilt contained the history.
The Roadshow appraiser was of a completely different opinion. He did identify it as a samurai sword but said that both it and the cavalry sword were probably from the 1930's, scoffing at my father's story. I was perplexed but who was I to argue with an expert on Arms and Militaria.
We were leaving the Convention Center when we again encountered the collector of samurai swords. I related the appraisal I had received, and he asked "Did he open the hilt?" (Which he had not.) The collector then tried to open it using nail clippers but was unsuccessful, saying that it really took a special tool made of bamboo to do it in order to avoid damage. He restated his original assessment and warned against dealing with a particular sword business known for giving dishonest appraisals and decreased purchase prices.
Fast forward to 2020. I am approaching the time of life when one has to give thought toward the disposition of his effects. Our daughter said she didn't want the swords, so I passed them onto a nephew who was here visiting and had earlier expressed an interest in them.
I related to him all that I knew about the sword and he immediately began attempting to remove the hilt with several tools - kitchen knife, screwdriver, etc. This was making me very nervous as I could envision total ruin. It took a while but he was finally successful in separating the hilt from the blade (without damage) and there on the "tang" (part of the hilt) was a string of Japanese characters.
A lot of good that would do for people who did not know Japanese! I suggested that he contact one of the universities near his home in Florida; perhaps they might recommend a Japanese student or professor who could translate the characters.
Then my sister remembered their Japanese friend Naoko, a girl who had lived in their home as an exchange student and has remained in contact with them. She was with a group from Osaka who came to the University of Tampa in 1987 to participate in a language institute. Enter modern technology. Using a Smartphone, photographs were taken of the markings and sent to Naoko, who now lives in Matsubara City, a suburb of Osaka.
Within a matter of hours came her response: This sword made by person called "Izuminokami Kunisada." He was master of sword making. He was born 1630 and lived in Osaka. Japanese historical figures also loved his sword. Such sword is valuable item? Does the sword have year number written on it? If you keep it beautifully, it will be faily expen [fairly expensive?] item. It seems that there are fakes because they are famous. However, it is wonderful you keep for long time.
Bingo! My father's story was validated and could be passed onto future generations, as I doubt if my nephew has any plans to part with the swords. He has two sons.
And what other results have come from this? My daughter's response was "If I'd known it was valuable, I would've kept it!" As for me, I wouldn't now take just the appraisal from Antiques Roadshow as the final answer.
