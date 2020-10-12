In last week’s column I shared the news about the expansion of the Veterans Caregiver Program to include Veterans who served prior to May 7, 1975. The column included the basic eligibility requirements for the Veteran and Caregiver. I ended talking about the application process and where to find the form or get help.
Before I get to the caregiver information there are two events this week that will honor and help support a program for community Veterans.
WE HONOR VETERANS
Smoky Mountain Hospice, UT Hospice, Avalon Hospice, Caris Healthcare, and Covenant Hospice in conjunction with American Legion Post 41 will be holding their “Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day” this coming Saturday, October 17. The event will be held at the Newport City Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a short program and a “brown bag” lunch.
Post 41 will be providing Vietnam 50th Anniversary Commemorative Pins and there will be other gifts. For more information contact David Mills, Commander of Post 41 at (423) 608-8168.
FOUR RIVERS RUN
Newport’s AMVETS Post 75 is holding their 1st Motorcycle Poker Run to raise money for the construction of their new “store-front” office (More on that at a later date). The ride will begin at Classic Leathers, 2704 E Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, Tennessee. Registration will be at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 10. The ride will cost $15 per bike and $5 to join the poker game.
The ride will include stops at the Clinch Mountain Veteran’s Overlook, Bybee, Newport and ending in Hartford. The ride will view the beautiful fall colors and cross the Holsten, Nolichucky, French Broad and Pigeon Rivers.
Since many of the riders are Veterans, they have been invited to stop at the “Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day”. The ride will end at Rafting in the Smokies in Hartford. This will allow the riders to then join the Hartford Fall Festival. The end of the run was planned so Post 75 can bring in riders from other communities to support the Cocke County, and Grassy Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
All riders are invited to join, and you can get more information by visiting visit the AMVETS Post 75 Facebook page or contacting Joe Purser at 757-535-2173 in Dandridge, Larry Evon at 423-587-9673 in Morristown or myself at 423-721-8918.
CLOSE TO HOME
Many people do not realize that my wife has been my caregiver for the last several years. I am one of the people you would never recognize having a broad range of disabilities. There are many things I can still do because of my high level of function. There are others though that I am dangerous doing, like cooking, that has become what is described as another loss of personal welfare abilities.
From my personal experience the application, VA Form 10-10CG, was simple to complete. The questions only asked for the basic name, Social security number, birthdate and where the Veteran receives his VA care. The caregiver information was just as brief.
When the application is submitted the site says, “A member of the Caregiver Support Program at the VA medical center where the Veteran plans to receive care will contact you to discuss your application and eligibility.
If you aren’t eligible for Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) you have the right to appeal. You can contact the patient advocate at your local VA medical center to discuss the appeal process. Your Caregiver Support Coordinator is also available if you have additional questions.
You may also be eligible for the Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS). To find out more, call the VA Caregiver Support Line at855-260-3274, visitwww.caregiver.va.gov, or discuss your options with your local Caregiver Support Coordinator.”
If the VA finds both the Veterans and the Caregiver meet the requirements and there is additional supportive evidence in the Veterans health care records the caregiver will be eligible for a stipend (A stipend is defined as a monthly financial payment provided to a Primary Family Caregiver of an eligible Veteran).
VA bases stipend payments on the definition of “monthly stipend rate,” which means the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) General Schedule (GS) Annual Rate for Grade 4, Step 1, based on the locality pay area in which the eligible Veteran resides, divided by 12.
Under this new legislation there are two levels of care that determines the amount of the stipend. Either “level of need” the Veteran is rated at will bring additional, and in many cases, much needed, monies to support their family.
STIPEND PAYMENT: TWO LEVELS
• VA will apply a specific percentage of the monthly stipend rate based on the amount and degree of personal care services provided to the eligible Veteran by the Primary Family Caregiver.
• The amount and degree of personal care services is divided into two levels. The distinction between the two levels is based on if the Veteran is determined to be unable to self-sustain in the community.
Level 1: For an eligible Veteran who is determined not to be “unable to self-sustain” in the community, the Primary Family Caregiver’s stipend amount will be 62.5% of the monthly stipend rate.
For example, the GS rate at Grade 4, Step 1, in Knoxville, Tennessee for 2020 is $31,208 annually.
• Thus, the monthly stipend amount for a Primary Family Caregiver of an eligible Veteran in Dallas, Texas, at this rate (62.5%) of $31,208 will be approximately $1,625.
Level 2: For an eligible Veteran who is determined to be unable to self-sustain in the community, the Primary Family Caregiver’s stipend amount will be 100% of the monthly stipend rate.
• For example, the GS rate at Grade 4, Step 1, Knoxville, Tennessee for 2020 is $31,208 annually.
• The 2020 monthly stipend amount for a Primary Family Caregiver of an eligible Veteran in Knoxville, Tennessee, at this rate (100%) of $31,208 will be approximately $2,600.
The VA uses the “level of need” the Veteran requires to determine the level of the stipend:
A Need for Supervision, Protection, or Instruction:
A “need for supervision, protection, or instruction” means the Veteran or service member has a functional impairment that directly impacts their ability to maintain his or her personal safety on a daily basis.
Unable to Self-Sustain in the Community:
“Unable to self-sustain in the community” means that an eligible Veteran either:
• Requires personal care services each time he or she completes three or more of the seven activities of daily living (ADL) listed in the definition of an inability to perform an activity of daily living in this section, and is fully dependent on a caregiver to complete such ADLs; or
• Has a need for supervision, protection, or instruction on a continuous basis.
If a Veteran meets all seven eligibility requirements, that I shared last week, then the VA must determine whether the Veteran is “unable to self-sustain in the community.”
Level One
If VA determines that a Veteran is not “unable to self-sustain in the community,” the designated Primary Family Caregiver will receive the lower-level stipend payment.
Level Two
If VA determines the Veteran is “unable to self-sustain in the community,” the designated Primary Family Caregiver will receive the higher-level stipend payment.
The “inability to perform an ADL” means the Veteran or service member requires personal care services each time he or she completes one or more of the ADLs listed below:
• Dressing or undressing oneself
• Bathing
• Grooming oneself in order to keep oneself clean and presentable
• Adjusting any special prosthetic or orthopedic appliance, that by reason of the particular disability
cannot be done without assistance (this does not include the adjustment of appliances that non-disabled persons would be unable to adjust without aid, such as supports, belts, lacing at the back, etc.)
• Toileting or attending to toileting
• Feeding oneself due to loss of coordination of upper extremities, extreme weakness, inability to swallow, or the need for a non-oral means of nutrition
• Mobility (walking, going up stairs, transferring from bed to chair, etc.)
Note: Requiring assistance with an ADL only some of the time does not meet the definition of an “inability to perform an ADL.”
AFTER THE DETERMINATION
Once the caregiver and Veterans are approved for the program the caregiver will be eligible for other benefits besides the stipend that include; Education and training, Access to healthcare insurance (If caregiver is otherwise uninsured), Mental health counseling, Respite care, Wellness contact, and Travel and per diem compensation (when traveling for a Veteran’s VA healthcare appointment).
Veterans and caregivers can find their local Caregiver Support Coordinator by calling the Caregiver Support Line at 1-855-260-3274 — Toll free — Expanded Hours (Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET; Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET) Using the Caregiver Support Coordinator locator tool at www.caregiver.va.gov/ support/New_CSC_Page.asp. You can also download the application, VA form 10-10CG, at https:www.va.gov/family-member-benefits/comprehensive assistance-for-family-caregivers.
To get local help and more information you can contact a Veterans Service Officer at the DAV Chapter 102 at 148 Pine Street (423 532-8130), or the Cocke County Veterans Services at the county courthouse annex.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be this Thursday, October 15, at 148 Pine Street. Until further notice the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Due to restrictions there will not be a meal preceding the meeting. The hall will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
Welcome to the discussion.
