The start of the New Year is the time to get organized! Most people set various goals including fitness, health, or finances. Getting organized is another important goal that can be easily accomplished.
Taking time to organize important documents is a great way to ensure you are prepared in case of an emergency. Following this guide will help you organize and document household and personal records, serve as a resource for when you need to access important information and provide important information to a friend or family member who might need to take over in case of an emergency.
It is important to keep your information updated annually, or as it changes. This information can be easily stored in a safe deposit box, with a trusted family member or in a grab and go bag ready for evacuation. The information in this file will contain important and confidential information so be sure to keep it in a safe location that only trusted people know where to find. Below is a list of the important information that needs to be kept in this file:
A list of Family Members, their birthdate, place of Birth and SSN
A list of Emergency Contacts and all their information
Powers of attorney and Executors of Wills
Family Advisors (clergy, doctors, dentists, veterinarians, accountants, bankers, attorneys, etc.)
Employment or Military Records. Family member, dates of employment, name of employers and contact information
Education History including school attended, degree received, and dates attended
School records-immunization Records, report cards, standardized tests, diagnostic resorts, etc.
Banking information- Name and address of Financial institution, account or ID Number, Name it is under. This should include (checking account, savings account, money market account, certificates of deposit, trust accounts, safe deposit box, other. A list of accounts [including online accounts] with PINs for transactions should be stored in a safe deposit box
Personal Financial Investments (personal IRAs or Roths, education saving accounts, savings bonds, government securities, mutual funds, stocks, bonds, other)
Pensions or Employee Retirement Plans (Include 401K, 403B, 457, Roth, SEP, SIMPLE or KEOGH)
Real Estate (“Type of Ownership” refers to the legal form of ownership, such as tenancy in common or joint tenancy.) kind of property, address, names of owners, purchase price, date acquired, type of ownership
Business Interests: name and contact information, position in company date acquired, estimated value
Other Personal Property (Autos, boats, mobile homes, RVs and other items of value [jewelry, antiques, books, collections, royalties, patents, etc.]. Attach photos, video and electronic records and descriptions as appropriate.) include date acquired, purchase value, and other important info
Property insurance for real estate, automobiles, and other personal property) include insurer, amount of coverage, policy number and contact info
Line Insurance and Annuities including policy holder, type of policy, insurer, policy number, face value, and beneficiaries
Health Insurance (health and hospitalization, dental, vision, prescription drugs, disability, long-term care. Include employer plans, Medicare, Medicaid [or other government plans −accidental, major medical, special coverage and high-deductible plans.] List prescription drugs and pharmacy for each family member
Debit, Credit and Charge Cards (A list of debit, credit and charge card numbers along with PINs and online account information should be kept in a safe deposit box.
Financial Obligations (first/second mortgages, home equity loans, other real estate loans, rental agreements, auto loans, educational loans, debt consolidation loans, personal property loans, loans from retirement funds or life insurance, child support, alimony, loans from family/friends, other
Service Providers (utilities, telephones/cell phones, cable, internet, pest control, cleaning, lawn care, other. Include Service, contact information, contract information and other important information.
Employer Flexible Benefits Plans (health savings, dependent care) Include type of plan, contact information and monthly Contribution
Remember this information is confidential and should be kept in a secure location, but readily available in case of emergency.
This will keep you safe and organized. It is important to know where all of these documents are at all times. You never know when you will need them.
This information is brought to you by University of Tennessee Extension Department of Family and Consumer Sciences. For a more information about organizing your important information or to receive a printed document list for easy use please contact the Cocke County Extension office you can reach us at 423-623-7531.
