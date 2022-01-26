"…In this world nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes..." Benjamin Franklin made that statement in a letter in 1789. Even today most citizens can recognize the wisdom in the quote, and when one receives tax notices, death, at first, may seem preferable!
In order to operate and provide the necessary services for the citizens, governments - federal, state and local - must have tax revenue, but few citizens enjoy paying taxes or fully agree with how the governments spend the revenue. Some refer to the whole process as a "necessary evil."
John Overton (1766-1833) was the first person given the responsibility of collecting taxes for the state of Tennessee. Overton, a Nashville attorney and contemporary of Andrew Jackson, was appointed by President George Washington, in 1795 as "Supervisor of Revenue for the District of Tennessee, Territory South of the River Ohio."
The main responsibility was collecting the "whiskey tax," the collection of which had created a rebellion in western Pennsylvania in 1794. In 1795 Tennessee was not yet a state, but the next year after statehood was granted, Overton's title was changed to "District Inspector."
The Tennessee State Library and Archives possesses Overton's "Federal Distillery Tax Book, 1796-1805" and has digitalized it online. It is a 215 page ledger which is divided by county and year. The entry includes the name of the still owner, the date of his license, commencement date of his license, name of the inspector, the name of the revenue collector, county of residence, number of stills operated, any distinguishing marks on the still, the progressive number on the still, the various duties [taxes] due and the duties paid.
Distilleries were very important to the culture at that time. A large portion of the population of Tennessee was of Scotch-Irish heritage to which whiskey was all but a necessity for income, medicine, a dietary supplement and social beverage. Then, as today, there were problems in society because of it. (Rather than "alcoholic" or "substance dependent," abusers were called "drunkards.")
Cocke County was not established until October 9, 1797, so there are no entries from Cocke County in Overton's ledger until the year 1799. For the years 1799 and 1800, here are the listed distillers' names: George Tarwater, Solomon Yocum, Garrot Brickley, Richard Cross, Isaac Rogers, Henry Stoyers, William White, William Small, Peter Brickley, Joseph Moore, John Keeny, Daniel Adams, William Coleman, Samuel Matthews, Michael Barnett, Joseph Williams, William Sims, John Smith, William Baldridge, Frederick Mayberry, Joseph Conaway, Jacob Cochran, James Lillard, Joseph Snodgrass, Walter Belch, Thomas George, Peter Fine, George Mayberry and Isaac Odell.
Of these names, Peter Brickey was incorrectly listed as "Brickley," an error a descendant once emphatically corrected. I cannot say which name applied to Garrot on the list. The Frederick and George may have been Mayberrys in 1799 but the name is generally "Mabry" now. Daniel Adams' place in local history is that he hosted the first county court meeting at his home which stood about where the Goodwill Store is today.
Very few of those names have been long present in the Cocke County's history. In fact, having done genealogy over the years, I can only recognize five men on the list known to even have descendants here today. Of course, there may be others, whose descendants are unknown to me. With the burning of our records, many lineages have been lost.
Another part of Overton's position was the sale of property with unpaid taxes. The announcement of this was published in the Knoxville Gazette on July 18th and 25th in 1803. Possibly it was printed in other issues; these are the only two existent. The notice was posted by John Overton from the Supervisor's office on March 18, 1803, and read: "Pursuant to an act of Congress, entitled "An act to amend an act, entitled 'an act to lay and collect a direct tax within the United States," the collector of the direct tax for the sixth collection district, including the counties of Blount, Sevier and Cocke, has lodged in this office a list of the lands with said district, upon which the direct tax remains unpaid, which is open to free inspection of all parties concerned. Unless said taxes are within six months from the date hereof, paid either to the collector or to the subscribe resident at Nashville, said lands, or so much thereof as shall be sufficient to satisfy the direct tax due thereon, together with all costs and charges, will be exposed to public sale, at the court houses of the respective counties in which the lands are situated, viz at the court house of Blount county, on the ninth day of January next; at the court house of Sevier county on the sixteenth day of January next; and at the court house of Cocke county, on the twenty third of January next.
Then followed the lists of property owners in Blount, Sevier and Cocke counties, the location of their properties and the amount of unpaid tax. The tax was given as dollars / cents / mils. A mil is 1/1000 of a dollar. There was even a 5 mill coin minted until 1857; it was worth one-half cent. Today fractions are rounded up to the nearest cent.
Here are those who owed taxes in 1803:
George Able: 40 acres / Pigeon / 15 cents-9 mil Acley or J. Nicholson: 200 acres / Pigeon / 42 cents-1 mil James Anderson: 1 acre / Newport / 31 cents-6 mil George Bexter [Baxter?]: 110 acres / French Broad / 50 cents James Riddle: 148 acres / English creek / 61 cents-2 mil William Braseal: 1 lot Newport / 2 cents-7 mil Benj, Copelan[d]: 210 acres / French Broad / 58 cents-3 mil Saml Cole: 100 acres / French Broad / 28 cents-7 mil N. Chrismas: 2 lots Newport / 6 cents-6 mil Jacob Groce: 200 acres / Pigeon / 58 cents-3 mil Robert Henry: 100 acres / Cosby's creek / 37 cents-1mil Samuel Hendrick: 1 lot Newport / 10 cents-6 mil James Lillard: 48 acres Cosby's creek & 1 lot Newport / 1 dollar-6mil Thomas More: 50 acres / Dutch bottom / 61 cents John M'Donel: 250 acres / English creek / 71 cents-6 mil John M'Clennihan: 50 acres / English creek / 21 cents-2 mil John M'Farlan[d]: 98 acres / Pigeon / 1 dollar-43 cents-9 mil John Phillips: 100 acres / French Broad / 28 cents-6 mil Stephen Riddle: 30 acres /Cosby's creek / 9 cents-6 mil Charles Robens: 25 acres / Cosby's creek / 8 cents-2 mil James Stinnet: 100 acres / Sinking creek / 30 cents-5 mil John Stinnet: 100 acres / Sinking creek / 28 cents-2 mil James Stinnet, Sen: 70 acres / Sinking creek / 26 cents-5 mil John Woods: 40 acres / English creek / 12 cents-7 mil George Gordon: 400 acres / Nolichucky / 1 dollar-6 cents Thomas White: 64 acres / Ones creek / 47 cents-2 mil A. Robertson: 1 slave / 50 cents H. Netherton: 1 slave / 50 cents
The total tax indebtedness (by rounding up) totals $12.12, which would be about $4,500 in today's money, but wouldn't you like to be able to acquire all of the above property today for $12.12! Unfortunately, there are no records to show if all of the folks paid up by September 18, 1803, or if or to whom the property was sold.
A little bit more about John Overton: In 1804 he was elected a judge for the Superior Court of Tennessee, serving until 1810. Then in 1811 he was elected judge for the Tennessee Supreme Court of Errors and Appeals, serving until 1816.
Overton married Mary M. White, a daughter of General James White, the founder of Knoxville.
Representing the Federal government in 1818, Andrew Jackson and Isaac Shelby negotiated with the Chickasaw Indians the sale of what is mainly now West Tennessee. The next year, Jackson, Overton and James Winchester began a little settlement on the bluffs at the SW corner of Tennessee. The settlement became Memphis and the rest is history. Overton Park is a memorial to John Overton, the tax collector.
