Moss, tree skirt

Tree skirt moss prefers to grow at the base of large trees.

Anyone who has walked in the woods has seen areas of rock or soil covered with a thick, green carpet. Moss often just blends into the forest background and goes unnoticed, but it is an old and venerable life form unique to most plants you find.

Probably the most common moss in our area is called pin cushion or carpet moss. It is one of the true mosses under a plant class called Musci. Moss is very different from other plants in that it has no true roots that take in water and nutrients from the soil. It has only structures called “rhizoids” that serve to anchor the moss in place. Water is absorbed throughout the plant surface, and it has the ability to store a good deal of it for dry times and for reproduction. Part of the life cycle of mosses is that reproductive cells swim to join other individuals of their species, kinda of like the animal world.

