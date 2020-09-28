Last week’s column brought to light the difficulties getting the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act, S. 785, passed by the House Veterans Affairs Committee (HVAC). Touted to be one of the best pieces of legislation to come forward that officials feel will help curb the 20 (the number the Department of Veterans Affairs uses) Veterans Suicides a day. This bill ran into opposition from Chairman of the HVAC, Mark Takano (D-CA). This was overcome by the support it received from the public, Veterans organizations, and most importantly from the Senior Ranking member of the Committee, Congressman Dr. Phil Roe (R-TN).
The bill, S. 785, was first introduced in the Senate on March 13, 2019 and after much consideration was passed on August 5, 2020, by voice vote, and passed to the House for consideration. That is when Chairman Takano attempted to add amendments to it and started the debate. When word came out of his attempt, which would change parts of the bill, everyone who had been supporting the bill rebelled. As reported last week this group included 35 bipartisan senators, 40 Veteran organizations, the Director of the VA, Congressman Roe, and an uncounted number of support phone and email messages caused the bill to go through the HVAC without further delay.
The bill was brought to the full HVAC on September 17 and was passed and sent to the full House for vote. On September 23, the House unanimously passed the bill. Many who were involved in this legislation issued statements reflecting their feelings of the importance and help this bill will provide.
Ranking Member of the Senate John Tester (R-MT) authored the bill he named after Commander Hannon, a member of his community. He said, “This is a monumental day: passage of my landmark bill honoring a Montana hero sends a very important message to veterans—and the American public—that Congress can come together during politically turbulent times to do the right things and support those who have sacrificed on our behalf. One life lost to suicide is one too many, and I thank the Hannon family for partnering with me to honor their son and brother, along with Chairman Moran, leaders on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and countless Veterans Service Organizations, advocates, and veterans in our steadfast effort to connect more veterans with the life-saving mental health care they need and earned.”
Tennessee’s 1st District Congressman Roe has worked tirelessly to get this bill through the house. He had a personal stake in this with a provision named after Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox. SSgt Fox was a resident East Tennessee and succumbed to the results of his military experiences and took his own life this past July 21.
Congressman Roe said that he is proud of the work the members of the House and Senate have done passing this “groundbreaking legislation to connect more veterans with critical mental health care.” This bill carries the names of two veterans who were lost to suicide, but it will help generations of veterans to follow overcome it.
One of those veterans, Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox, grew up near me in East Tennessee and it is him that I am thinking of today, the Congressman shared, “While our work to end veteran suicide is not over, today is an unquestionably important step in ensuring that those most in need receive the support they have earned. I look forward to seeing this bill signed into law soon on behalf of Staff Sergeant Fox, Commander Hannon, and the countless other veterans whose lives may have ended but whose memories we will forever honor.”
NOTE
On September 3, Congressman Roe had released a statement describing the importance of the Sergeant Fox provision. He stated, “The Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program is based on the Improve Act, a bipartisan bill that was introduced in the House by Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI) and Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) – both veterans — and is cosponsored by 253 Members of Congress. (The Improve Bill H.R. 3495, as I reported in an April column, was stalemated by Chairman Takano.) This will create a grant program to support community-based organizations who are helping veterans and their families in their hometowns and backyards. The vast majority of the veterans who die by suicide had not received care from VA before their deaths. This means that while we can, should, and have improved the care provided in VA medical facilities, that alone will not help many of the veterans who are most in need.”
As this bill goes forward to the President, I am sure it will reach his hands expeditiously and I look forward to sharing that information.
OTHER VETERAN BILLS THAT PASSED THE HOUSE ON 09/22
H.R. 3010: Honoring All Veterans Act
This bill adds the following as a mission statement for the Department of Veterans Affairs: “To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those ‘who shall have borne the battle’ and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.
H.R. 3228: VA Mission Telehealth Clarification Act
This bill authorizes health professional trainees of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide treatment to veterans via telemedicine. To provide such treatment, a trainee must be under the supervision of a VA health care professional who is authorized to provide health care via telemedicine.
H.R. 4908: Native American PACT Act
This bill prohibits the Department of Veterans Affairs from collecting copayments from American Indian or Alaska Native veterans for hospital care or medical services.
H.R. 6092: Veteran’s Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act
This bill requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to implement programs and resources related to the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. Under the bill, the VA must submit (1) a plan to establish a comprehensive prostate cancer program, and (2) a plan that provides for continual funding for supporting prostate cancer research through the VA Office of Research and Development. The VA must also establish a program evaluation tool to learn best practices of multidisciplinary disease-based implementation.
H.R. 7795: Veterans Benefits Fairness and Transparency Act of 2020
This bill requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to publish on its website the disability benefit questionnaire forms for non-VA medical providers submitting evidence regarding a disability of a claimant for purposes of VA benefits.
BILLS PASSED ON SEPTEMBER 23
H.R. 5245: SHIELD for Veterans Act
Specifically, the bill prohibits the VA from collecting all or any part of an amount owed under a VA program if the amount is owed for any payment or overpayment that was caused by the amount of time taken by the VA to process information provided by or on behalf of an individual.
H.R. 7105: Homeless Veterans Coronavirus Response Act of 2020
To provide flexibility for the Secretary of Veterans Affairs in caring for homeless veterans during a covered public health emergency, to direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to carry out a retraining assistance program for unemployed veterans, and for other purposes
H.R. 8247: Veterans COMPACT Act of 2020
To make certain improvements relating to the transition of individuals to services from the Department of Veterans Affairs, suicide prevention for veterans, and care and services for women veterans, and for other purposes. (This is Chairman Takano’s bill that is taking the amendments aimed for the Hannon Bill discussed last week.)
H.R. 3798: Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act
This bill prohibits the Department of Veterans Affairs from requiring payment from a veteran for any contraceptive item or service that is required to be covered by health insurance plans without a cost-sharing requirement.
FOUR BILLS TO NAME VA CLINICS AND HOSPITALS
H.R. 5023: To name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Youngstown, Ohio, as the “Carl Nunziato VA Clinic”.
H.R. 1925: To designate the Manhattan Campus of the New York Harbor Health Care System of the Department of Veterans Affairs as the “Margaret Cochran Corbin Campus of the New York Harbor Health Care System”.
H.R. 7347: To designate the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as the “Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center”.
H.R. 4983: To designate the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Gilbert, Arizona, as the “Staff Sergeant Alexander W. Conrad Veterans Affairs Health Care Clinic”.
I encourage my readers that have the ability and access to a computer to do more research on these bills heading to the Senate and follow their path. When one of these “strikes your fancy” make a call or send an email to your representatives and share your opinions.
REMINDER
AMVETS Post 75 — First annual Four Rivers Run Motorcycle Poker Run, Saturday, October 17 beginning at Classic Leathers in Morristown. Registration will be at 9 a.m. and KSU at 10 a.m. Cost is $15.00 per bike. For more information you can visit the AMVETS Post 75 Facebook page or contact Joe Purser at 757-535-2173 in Dandridge, Larry Evon at 423-587-9673 in Morristown or myself at 423-721-8918.
American Legion Post 41 and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice are holding their Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran Day on October 17th at the Newport City Park, Shelter #2, on October 17 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information contact David Mills at (423) 237-6896.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 – Meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Newport Community Center. The October 6 meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. Entry will be through the main entrance at 433 Prospect Avenue. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins, at (423) 721-8918 for directions or more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of all three local Veteran organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
