Talking about medicine, I might as well first come clean about a personal pet peeve. The media today - television, magazines and newspapers - are filled with advertisements for prescription medicines, each of which assert the benefits of the drug. I want all sufferers to be relieved of their pains and limitations. My peeve is that availability of the drugs to the patients lies totally with the physicians. The advertisement promises relief but only the physician knows whether the drug is advisable in the patient's situation. BUT, in the end, who pays for all of the costly advertising? The patients. Anyone who has to take medication knows how costly it can be.
However, it seems that medical advertising has been around a long time, and Cocke Countians have been a part of it.
Lichtenstadt's Treatment
Locally, the earliest incident found was a testimonial letter from the Rev. James Mahoney of Newport which was published in the Knoxville Press and Messenger, April 22, 1874. Mr. Mahoney was praising the work of Dr. M.L. Lichtenstadt for the relief his treatments had given his wife from neuralgia of the head and face, insomnia, menstrual issues and overall nervousness. Neuralgia, nerve pain, is sometimes called "tic douloureux."
Dr. Lichtenstadt, a native of Hamburg, Germany, began a practice of homeopathic (alternative) medicine in Atlanta in 1846. He advertised in 1874 a rheumatism and neuralgia cure. From reading the letters it seems that he would travel to various locations to treat patients. Later advertisements gave his specialty as treating rectal issues, but an Atlanta City Directory listed him as a "patent medicine dealer."
Rev. Mahoney was a Methodist minister who had three separate tenures in Newport, 1862-67, 1869-71 and 1872-73. He built his own house here on Main Street. Drs. Valentine and Shults had the house razed in 1947 to build their hospital; the courthouse annex is there now. Dr. Lichtenstadt's treatment apparently worked for Mrs. Mahoney as she lived until 1906.
Dr. Clark Johnson's Indian Blood Syrup
This product was advertised as a cure-all of every ailment. Dr. Johnson has been labeled a charlatan and phony, a true snake-oil salesman. He wrote a book describing his life among Indian tribes, which turned out to have been a complete fabrication. However, Mrs. Moranda Clevenger of Newport wrote that her urinary troubles had greatly benefitted from his product. (Cincinnati Daily Star, February 24, 1880)
Dr. Pierce's Golden Medical Discovery
The accompanying advertisement was from the Monitor Press, Wellington, KS, in 1894, but it also has been found in newspapers at that time in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, Iowa but not Tennessee. Mrs. Kyker was a native Cocke Countian and was born Sarah Mahala Harrison. According to a granddaughter, she continued to have issues and eventually took her own life in 1909, her obituary said, because she brooded over having swallowed a pin.
Hood's Sarasparilla
This product purported relief of rheumatism, catarrh, exhaustion, dyspepsia, scrofula, loss of appetite as well as a blood purifier. (Catarrh is inflammation of the mucus membranes of the nose and throat. Dyspepsia is an old word for indigestion. Scrofula is a glandular swelling of the lymph nodes related to TB.) In the Morristown Gazette, August 14, 1894, Mrs. Allie Shults of Newport said that she had suffered from scrofula for over a year and had lost eight inches of bone below her right knee and had to walk on crutches, but after three bottles of this product, she had given up the crutches and could eat anything she wanted. (Later research showed this to be 2% vegetable extract and 20% alcohol.)
Sanitarium Tablets
This remedy promised relief from constipation, dyspepsia and sluggish liver. They were manufactured here in Newport by a stock company which was organized in 1904. The principal stockholders were Dr. J.F. Woodward, a dentist, and Dr. J.M. Masters of the Grand View Sanitarium. This might be called a "neighborly venture," as Dr. Woodward lived at 139 Lincoln Avenue (now the Del Robertson home) and the sanitarium was just across Second Street. Their advertisements have been found only in the Morristown Gazette.
Bailey's Black Haw Compound
Black haw is a shrub common in the southern woodlands and was long used as medicine, particularly for female issues, although later scientific research has been unable to validate the benefits. This product was advertised for female complaints and carried testimonial letters from two Del Rio women Mrs. Hannah Bullington (Chattanooga Press, November 11, 1905) and Mrs Nannie Hall (Knoxville Sentinel, February 14, 1905).
Doan's Kidney Pills
This product said that a strain on the kidneys slowed them and produced exhaustion, depression and backache and could lead to dropsy, gravel and Bright's disease. (Dropsy is the accumulation of fluid sometimes called edema. Gravel is another word for kidney stones. Bright's disease is now called nephritis.) In 1911-13 in various issues of the Newport Plain Talk the positive results of this medicine was attested to by the following Newport residents: G.N. Gregg, Mrs. M.E. Fancher, Mrs. C.G. Smelcer, Mrs. Elizabeth Frazier, Mrs. Nancy E. Cates, John L. Cates, L.A. Shults, Will Fine, Mrs. Florence Green and Mrs. E.E. Jarrett. The ads indicated that these pills were sold at any pharmacy and cost 50 cents. The product is still on the market; only now Doan's Pills are used as an anti-inflammatory to reduce the pain and stiffness of arthritis.
Tanlac
In 1917 several East Tennessee newspapers carried advertisements for Tanlac, a "tonic and system purifier," with testimonials from Mrs. Vernie Freshour, Parrottsville, and Mrs. Laura Thomas (wife of Dr. J.A. Thomas), Bybee. Both women told of stomach trouble, fatigue and weight loss which had been reversed by Tanlac. Even though the JAMA reported that Tanlac was 15% alcohol, glycerin, bitters and wild cherry flavoring, it continued to sell for another twenty years.
Scalf's Indian River Tonic
D.W. Scalf used old herbal cures to compound this vitamin and iron supplement with 22 different ingredients. The company was headquartered in Lafollette, Tenn. and the product sold until the 1970's. In the Nashville Banner, October 23, 1935, Mrs. Theodore Thomas, Newport, testified that she suffered from indigestion and stomach issues and her daughter was in a run-down condition, but after a course of this product, both were greatly improved.
Retonga
This was described as a "purely herbal gastric tonic combined with a liberal amount of Vitamin B1." In the Knoxville News Sentinel, June 1, 1939, Rev. W.P. Holt stated that he had suffered with constipation, acid indigestion, gas and nervousness for three years until his niece recommended Retonga. He lauded the relief that it had brought him. Powell Holt was a Baptist preacher for over 60 years and pastored several Cocke County churches: Liberty Hill, Cave Hill, Wilsonville, Mannings Chapel and Lincoln Avenue.
While most of these remedies are not around today, the ailments for which they were used still are. Hopefully now, all the remedies available are scientifically and medically valid and safe.
