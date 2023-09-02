Many consider forestry to only mean growing trees to cut for lumber, and in the old days that was true. But the forest is much more than a place to produce wood fiber and has multiple uses for which it can be managed. Many of these uses can be managed simultaneously with proper planning. Here is a list of the major uses.
Wood: The forest does supply a raw material that society depends on. We each use wood fiber almost hourly. Managing for wood involves encouraging the desired trees to grow at their fastest growth rate until mature, and then properly harvesting them in a way that is not detrimental to the soil and water. Once harvested, the woodlands should be properly made ready for the next generation of trees.
Wildlife: The forest contains many species of wildlife, some hunted for sport, others not. The forest can be managed to encourage individual species or a variety. Management involves seeing that desired species have what they need to survive and reproduce, things like food, water and protective cover. Some wildlife can be managed along with timber and other uses, but it requires planning.
Recreation: Hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, horseback riding, nature viewing, picnics; the list is long. Management here includes proper trails layout, preserving special areas, protecting streams and vistas, etc.
Aesthetics: The love of the sights, smells and sounds of a forest is deeply entrenched in the human soul. Management involves keeping the natural setting intact. Other uses can be carried out with proper precautions.
Water quality: In the mountainous terrain of our area, the forest has the important function of keeping soil from eroding into rivers and streams. Trees can be harvested without causing undue soil loss, but it must be carefully planned with properly laid out roads and protection of stream-sides.
