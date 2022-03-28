There have been two days in the past week that have been annually set to remind us of the actions and contributions of those who have served in the United States military. March 25th was National Medal of Honor Day, which is set to honor those who have been awarded America’s highest award for bravery. Yesterday, March 29th was the annual Vietnam War Veteran Day that honors those who have served during the Vietnam era.
MEDAL OF HONOR
The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, located in Chattanooga, says, “No other state has a richer history with the nation’s highest award for valor than Tennessee, beginning with the First Medals. The Department of Defense officially recognizes 32 recipients from the state of Tennessee. In fact, with the exception of the War or Terror, a Tennessean has received the Medal of Honor in every conflict since it was first created in 1861.”
The following is a list of the thirty-two Tennesseans who have received the MOH, along with their place of births and the conflict they fought in.
Adkinson, Joseph Bernard - Egypt, TN World War I
Bonney, Robert Earl - Maryville, TN Interim Awards 1899-1910
Cantrell, Charles Patterson - Smithville, TN Spanish-American War
Carter, William Giles Harding - Nashville, TN Indian Campaigns
Cecil, Joseph Samuel - New River, TN Philippine Insurrection
Collins, Harrison - Hawkins County, TN Civil War
Cooley, Raymond Henry - Dunlap, TN World War II
Coolidge, Charles Henry - Signal Mountain, TN World War II
Covington, Jesse Whitfield - Egypt, TN World War I
Dozier, James Belle - Warren County, TN Indian Campaigns
Duke, Ray E. - Whitwell, TN Korean War
Ferrell, John H. - Bedford County, TN Civil War
Gardner, James Alton - Dyersburg, TN Vietnam War
Gillespie, Jr., George Lewis - Kingston, TN Civil War
Grant, George - Raleigh, TN Indian Campaigns
Greer, Allen James - Memphis, TN Philippine Insurrection
Harrison, Bolden Reush - Savannah, TN Philippines 1911
Hudson, Aaron Richard - Madison County, KY (Tennessee) Civil War
(A historian who compiled a family history on Hudson states he was born in Tennessee but the 1880 and 1900 Census list his birth as Kentucky.)
Huff, Paul Bert - Cleveland, TN World War II
Hughes, Oliver - Fentress County, TN Civil War
Jordan, George - Williamson County, TN Indian Campaigns
Karnes, James Ernest - Arlington, TN World War I
Kinser, Elbert Luther - Greenville, TN World War II
Lawson, Gaines - Hawkins County, TN Civil War
Lyell, William Franklin - Hickman County, TN Korean War
McGaha, Charles L. - Cosby, TN World War II
McGarity, Vernon - Right, TN World War II
McGee, Jr., William D. - Indianapolis, IN (Nashville, TN) World War II
(Most sources say McGee was born in Indiana but his WWII draft card and Nat’l Archives service recap show he was born in Tennessee.)
McGill, Troy A. - Knoxville, TN World War II
Morris, William W. - Dover, TN Indian Campaigns
Pendleton, Charles Frank - Camden, TN Korean War
Ray, David Robert - McMinnville, TN Vietnam War
Smith, Robert True name Harry Reynolds Philadelphia, PA (Memphis, TN) Indian Campaigns
(Smith’s birth was recorded as Pennsylvania on the enlistment register but he was actually born as Reynolds in Tennessee)
Singleton, Walter Keith - Memphis, TN Vietnam War
Stevens, Daniel Dickerson - La Grange, TN Civil War
Stout, Mitchell William - Knoxville, TN Vietnam War
Strivson, Benoni - Overton, TN Indian Campaigns
Talley, Edward Robert - Russellville, TN World War I
This list was Compiled by Gayle Alvarez, Medal of Honor Historical Society, US as of 6 July 2019. There are two on this list , Charles L. McGaha and Troy A. McGill, named in current legislation in Nashville that will affect Cocke County.
There is a lot to the story and how Interstate 40, running through Cocke County, will be named for someone other than our MOH recipient. I have a couple other questions to get answered and I will bring the story to you next week. Also, I discovered that they have McGaha listed as being from Crosby not Cosby and will be contacting the Heritage Center next week to request it be corrected.
VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY
QUILTS OF VALOR - The ladies from the Parrottsville Quilt Guild who work tirelessly to honor our communities Veterans. Through their Quilts of Valor (QOV) program they make and present beautiful quilts to honor the service of the women and men who have served our country. Since they started in 2015, they have created and presented 442 of quilts to those who have served from Korea to Iraq and Afghanistan.
This past Saturday, March 26, they held a presentation program at the West End Baptist Church. The Cocke County Navy JROTC, led by Colonel Ivory presented the colors, and Pastor Tom Mooty opened the program with a prayer. Jesse Ramsey’s wonderful voice filled the hall with our National Anthem, which was followed by our Pledge of Allegiance.
I was asked to be the Master of Ceremonies and I gave a brief history of the Vietnam War that I will also share to remind you of how long America was involved and how many lives were lost.
• In June of 1950, the Korean War began, three months later, in September, the first Americans were sent to Vietnam to supervise and train the use of the $10 million dollars’ worth of military equipment sent to support France in their war in Vietnam.
• On July 20, 1953, the Geneva Accords were signed dividing Vietnam into the North and South and ending the French’s war. President Eisenhower sent a letter to Vietnam promising support to keep the South free of Communism.
• On July 27, 1953, the Korea War ended.
• By the September of 1953, our military aid to France had expanded to $35 million.
• On July 8, 1959, Maj. Dale Ruis and Master Sgt. Chester Ovnand became the first Americans Killed in Vietnam.
• On January 27, 1973, the Paris Peace Accord was signed. Just 11 hours before Army Colonel William Nolde became the last official American solider to be Killed in Action.
• On March 29, 1973, On March 29, 1973, the last U.S. military unit left Vietnam.
• On April 30, 1975, the last helicopter and Americans left the embassy in Saigon.
• As of May 2021, there are 58,281 names on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC, eight of them are women.
In all, thirteen Veterans received a quilt and a certificate thanking them for their service. They were joined by friends and family and some saw others who they had not seen for a long time. After the program everyone was invited to have refreshments provided by Debbie Williams and Smoky Mountain Health and Hospice.
The crowd stayed around, and you could hear several of the Veterans telling stories and others catching up with old friends. The QOV program did more than just honor the Veterans, it opened up memories that made many ear-to-ear smiles.
The QOV group is needing donations to make 100 quilts for this year. Most of the material and sewing is donated by each member of the group. It costs $45 to have each quilt finished so the goal is $4,500. If you can help them please see the information in “News of Note.”
AMERICAN LEGION - Yesterday, March 29, for the third year American Legion Post 41 teamed with AMVETS Post 75, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Smoky Mountain Health and Hospice, and UT Hospice services to hold a “Welcome Home Vietnam Vets” program. Since the program was held after my deadline, I will share more of the details next week.
THE WALL - Above I wrote that there are 58,281 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, in Washington, D.C., better known as the Wall. This past week March 26 also happened to be the 40th Anniversary of the Groundbreaking of the Wall and it was recently announced that the “Traveling Wall” will be coming to Knoxville.
Opening April 21, the three-quarter sized replica of Washington’s Vietnam Veterans Wall will be open to the public twenty-four hours a day through April 24.
VOLUNTEER - The coordinator for this event is the Vietnam Veterans of America, Capt. Bill Robinson Chapter 1078. They are seeking volunteers to serve as ambassadors at the Mobile Education Center, the Wall, and at the parking areas.
They share, “This is a rewarding way for you to show your support and honor those who served.
"Duties vary depending on the position you select. At the Mobile Education Center, volunteers may be answering questions, providing handouts, assisting with the digital displays and exhibits. At The Wall replica, volunteers will welcome visitors and may be assisting visitors with “rubbings” of names.
"Greeters at the parking areas will welcome and may assist visitors. Shift Leads will check in shift volunteers, issue badges, and ensure volunteers report to their assigned positions. All volunteer positions require standing and walking, there will be extra volunteers to provide breaks so that no one stands for an extended length of time. There will be a training session on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 West Adair Drive, Knoxville.”
You can sign up to volunteer at the site; https://www.wallthathealsknoxville.org/get-involved-1 or contact VVA Chapter 1078 at 865-321-1435 or email vva1078@gmail.com for addition information.
NEWS OF NOTE
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor – group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month meeting will be this week, Friday, April 1. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street Wednesday, April 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday, April 7, at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years.
