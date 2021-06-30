There was a sense of comfort recently among those who gathered to celebrate the lives of Mary Louise Smith and Betty Jo Smith. After nine years of living in Florida, the sisters are back in the soil of Cocke County in the shadow of the mountains they both loved. Having been away and when most of their contemporaries are gone, the number assembled was testimony to what they had meant to so many.
These ladies were individuals, each with her own personality, but in their many acts of service and kindness they operated so often as a team that it seemed just natural to speak their names simultaneously.
Their parents were Walter Glen and Ladye Burton (Eisenhower) Smith. Louise and Betty were the oldest of their seven children, the others being Russell, Farrell (Mrs. Douglas Culberson), Jerry, Richard and Susan (Mrs. Jerry Broyles). Of the family, now only Farrell remains.
Their roots are deep in the Pennsylvania Dutch communities of the area where Cocke and Greene counties join. (Actually that heritage is principally German, but due to the anti-German sentiment of World War l, Dutch was a preferable word.) Just like so many in that area, their family tree was intertwined with such names as Eisenhower, Easterly, Ottinger, Winter, Reese and Nease. There were, however, other nationalities on their tree: Smith (English), Malone (Irish) and Stuart (Scottish),
One of their ancestors was the Rev. Thomas Smith (1773-1874). Known as "Uncle Tommy," the Rev. Smith was a prominent Baptist preacher here and enjoyed good health into his old age. He preached on his 100th birthday at the Old Slate Creek Church, where he had pastored for 45 years.
Louise was born at Parrottsville, but soon afterwards, her parents moved to Detroit, Michigan, part of the migration of southerners in search of better financial opportunities as small farmers in the 1920s had a hard time making a living. Mr. Smith found employment as a street car driver. Betty was born in Detroit.
The Great Depression began in 1929. As conditions worsened, Mr. Smith worried that he might be laid off and he felt that in Cocke County, at least, they wouldn't starve. In 1931, they moved back to Parrottsville and first lived in the old Hale house where President Andrew Jackson had once dined. Mr. Smith started to work building them a house on the Eisenhower place and they moved into it before it was actually finished.
The sisters remembered how they were teased by the other children at first because of their "northern accents" with such word usage as saying "stone" rather than "rock."
They went to Parrottsville School, and they were quick to say that they walked because the bus would not transport any children who lived a mile or less from the school.
Louise graduated from Parrottsville High School in 1942 and went into nursing training at St. Mary's Hospital in Knoxville, becoming a Registered Nurse in 1946. That was the era when uniforms were all white and starched and all nurses were required to wear caps. Hospitals then had less auxiliary staff (medical assistants, LPNs, CNAs) and the registered nurses had to perform all the nursing tasks - baths, bedpans, feeding, etc.
Louise joined the staff of Valentine-Shults Hospital when it opened in 1948 and was the Director of Nurses. When Drs. Shults and Valentine sold that facility in 1981, she went to Cocke County Memorial Hospital (now Tennova) where she was Co-Director of Nurses with Viola Seay. She worked there until she retired.
Betty graduated from Parrottsville High School in 1944, attended secretarial school and then first worked in the office at Unaka Tannery for several years. She then entered Tusculum College, graduating in 1951 with a degree in English. She entered the teaching profession, first working in coastal South Carolina and in 1955, taking a job at Tallulah Falls School in northeast Georgia.
Tallulah Falls School was founded in 1909 and was under the control of the Georgia Federation of Women's Clubs. It had both residential and day students, both public and private students. Its goal has always been to offer academic, physical and spiritual training for all students with an academic program always rated as superior. It was likened unto a large farming community. The school had its own light/water system and fire department. The students raised much of the school's food, both meat and vegetables.
Betty reminisced how she loved teaching there, but when her father's health declined, in 1965 she returned home to help her family. She taught 6th grade at Newport Grammar School then in 1975 became the school librarian, the position she held until her retirement in 1989.
After their grandfather Eisenhower died, the Smith family moved into his home, which had originally been the Dr. B.F. Bell home. It is a striking old Victorian house, noted for its elaborate gingerbread trim. They worked hard keeping the house beautiful, but in 1972, after their father's death, the family sold the place, and the sisters and their mother built their modern home here on Second Street. It was here that I knew them.
The word "servant" is defined as "one who serves others." Many will agree that that word certainly applied to both of them. Anything in which they were involved, wherever they saw a need, they served - family, friends, neighbors - quietly but efficiently.
They were always active church members, first at Parrottsville United Methodist. As they aged, they felt that the trips to church would be getting harder, so they reluctantly transferred their membership to the Newport church but immediately began serving there. Debbie Hommel related that when they left, the Parrottsville Church was startled to realize just how much of the work there the sisters alone had shouldered.
They were multi-talented - sewing, cooking, decorating, gardening, pruning, painting, canning, refinishing, carpentry, scrubbing - and they used these talents to the fullest. For forty years I was a neighbor to them and was witness to and recipient of their acts of service to those in the neighborhood. Louise was always willing to share her medical expertise. The sisters would tackle tasks that others would have avoided. Their woodworking skills had been learned from their father who was a master craftsman. The pulpit furniture in Parrottsville UMC was crafted by Mr. Smith.
One of their neighbors was their aunt, Mrs. Elmer Greer, who had no children. Their own mother died suddenly, but the sisters tended to Aunt Marie as devotedly and carefully as would have any child. Mrs. Greer lived to be 99, and it was their care that enabled her to remain in her home until the end.
Age and infirmity come to all who live long enough. Such it was for Betty and Louise. After doing for others so long, the time came when they needed care. It was thought best for them to move to Florida to be near their sister and her family in 2012. They went stoically, but Florida was never home and they missed the mountains. It was particularly hard for Betty, and even when most of her verbal skills were gone, she would occasionally still say "Parrottsville."
Both sisters died in 2020, Louise at age 96, Betty at 93. With the pandemic it was not possible for their remains to be returned until recently. We gathered at Union Cemetery on June 15 to pay tribute. It was so fitting that the service could be conducted by the Rev. Rick Spell, who had the unique opportunity of having been their pastor in two different churches. Rev. Spell told how their service had blessed him and his family. Most others there could have echoed his sentiments.
Nothing more needs be said except Well done, good and faithful servants.
