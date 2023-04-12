Award winners

AMVETS Post 75 Americanism award winners, front row (left to right): Callie Tinker, Dutch Ford, Rear row (l-r) Deklyn Gilliam, Maddison Taylor, Cheyenne McPherson, Evan Miller, Ayu Surya, Ashley Fundersol. They are standing in front of a mural painted by Leslie Purser, Major General, US Army, Retired.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

This past week, on April 6, students and their families gathered at AMVETS (American Veterans) Post 75 for the presentation of awards for the winners of the annual Americanism contest. Commander Richard Holt led the program and gave the winners a heartfelt thanks for their award-winning patriotic essays and posters.

Americanism program

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.