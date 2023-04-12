This past week, on April 6, students and their families gathered at AMVETS (American Veterans) Post 75 for the presentation of awards for the winners of the annual Americanism contest. Commander Richard Holt led the program and gave the winners a heartfelt thanks for their award-winning patriotic essays and posters.
Americanism program
In 1987, AMVETS National Service Foundation started its Americanism program that encourages patriotism and citizenship from the young people of America. It is open to all school age children kindergarten through the 12th grade. They can attend public, private schools, be home schooled or a member of a youth group like the Scouts, church, or civic organizations.
The contest allows children in kindergarten and first grade to color pictures of the American Flag. They then answer four questions about the flag, about how many stars, red stripes and white stripes are on it and what the 13 stripes represent. Children in the second through the fifth grade draw patriotic posters and write a 50-word or less description of their project. The students in the sixth through 12th grade write essays (grade specific) ranging from 200 to 500 words.
In Tennessee, local AMVETS posts distribute Americanism packets to local schools and organizations between December and January. These are then collected in early February and judged by a local committee. Local first place winners are then taken to the AMVETS Department of Tennessee State Executive meeting where state winners are selected. At the state level winners receive monetary awards ranging from $25 to $125. Post 75 gives all first place local winners $25 which is also added to the amount given to those who are chosen at state level.
Tennessee first and second place winners are then sent to AMVETS national office and are judged at the national convention held annually in August. Winners at national level are awarded gift cards and the 1st place winner also receives a plaque.
Valley Forge
As an added reward, the first place winner at the ninth grade level receives an all-expense paid four-day experience. They are flown to the “Spirit of America” four-day youth conference that is held annually at Freedoms Foundation, in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. The Freedom Foundation “exists to help preserve the ideals and principles upon which the United States was founded and to help Americans become better informed, responsible and active citizens in the social, political and economic life of our nation to prevent the erosion of those ideals and principles from our American culture.”
Local results
Over the last two decades, Cocke County students have statistically led the state in winners. Two years ago, every state’s first place winner from the sixth through the 12th grade was from our community. This year, Cocke County had state level winners in the eight grand and 10th through the 12th grade, who received a total of $500 in awards. Grassy Fork Elementary and the Cocke County High School JROTC really shined.
The state and local winners who came to the program were:
• Kindergarten local First Place: Callie Tinker – Grassy Fork
• First Grade local First Place: Dutch Ford – Grassy Fork
• Sixth Grade local First Place: Deklyn Gilliam – Grassy Fork
• Seventh Grade Local First Place: Maddison Taylor – Grassy Fork
• Eighth Grade Second Place State: Cheyenne McPherson – Grassy Fork
• 10th Grade State First Place: Ayu Surya — CCHS JROTC
• 10th Grade State Second Place: Evan Miller – CCHS JROTC
• 12th Grade State First Place: Ashley Fundersol – CCHS JROTC
Though she could not attend, Isabelle Long from Cocke County High School won 11th Grade — State First Place. She was also the local Ninth Grade winner two years ago.
After Sixth-grader Deklyn Gilliam’s essay won $25 for his local first place, he donated it to the Veterans in Focus Veterans Memorial Park fund. True Patriotism! We also found out that 12th grade winner, Ashley Fundersol, has already enlisted in the US Marine Corps and will be leaving for boot camp on May 28. Semper Fi!
