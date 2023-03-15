“You drive me crazy, constantly whining, always complaining. Why don’t I fix that squeaky door? Why don’t I ever help with the dishes? Why don’t I mow the lawn more often? Why? Why? Why?”
“I drive YOU crazy! What about all your complaints? The potatoes are too mushy — the living room meeds vacuuming — I didn’t greet you at the door when you came home from work. Am I your slave?”
I hope none of my readers have that kind of home life, but many people do. That kind of dialogue is not limited to the home. It can be present in a church, a place of business, or any place where people gather. The only bright spot in the first two paragraphs is that at least they are talking to each other and not complaining to others.
Is there any way out of this dilemma? Is there any answer to help build better relationships? There is. The answer is to love one another. Hold on a minute, pastor. You just don’t understand. We loved each other when we were married, or we loved the people when we joined the church, but “I just don’t love her anymore”, or “I just can’t love them anymore.”
In 1st Peter 4 we find this advice, “Above all keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins.” Is it possible to follow that advice? What if you simply don’t feel very loving?
Look at 1st Corinthians chapter 13 in your Bible. (If you do not have a Bible, let us know at Fellowhip Presbyterian (828) 489 6231 — and we will get one for you). In 1st Corinthians we find that love is first what you do and only then does emotion enter. Start doing things to be helpful. Start doing things to show you care. The other person may not change, whether at home, in the church, or somewhere else, but your heart will change. You will be obedient to God and His word. Your loving actions will develop caring feelings, and your love will indeed “cover a multitude of sins”.
“Love is patient and kind, love does not envy or boast. It is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way, it is not irritable or resentful. It does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.”
(1 Corinthians 13:4-8a)
Try it. Obey God’s word and you will receive joy, comfort and an assurance that you are in His hands. Oh — and by the way — do something unexpected today or this week. Flowers, a favorite candy, anything special given for no special occasion that, he, she, or they will like. You will be surprised how much such an unexpected action will mean and how much such an unexpected action will do.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) inNewport.
