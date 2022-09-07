There have been people and events here in Cocke County, which newspaper editors in other places have found interesting. Today the focus will be on those that were published in various Arkansas newspapers:
WASHINGTON [AR] TELEGRAPH, December 12, 1849: An extensive gang of counterfeiters was recently discovered in Cocke County, Tenn. Seven have been arrested and among them Col. W.P. Gillett, a man who always stood high in the community. He confessed his guilt and implicated about 200 others scattered through Jefferson, Cocke and Sevier counties, Tenn. and Yancey, Buncombe and Haywood counties, North Carolina.
PINE BLUFF [AR]DAILY GRAPHIC, August 14, 1899: Miss Della Roberts was killed by lightning at Newport, Tenn. [She was Burl Roberts' aunt.]
FORT SMITH [AR] TIMES, March 1, 1903: The superintendent of the mail service has received an official report of the wreck at Loudon, Tenn. stating the mail clerk [A.J.] Tucker, living at Newport, Tenn. was killed and G.N. Petty, clerk in charge at the same time was seriously injured. All the mail in the train was destroyed with the exception of a few registered packages.
DAILY ARKANSAS GAZETTE [Little Rock], February 23, 1908: SHERIFF'S SON FATALLY SHOT. Newport, Tenn. H. Clay Boyer, aged 30, son of Sheriff Boyer of Cocke County was shot and fatally wounded by David Proffitt, 27 years old. The shooting occurred on Broadway, the main street of the town, just before the noon hour.
DAILY ARKANSAS GAZETTE, December 22, 1911: A dispatch from Newport, Tenn. says a revenue raiding party of six officers and 10 or 15 mountaineers engaged in a pitched battle yesterday on Cold Creek, just across the Tennessee line in Haywood County, NC. One hundred shots were fired. L.J. Sams of Asheville was knocked down by a bullet that singed the hair of his temple, and a bullet tore through Deputy John Miller's coat. The fight followed the destruction of an illicit still. Dogs gave warning of the posse's approach.
ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT [Little Rock], December 15, 1910: NOTABLE DEAL IN LUMBER BUSINESS. Newport, Tenn. An announcement is made that the control of the Pigeon River Lumber Company and its ally, the Tennessee and North Carolina Railroad Company, has passed from a syndicate headed by C.I. James of Baltimore and J.D. Lacy of Chicago to a Philadelphia corporation headed by William Whitmer. The deal involves the transfer of a large lumber plant at Crestmont, Tenn. [NC] and 55,000 acres of timber lands in the Tennessee-Carolina mountain region. The T&NC Railroad may be extended.
ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT, January 7, 1919: The Unaka Tanning company's plant at Newport, Tenn. was destroyed by fire Sunday with an estimated loss at $300,000 to $500,000. The loss of leather alone was $100,000. The plant will be rebuilt. [The KNOXVILLE SENTINEL, January 6, 1919, reported that the fire was thought to have started from an electric motor.]
ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT There was a regular column by Luke McLuke which featured unusual twists in names: August 28, 1919: The Club in Newport, Tenn. is going to establish a pressing club for the benefit of members. The place will be in the charge of Flora Irons and Press Free. [No clue about the club, but Flora Irons (1889-1965) was from Parrottsville; she married J.M. Neas. Press Free was James Preston Free (1874-1959). Flora moved to Greenville, SC and Free to Kingsport. *** September 25, 1919: Pearlie Gates lives in Newport, Tenn. [This was Mrs. Pearl Gates Duckett (1907-1982), the wife of Deck Duckett.] *** October 14, 1919: Prosperous Fancher has added a new porch to his home in Newport, Tenn. [This man's name was Prosser Fancher and he was called "Pross."] *** November 14, 1919: H. Sells Mantooth is not a dentist. He is auditor of the Tennessee & North Carolina Railroad and lives at Newport, Tenn. [Mr. Mantooth's name was "Hamilton Smith" and he was an auditor for the railroad. No idea how McLuke got "Sells" out of that.]
PINE BLUFF DAILY GRAPHIC, July 26, 1922: BIG CANNER DIES. Newport, Tenn. James Stokely, president of one of the largest canning plants in the South, died here today. He is a brother-in-law of Ben W. Hooper, chairman of the Railway Labor Board.
ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT, July 28, 1922: Railroad Deport Burned. Fire destroyed the Southern railway station at Newport, Tenn. Freight and express at the station were burned. The origin is unknown. Officials are making an investigation. [It was determined that the fire had been set by a disgruntled former employee, who was later convicted of arson and sentenced to 3 years in the penitentiary.]
ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT, JULY 31, 1922: Ben W. Hooper, chairman of the Railroad Labor Board, who stopped off in Washington today en route back to Chicago from Newport, Tenn. spent nearly an hour in conference with President Harding, going over the strike situation and the plan for settlement. Chairman Hooper on leaving the White House said he could not with propriety discuss the nature of his conversation with the President. He appeared hopeful and said that in the event of the President's proposal was accepted, the Labor Board would grant a rehearing of the wage dispute as soon as the two parties could prepare their cases.
BLYTHEVILLE [AR] COURIER NEWS, November 10, 1932: An advertisement from a carpenter in Newport, Tenn. "We make everything but a living."
HOPE STAR [Hope, AR], October 17, 1939: Newport, Tenn. Manuel Franklin and Dan Norton went fox hunting, but instead of foxes they bagged two rattlesnakes. While Norton was killing rattler Number One with a stick, the second reptile embedded its fangs in his clothing. Franklin shot the snake while it dangled from Norton's pants. Both men escaped unharmed.
HOPE STAR, October 14, 1943: Newport, Tenn. The War Department has reported Pvt. Ross Morefield as missing in action. Relatives said he had been killed in the Pacific area. The Cocke County Draft Board was surprised when the same private walked into the board's office recent- ly and explained he had been lost for a while and had spent several months in a hospital recovering from injuries.
BLYTHEVILLE COURIER NEWS, April 9, 1951: Mrs. P.T. Bauman of Newport, Tenn. will be in Blytheville, April 23-26th to hear students at the National Piano Auditions…Mrs. Bauman is a graduate of Sullins College, Bristol, Va. She has attended Southern Conservatory of Music, Durham, NC and has done graduate work at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She has also taken teacher training courses with John Williams, Bernard Wagness, John Thompson, Lunbunski, Walter Spry, Bernice Frost, Maurice Dumesnil and Hans Barth. Mrs. Bauman has been the High School Supervisor of Music for 25 years…
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS TIMES [Fayetteville, AR], December 31, 1952: Newport, Tenn. A 24-year old wife has given birth to identical triplets, which occurs about 35,300 births. Dr. Glen Shults said Mrs. Roy D. Brown gave birth to three girls Saturday by Caesarean section in the clinic there and that all are doing fine.
BLYTHEVILLE COURIER NEWS, April 23, 1966: Newport, Tenn. General Sessions Judge Benton Giles, defeated in a recent Republican primary, inserted an advertisement in the Newport Plain Talk to thank the people who voted for him. "Thanks," the advertisement began. Just below the ad was a similar one, signed by Mrs. Giles. "Thanks," it began. "I want to thank the voters of Cocke County for not voting for my husband. Now that he's out of politics, maybe I can get him in church."
EL DORADO [AR] TIMES, February 7, 1968: Newport, Tenn. Newport Industrial Products Company is building a $4 million facility to produce rubber and plastics products. The plant will be completed by this spring and will produce wheel goods for such items as lawn mowers, golf carts and small agricultural equipment.
