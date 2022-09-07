There have been people and events here in Cocke County, which newspaper editors in other places have found interesting. Today the focus will be on those that were published in various Arkansas newspapers:

WASHINGTON [AR] TELEGRAPH, December 12, 1849:  An extensive gang of counterfeiters was recently discovered in Cocke County, Tenn. Seven have been arrested and among them Col. W.P. Gillett, a man who always stood high in the community. He confessed his guilt and implicated about 200 others scattered through Jefferson, Cocke and Sevier counties, Tenn. and Yancey, Buncombe and Haywood counties, North Carolina.

