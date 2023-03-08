southerland mug

Sen. Steve Southerland

The Senate State and Local Government Committee advanced legislation this week that prohibits local law enforcement agencies from purchasing drones from corporations or entities which are banned under the National Defense Act of 2019. Senate Bill 776 aims to protect Tennesseans from surveillance by the Chinese Communist Party and other foreign actors.

Cracking down on TikTok use at Tennessee college campuses – The Senate gave final approval to legislation to prohibit the Chinese-owned social media platforms TikTok and WeChat from being accessed on Tennessee public higher education institutions’ internet networks. Senate Bill 834 is sponsored by a former captain in the United States Navy who says these platforms pose serious national security risks to the United States. The State of Tennessee and the Federal government have taken similar steps to mitigate the security risks of TikTok by prohibiting government internet networks and devices from supporting the social media app.

