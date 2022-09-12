The subtle nuances of the coming season help to bring structure and constancy to our lives. Without fail the brisk autumn delights will find their way to us, and those who appreciate change are waiting for even the subtlest hint that bonfires and pumpkin spice are in our not so distant futures.

I must admit that I have already enjoyed the first delicious taste of my favorite pumpkin spice latte’ complete with whipped cream, and it did not disappoint. Even though the air conditioner in my car was cranking out the cool air I couldn’t resist this classic fall treat, and it got me in the mood for sweaters and chilly nights!

