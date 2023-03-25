As you know, Easter Sunday is not locked down on the calendar. I knew it had something to do with astronomy, so I did some research to figure out the how and the why. My findings were complicated, but here is my best shot at it. Easter is defined as a “moveable feast”, meaning it is not a fixed to a set calendar date.

The early Christians chose to link the date of Easter to the Hebrew calendar, which is partly based on the phases of the moon. The New Testament states that the resurrection took place on the first day of the week following Passover. Sunday is the first day of a Jewish week, and the Passover falls on the day of the first full moon after the spring equinox, which can fall on either March 20th or 21st. The result was that different churches ended up celebrating Easter on different days, and so to reduce the confusion, the Roman Emperor Constantine organized a major summit meeting in 325 A.D. to standardize the date of Easter.

