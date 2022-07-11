Because it is an important piece of legislation, I have written two previous columns about H.R. 3967, the “Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021” or “Honoring our PACT Act” or simply, the “PACT Act”.
Since I am still waiting on some information from Washington, this week I will give you some history about Paris Island, what the problem there is, and Department of Veterans Affairs information about possible disability claims and compensation.
The House version of the PACT Act did not include anything about the “Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022” when it was sent to the Senate. In the Senate’s version, which was passed and sent back to the House, there were many “amendments” which caused changes to the existing bill and many additional things added.
The House version, as passed had a total of 705 “Sections”, the Senate version with their amendments total of 909 “Sections”. Not only did the Senate add a lot more legislation to this bill, but they also changed a lot of the way some of the sections were written and deleted others.
I was waiting for some clarification from sources in Washington and have received some replies to my questions. I still have some “gut” feeling about how the new CLJA will affect the Marines and their families who were stationed at Camp Lejeune.
This week I am going to give an overview of the birth and growth of Paris Island and background on the water contamination. The legislation that is in the House will be addressed hopefully in the couple of weeks and sent on to the President. I will keep you posted with more information about the legislation.
PARRIS ISLAND
The south east coast of the new Americas continent in the 1500s was prime real estate and was inhabited by the French, followed by the Spanish and then the British up to the end of the Revolutionary War. After which the area turned into Plantations that grew cotton. It was called Paris Island and used by the Navy as a base to provide coal for the Navy’s steam ships.
In 1891, the first Marine detachment was sent to Parris Island to help protecting the resources. Numerous other Marines would be added to the Post until 1909 when the first Marine Officers School was established. This was followed by the creation of the Marine Barracks, Port Royal, SC, on October 25, 1915.
Three days later the Navy transferred all the buildings and land to the Marine Corps. Its principal mission was the training of enlisted Marine recruits. In November of 1918, Marine Barracks, Port Royal, SC became known as it is today, Marine Barracks, Paris Island. The spelling was changed, by adding a second “r” to Parris Island May 3, 1919.
After the end of World War I other training groups were added. The base became a sea going depot, provided aviation training and a field music school. Because of the Great Depression of the 1930s operation fell drastically and so did the recruits. With the rattling of sabers around the world Parris Island went through a revival and construction boomed. The new life into the Marine base built many new barracks and training facilities.
Beginning with World War II the Marine base at Paris Island became the short-term home for men and women who came to train. From 1941 to 1945 over 200,000 recruits received training they would need to face the enemy in combat. The recruits included women who were in the Marine Corps reserves. Then because of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act (Pub. L. 80–625, 62 Stat. 356, enacted June 12, 1948) on February 28, 1949, the first platoon of “regular” Women Marines was formed.
Camp Lejeune then saw their recruits grow to over 138,000 during the Korean war from 1950 through 1953. Then between 1962 and 1973 over 200,000 women and men were trained to serve during the Vietnam War. Because of the number of recruits the basic training time was reduced from twelve weeks to ten weeks. In 1976, Parris Island Recruit Depot was redesignated as Marine Corps Recruit Depot/Eastern Recruiting region, Parris Island, S.C.
Today Parris Island has grown and with the surrounding community it is home to over 170,000 Active-duty women and men, and their dependents along with civilians and retiree employees. The training base itself now includes 156,000 acres with “11 miles of beach capable of supporting amphibious operations, 34- gun positions, 50 tactical landing zones, three state-of-the-art training facilities for Military Operations in Urban Terrain and 80 live fire ranges to include the Greater Sandy Run Training Area.”
The base is a complete “city” and provides all the services you would find in any major non-military communities. There are commissaries (grocery stores), BX’s (clothing, electronics, and general goods), service stations, banks, and recreational areas. And, of course, there are laundries and dry cleaners to keep all the uniforms clean and with tight creases. What happened at these cleaners over the of years has affected the health of hundreds of thousands of the people stationed or working at Parris Island
WHAT HAPPENED AT CAMP LEJEUNE?
Between the years 1953 and 1987 chemicals were improperly disposed of by the local dry cleaners that affected the wells on and around Camp Lejeune. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), a federal public health agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services supplied this information.
“Water from the Tarawa Terrace water treatment plant was primarily contaminated by PCE (perchloroethylene or tetrachloroethylene). The source of the contamination was the waste disposal practices at ABC One-Hour Cleaners, an off-base dry-cleaning firm.
The ATSDR estimated that trichloroethylene (TCE), tetrachloroethylene (PCE), vinyl chloride, and other contaminants exceeded the current EPA maximum contaminant level of 5 ppb in drinking water from the Tarawa Terrace water treatment plant for 346 months during November 1957-February 1987. The most contaminated wells were shut down in February 1985.”
Water from the Hadnot Point water treatment plant was contaminated primarily by TCE (trichloroethylene). Other contaminants in the drinking water included PCE and benzene and TCE degradation products trans-1,2-DCE (t-1,2-dichloroethylene) and vinyl chloride. Supply wells were contaminated by multiple sources: leaking underground storage tanks, industrial area spills, and waste disposal sites. ATSDR modeled the contamination and estimated that at least one VOC exceeded its current EPA maximum contaminant level in drinking water during August 1953 and January 1985.
The chemicals, estimated to be over three thousand times more than safe levels, in the water were used to drink, cook with, to wash their clothes, and bathed in, by those stationed at Lejeune, exposed them to health issues many have been affected by.
VA PRESUMPTION RUILING
Camp Lejeune water contamination health issues:
If you served at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune or Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in North Carolina, you may have had contact with contaminants in the drinking water there. Scientific and medical evidence has shown an association between exposure to these contaminants during military service and development of certain diseases later on. If you have qualifying service at Camp Lejeune and a current diagnosis of one of the conditions listed below, you may be able to get disability benefits.
Am I eligible for disability benefits from VA?
You may be eligible for disability benefits if you meet all of these requirements.
Both of these must be true:
You served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River for at least 30 cumulative days from August 1953 through December 1987, and
You didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge when you separated from the military, and you must have a diagnosis of one or more of these presumptive conditions:
• Adult leukemia
• Aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes
• Bladder cancer
• Kidney cancer
• Liver cancer
• Multiple myeloma
• Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
• Parkinson’s disease
Who’s covered?
• Veterans
• Reservists
• Guardsmen
What kind of benefits can I get?
Health care
Compensation (payments)
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation and provide this evidence (supporting documents):
• Your military records showing you served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River for at least 30 days from August 1953 through December 1987 while on active duty, or in the National Guard or Reserves, and
• Medical records stating that you have 1 or more of the 8 illnesses on the presumptive conditions list (see above)
You can file a claim in any of these ways:
File a claim online on VA.gov, or
Get help from an accredited representative, like a Veterans service officer (VSO), or
Get help at a VA regional office
Note: When you file, be sure to state that - you’re applying for one or more of the presumed Camp Lejeune illnesses, and upload evidence (like a doctor’s report or medical test results).
There are benefits available for family members and next week I will share that information and tell you more about the legislation pending that is designed to help the hundreds of thousands that have been affected. I will caution everyone that there are many attorneys that are already advertising that they can get you compensation. At this point that is a false statement since the legislation hasn’t been passed. Use care before giving your information and power of attorney to any of them.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. This month, due to a health issue, the next meeting is TOMORROW NIGHT, Thursday, July 14, at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Richard Holt at 423-608-2902 for directions or more information.
Sons of the Confederates - The Major James T. Huff Camp 2243 of Newport meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Disabled American Veterans Hall at 148 Pine Street. This month’s meeting will be on July 19th, at 6:30 pm. Contact Commander Daniel Costner at 423-608-3870 for more information.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 –Meets the 3rd Thursday of each month. This month’s meeting will be July 21st. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 pm., and the business meeting beginning at 7 pm. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 am to Noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. For more information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander David Kenney at 423-623-7420.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the Founder of Veterans in Focus and has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
