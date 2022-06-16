An affair of honor occurred when two men met to settle some sort of problem or issue created after one of the two felt that he had been offended, slandered or harmed by the other. These were formal events with set times and specific rules agreed upon by both parties. A more common term for this is a duel. Today, men who feel that they have been offended or harmed still want to seek revenge, but the outcome of such does not follow any agreed upon rules. Now it's usually just "get'em when you can!"
Such a situation began in adjoining Haywood County in 1856.
According to articles which appeared in the Asheville News, August 7, 1856, it seems that on July 15th Samuel C. Bryson, armed with a revolver and a Bowie knife, was using offensive language on the streets of Waynesville. For such, he was assaulted with a light walking cane by one R.G.A. Love. According to Love, Bryson "was so displeased with the manner in which I applied it…" (Imagine that!)
This letter, dated Asheville, July 24, 1856, from Bryson was delivered to Love: Sir - Your assault upon my person in the streets of Waynesville on the 15th inst., and the consequences that have resulted therefore, impose on me the necessity of seeking that redress due from one gentleman to another. My friend, Dr. C.N. Candler, the bearer of this, will unite with any friend you may designate in making all of the necessary arrangements.
The response from Love was dated Asheville, July 28, 1856: Sir - Your note of the 24th instant has been received. You complain that the assault I made on your person in the streets of Waynesville, and the consequences that have resulted therefrom, impose upon you the necessity of seeking that redress due from one gentleman to another. The consequences of that assault you do not state, and you leave me to conjecture that they may only be a few bruises and some aching bones. To cure those consequences you propose, if I can understand your communication, that I should accompany you to some remote and secluded place beyond the limits of the State, and there deliberately take your life, or permit you to take mine. I have no disposition to take your life, for the reason that I do not want your blood upon my hands; and for the further reason, that you are not prepared to die, and even if you were, are not willing to do so.
Love continues the letter with its flowery language by asking if Bryson was so interested in the shedding of his blood, why didn't he do so in Waynesville when he had a revolver and Love only had a light walking cane? Love said that even though he didn't consider Bryson a gentleman, he would "gratify your propensity to add to the notoriety you already enjoy."
Surmising then that Bryson really didn't want to kill him, only wanting "the reputation of a duel," Love then accepted the invitation and proposed the following:
Weapons - canes of the same size and quality as that used by me on the 15th instant - not to exceed one half inch in diameter, nor weigh more than two ounces. If you desire it, sir, I will furnish the canes and allow you first choice. The code that you recognize as binding on you, gives me the privilege as the challenged party to select the weapons etc. and as it was canes that gave the offense, I have determined we shall end it with canes.
Time and place - August 2nd at Grooms' cabin, in Cocke County, Tennessee, at the terminus of the Jonathan's Creek and Tennessee mountain turnpike road, now in progress of construction, as soon after breakfast as it may be convenient for the parties to appear. The point I designate can be easily and comfortably reached, as you are well aware, and besides that, no one will be there to prevent us from fighting as long and as hard as we may wish to.
Mr. Love went onto say that his friend, Alexander Porter, would arrange with Mr. Bryson's friend, Dr. Candler, the final "rules and regulations for the combat." He signed the letter: Your Obt. Ser't, R.G.A. Love.
In a letter, dated Haywood County, August 4, 1856, and published in the Asheville News on the 7th, Love told that Bryson had declined his offer for a duel in a letter in the Asheville Spectator, and had called him "coward" and a "scoundrel," and "immediately thereafter had left for parts unknown." Love scoffed at the epithets from Bryson, saying that, coming from him, "they are no likely to affect the individual in any way." (Unfortunately, Bryson's letter in the Asheville Spectator does not now exist.)
The proposed site of the duel - the Grooms cabin - was probably the home of the Old George Grooms family and would have been located in Cocke County near Davenport Gap close to the Tennessee-North Carolina line and not far from where the Appalachian Trail crosses Hwy. 32/Mt. Sterling Road. This place was chosen because North Carolina had outlawed dueling after Congressman John Stanly had killed Governor Richard Dobbs Spaight in a duel in 1802.
Although Tennessee put restrictions on public officials who had participated in duels, it still had not been outlawed. Therefore, Love thought it convenient to step over into Tennessee to duel. However, "easily and comfortably reached" might be a bit far-fetched. Traveling from Waynesville to Mt. Sterling via Cataloochee, about 25 miles, even today is not easy. Imagine the route in 1856.
Samuel Carson Bryson (1830-1902) was a native of Henderson County. He was a cousin on Thaddeus D. Bryson for whom Bryson City was named. S.C. Bryson was first a schoolteacher but then went into law, being licensed by the Supreme Court of NC in August 1856 just after his duel challenge. He was a Confederate Captain, Company C, 25th NC Infantry. After the war, he was one of the ex-Confederates who chose to leave an area with a strong Union influence. He and his family migrated to Lamar County, Texas, about 1866. Under the 1876 Texas Constitu-tion, Bryson was the first judge of Lamar County. He is buried in Paris, Texas.
Robert Gustavus Adolphus Love (1827-1880) was a grandson of Robert Love (1760-1845) who is called the founder of Waynesville. R.G.A. Love's sister was married to William H. Thomas, Haywood County legislator and Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokees. (Thomas' Legion was composed primarily of Cherokees and was one of the principal units at the Battle of Waynes-ville in 1865.)
The grandfather Robert Love was one of the NC team to officially mark the boundary between the two states in 1821. The TN team was composed of Alexander Smith and Isaac Allen, both Cocke Countians, and Simeon Perry from Sevier County. The surveyor was William Davenport, for whom the gap was named.
R.G.A. Love remained a prominent citizen in Haywood County. He assisted Arnold Guyot, Professor of Geology and Physical Geography at Princeton University, when he was measuring the heights of the Western North Carolina mountains. A Democrat, Love represented Haywood County in both houses of the North Carolina Legislature. He donated property in Waynesville to the Baptists, Methodists and Episcopalians, as well as the lot for the county courthouse.
He had a distinguished military career. As a colonel in the Haywood militia, when the war began, he recruited the first troop from Haywood County. He went on to serve in the 62nd NC Infantry. He proved himself "a competent leader and skilled tactician," serving under General Jubal Early in the Shenandoah Valley Campaign in 1864. However, his health was never robust after the war.
This obituary appeared in The People's Press (Winston, NC), June 10, 1880: Col. R.G.A Love…while riding between Waynesville and the White Sulphur Springs, last Monday fell from his horse in an apoplectic seizure to which he was subject and died in fifteen minutes… (The White Sulphur Springs Hotel was developed and operated by his sister Mariah and her husband W.W. Stringfield in 1879. It was about a mile SW of Waynesville.)
In 1856, S.C. Bryson and R.G.A. Love, both young and hot-headed, were full of brass and bravado. Perhaps Love realized the real consequences of a duel for the survivor when he proposed using canes with width no larger than the little finger. Dueling with canes might be painful but not likely fatal. Each was probably glad that the dispute ended with nothing more than insults, as both lived to have productive careers.
