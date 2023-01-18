I had just begun writing my columns in November of 2017 when I was introduced to a person, I have found to have the biggest heart for the veterans of Cocke County. It all started when I had heard about an event held each year for Valentines Day. On a Saturday each February for 15 years, until 2020, Marjorie Ramsey has put together a free breakfast to honor the communities Veterans. When I interviewed Marjorie, she gave me background on the breakfast and her roots in loving those who served.
Marjorie’s family of veterans starts with her great-great grandfather, who was an enlisted soldier in the Civil War on the Union side. Then her uncle fought in Korea, his son served in Vietnam, along with three other cousins and two brothers-in-laws also served. Then she told me a story about her brother’s return from Vietnam. She said, “He called me from the West Coast, he had just returned to the States. The government gave him some money when he came back but it wasn’t enough to fly home, so he called and asked for help. I offered him money for a ticket and he said, “if I didn’t mind” there was another soldier in the same shape and could I help him as well?”. Of course, she sent money for two tickets.
In 2005 Marjorie says, “an idea just come to my mind.” She thought there should be a way to honor the veterans and shower them with the love that many did not receive coming home from Vietnam. For many years Marjorie had been involved with the Cocke County Democratic Party and the Cocke County Democratic Women’s Club, so she took her idea to her ladies group. With everyone’s support the first annual Valentines for Veterans breakfast was born.
The virus restrictions that came along in 2020 and brought all gatherings to a grinding halt are now lifted and the breakfast is back. The 2023 Valentines for Veterans breakfast will be held beginning at 9 am, Saturday Feb. 4 at the Newport Community Center, 433 Prospect Ave. Veterans and their guests are invited to the breakfast for food, music and fellowship with plenty of time to tell their stories.
The keynote speaker with be Steve Roberts, a Vietnam veteran who was a captain and helicopter pilot. The music will be provided by Gary and Larry Hartsell, both Vietnam veterans with the Stone Mountain Band.
Besides the free food, Marjorie tries to provide some door prizes and asks the businesses in the community to help. If you have any gifts you would like to donate there is still time. If you have something to contribute or need more information about the breakfast, please contact Marjorie Ramsey at 423-237-8033.
