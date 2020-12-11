During the Christmas/Hanukkah season, people become obsessed with gifts. However, the most valuable gifts are not always tangible.
At a commencement address, Indian film actor Shah Rukh Khan shared the story of the five gifts his father gave him and the life-changing lessons they taught him.
-----
This is the story of the five gifts from my father and how they helped me become what I am today.
My father was very, very poor. He was unemployed and struggling to make ends meet for the15 years that I had the privilege of knowing him.
Not being able to afford fancy gifts, he would wrap up in newspapers something old that belonged to him and declare it a gift when my birthday came along.
(1) CHESS SET
When I was ten, my father gave me an old chess set.
Chess is a reflection of life they say, and as clichéd as it sounds, it’s probably true.
The first thing it teaches is that every move has a consequence, whether you perceive that it does or does not. Nothing you do—not a single moment—is empty of living.
So think things through, not always, but often enough. Often enough, so your life does not feel as black and white and as uniform as the squares on a chessboard.
Sometimes in order to move forward, you might need to take a few steps back.
There are also times when you get so stuck that whichever move you make is an apparently bad move. In chess and life, at some point, a moment will come when it will look like there isn’t anything going right and nothing you can do will prevent disaster.
Don’t panic whenever there is trouble. With a little embarrassment, you will survive it. All you have to do is make a move.
And there’s no loss in doing something that hurts in the short run but proves worthwhile in time.
Also, you can’t get anywhere in chess if you don’t look out for the little ones around you, the small pawns. Every piece—and every person—is important and essential in its/their own special way.
-----
(Next week: Gifts 2 and 3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.