On September 17, 1787, a group of 39 men signed a document that began “We the People” intended to bring the thirteen colonies together, in “Order to form a more perfect Union” became known as the Constitution of the United States of America. It was not simple or quick. The convention to draft the Constitution began, when a group of 55 representatives from thirteen states gathered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 25, 1787. It took one hundred and sixteen days and many discussions, drafts and rewrites before the final document was voted on. Sixteen of the delegates did not vote for the Constitution, many did not stay and only a couple voted against it.
WHAT IS A CONSTITUTION?
In general, a Constitution is a document formed by combining basic principles to establish rules that will become legal “guidelines” for a government or organization to determine how it is governed. When the principles are written into a single set of legal documents or a “written constitution” they are known being “codified”. If the constitution is created like the “Constitution of the United Kingdom”, in parts, over a period of time and based on court cases, or acts of legislature is called “uncodified”.
The “Constitution of the United States” contains 4,400 words and is the oldest active “codified” constitution, it has been amended 27 times, the most recent was in 1992. The “Constitution of Monaco” is the shortest with 3,814 words, and the “Constitution of India” is the longest with 146,385 words, in the English version. Since 1789, the historical life of a constitution is approximately 19 years.
ARTICLES OF CONFEDERATION AND PERPETUAL UNION:
Before our American Constitution was formally adopted representatives of the thirteen states worked from July of 1776 and November of 1777 to design an agreement for states to “work together”. It became a set of clear rules to develop a “league of friendship” (Perpetual Union) that was ratified by the states on March 1, 1781. The guiding principles of the “Articles of Confederation” was to establish and preserve the states independence and sovereignty.
As America grew so did the need for more and better refined rules of government. In September of 1786 a few states gathered to discuss the issue of trade between each other. Other states became interested and realizing the original Articles of Confederation needed revised, sent representatives to the meeting scheduled for May 25, 1787, which became known as the ”Constitutional Convention”. The new Constitution provided for a much stronger federal government by establishing a President, courts, and taxing powers, the rest is history.
DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION:
There is one organization that has led America in remembering the sacrifices their ancestors made by going to war with England to create a free nation. The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) have been working over one hundred and thirty years to honor those who founded our nation. Their national webpage shares their history and how we have gotten a Constitution Week.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded on October 11, 1890, during a time that was marked by a revival in patriotism and intense interest in the beginnings of the United States of America. Women felt the desire to express their patriotic feelings and were frustrated by their exclusion from men's organizations formed to perpetuate the memory of ancestors who fought to make this country free and independent. As a result, a group of pioneering women in the nation's capital formed their own organization and the Daughters of the American Revolution has carried the torch of patriotism ever since.
WHAT WE DO:
For more than a century, the members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution have dedicated themselves to historical preservation, promotion of education, and encouragement of patriotic endeavor. These goals are as relevant in today's society as they were when the organization was founded in 1890.
Most of DAR's volunteer work is accomplished by the grassroots efforts of chapters on the local level which focus on the mission areas of DAR by encouraging members to become involved in these initiatives in their local communities. Since its founding in 1890, DAR has admitted more than 950,000 members.
The objectives laid forth in the first meeting of the DAR have remained the same in 125 years of active service to the nation. Those objectives are:
• Historical - to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence;
• Educational - to carry out the injunction of Washington in his farewell address to the American people, "to promote, as an object of primary importance, institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge, thus developing an enlightened public opinion…"; and
• Patriotic - to cherish, maintain, and extend the institutions of American freedom, to foster true patriotism and love of country, and to aid in securing for mankind all the blessings of liberty.
CONSTITUTION WEEK:
Constitution Week is celebrated annually from Sept. 17 to 23 to commemorate Sept. 17, 1787, the date the Constitution was signed in convention. (It was ratified on June 21, 1788.) It is the commemoration of America's most important document.
This celebration of the Constitution was begun by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1955. The DAR petitioned Congress to set aside this time annually to be dedicated to the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law #915 on Aug. 2, 1956, by former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. President George W. Bush officially declared the inception of Constitution Week in September 2002.
The Constitution established a federal Democratic republic as our system of government. It is democratic because the people govern themselves and a republic because the government's power is derived from the people. It is the supreme law of the land. It outlines the government's powers, limits on these powers and the rights of citizens. It also outlines an amendment process for any future changes.
TENNESSEE’S RECOGNITION:
Each year the Tennessee legislature issues a proclamation to recognize Constitution Week. Tfollowing is this year’s resolution.
State of Tennessee – Proclamation by the Governor:
“WHEREAS, the Constitution of the United States of America, the guardian of our liberties,
embodies the principles of limited government in a Republic dedicated to rule by law; and
WHEREAS, September 17, 2022, marks the two hundred and thirty-fifth anniversary of the
drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention; and
WHEREAS, it is the privilege and duty of the American people to commemorate the drafting of
the Constitution of the United States of America with appropriate ceremonies and activities; and
WHEREAS, Public Law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of
the United States of America designating September 17 through 23 as Constitution Week;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bill Lee, Governor of the State of Tennessee, hereby proclaim
September 17-23, 2022, as Constitution Week in Tennessee and encourage all citizens to join me in this worthy observance.”
LOCAL PROGRAM:
Cocke County’s new Mayor Rob Mathis issued his first proclamation honoring the William Cocke Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). Constitution Week program’s Chair Emma Balch met with Mayor Mathis who said he was “honored to recognize the DAR for their ongoing efforts to remind the community of the importance of our Constitution and the freedom it provides to the citizens of America.”
William Cocke NSDAR will hold their annual “Ringing of the Bells” in honor of to celebrate the 235th anniversary of the Constitution on Sunday, September 18, at 2 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. This year’s program will feature Cocke County High School Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) and a guest speaker. Students from local schools will also be participating in the program.
Ms. Balch invites the community to join them for the program and learn more about our Constitution, it’s history and how import it is today. While this program is on Saturday, the whole week will be used to teach students about the Constitution.
To help with the recognition of our Constitution, AMVETS Post 75 has provided the William Cocke Chapter with pocket size copies of the Constitution. These will be given to each of the (323) 8th grade students in Cocke County. Another 1,200 were given to the Sevier County DAR to distribute to their 8th graders.
I encourage everyone to attend this wonderful program and show your patriotism!
EVENT:
Friday, September 16th - National POW/MIA Remembrance Day:
American Legion Post 41 will be hosting a free hotdog lunch in honor of our country’s POW/MIAs.
Commander David Mills sent an invitation to their members and local Veteran organizations. He said, “We will not be doing a formal program this year but will be hosting a free lunch at our Post for those who can attend. This is to honor your participation with us in the past and to remember that we can have lunch with our friends and families, but the families of those still unaccounted for may never be able to experience this. Hopefully many of you or others in you organizations will be able to attend this event and spend some time with us. We may also be handing out lunches to people driving by our post that day.
Come join Post 41 at the Cocke County Memorial Building, from 11am-2pm under our shade trees for fun and fellowship. Contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.”
NEWS OF NOTE:
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 –Meets the 3rd Thursday of each month. This month’s meeting will be TOMORROW NIGHT, September 15th. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 pm., and the business meeting beginning at 7 pm. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 am to Noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. For more information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander David Kenney at 423-623-7420.
