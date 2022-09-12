Celebrating Our Constitution

This is the pocket-size Constitution that will be provided to all the Cocke County 8th graders. I encourage their parents to be on the lookout for it and spend some time discussing the Constitution with their children.

 Submitted photo

On September 17, 1787, a group of 39 men signed a document that began “We the People” intended to bring the thirteen colonies together, in “Order to form a more perfect Union” became known as the Constitution of the United States of America. It was not simple or quick. The convention to draft the Constitution began, when a group of 55 representatives from thirteen states gathered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 25, 1787. It took one hundred and sixteen days and many discussions, drafts and rewrites before the final document was voted on. Sixteen of the delegates did not vote for the Constitution, many did not stay and only a couple voted against it.

WHAT IS A CONSTITUTION?

