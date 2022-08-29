During the early sixties when I was getting “educated” at Lincoln Junior High school, in Charleston, West Virginia, we had a daily history lesson every morning. After the Pledge of Allegiance, a short prayer, and the morning announcements the principal would read a short section from the West Virginia Blue Book. The book was published by the State of WV each year with facts from the state’s history dating back to its formation in 1863, and then it recapped the events of the past year. The book included pictures of documents, people and important events, as they happened.
My generation would look through library catalogs to search for information. We would find lots of stories about our past dating back to the first Europeans arriving on the shores of North America. For generations there have been museums full of examples of the past, road signs describing a person or event that happened close to it, and family bibles and verbal stories passed down by our elder relatives. I remember sitting beside my grandparents listening to them sharing stories with other of my adult relatives on Saturday nights.
Over the last couple of decades (20-30 years) America’s society has changed. The way we see, hear, and learn things have changed drastically. In my generation we heard our paw paws and maw maws telling us stories about their lives during the great depression, strikes and the dangers of working in the coal mines, struggles raising children and the many other things they faced.
The family dynamic of getting together for daily meals and conversations are no longer the “norm”. Parents working two jobs and the long distances to drive to and from work remove the ability to have “quality” family time. The jobs of Grandparents have changed and many are now caregivers for their grandchildren. Searching for information is still available at libraries but more readily available at the touch of our fingers through the internet.
What was once family traditions and personal histories have become lost to the disfunction of today’s society. We can no longer depend on a verbal recognition of an event is exactly what happened. It becomes a personal interpretation and will be told differently by each individual who witnesses the same thing. With the removal of statues, signs, street names, book and photographs, going forward generations will have fewer “reminders” to help determine the truth and then history will become his-story (or her-story).
SIMPLE EXAMPLE:
A few months ago, I was watching Antique Roadshow and a man had brought in a forty-eight-star American Flag. While the top of the flag with the stars on the blue field looking like new, the ends of the red and white stripes were shredded and showing it had been burned. The man said his grandfather had been stationed at Pearl Harbor on the day of the Japanese bombing. Though his grandfather had died when the man was a child, the family had passed down the story of the flag.
The story went that when the bombing stopped the grandfather and others had taken a small boat and was pulling sailors out of the water. His small boat found itself close to the sunken wreckage of the Arizona where he found the flag floating and pulled it into the boat. The family had preserved the tattered flag and passed it and the story to the young man who had brought it to the show.
When the flag was examined by the expert it was found to have letters and numbers stenciled on the border. The expert pointed out that the numbers 1944 were the date the flag was manufactured. Since the Japanese attack was in 1941, that showed the story was not true. If there were no numbers on the flag it is possible that an “untruth” would have been related for generations to come and changed the value of that family’s historical moment.
How valuable is our history? The original Constitution and Articles of Incorporation were written many of generations ago. There are copies of the original documents that ensure we know what the men who were writing really meant. They are written in cursive and in recent times there has been a movement to not teach cursive writing. When, in just two or three generations, only a few will be able to read and understand those founding papers. They will be able to interpret the meanings as they see them to their best use.
The same goes for removing the “symbols” that have been made to recognize those who have gone before us who have their names and actions etched in America’s history. Today the principles that many of those men and women followed have been found, by some, to have infringed on the rights other’s. I don’t have space to get into the whole subject but we must remember that it is all part of who we have become today as a society.
NINE BECOMES HUNDREDS:
The National Defense Authorization Act OF 2021 mandated the removal of Confederate names from Defense Department (DOD)-owned property (military bases) within three years and tasks an eight-member commission with developing a plan to carry it out. What started as targeting the names of nine military bases the list has grown and now includes over 750 items. The DOD list includes everything from bases, buildings, streets, ships, aircraft, weapons and equipment.
The commission must present a written report by Oct. 1, 2022, that details the assets that will be removed or renamed, the criteria used to select them, the local input gathered and the costs associated with the removals and renaming.” The Pentagon will have until early 2024 — three years after the bill’s enactment — to implement the commission’s plan. across the US and two items at a US naval base in Japan. The list is as detailed as naming stickers, flyers and posters on certain military installations that need to be reviewed, including “window decals at Ozark and Enterprise gate Welcome Centers” at Fort Rucker in Alabama and “mechanical room signage” at Fort Benning in Georgia.”
The written report is due to come out in four weeks (October 1st) and we will find out how this will affect the history of our nation. In that report we should find out what the “dollar” costs will be to create the new signage. The costs will not only be to change that sign at the entry to the bases but all the associated items, letterhead, business cards, name tags, emblems, patches, etc. All the “nickel and dime” items that will end up costing millions/billions.
When we remove all symbols (pictures, statues, names, words) we will be leaving the future up to determine the roots of America. Since there will not be any reminders of our history, it will become the “His Story” given by those with their own agendas. Will the poor become the indentured servants or called that terrible name of slave, for the wealthy and “educated”? If history repeats itself a couple of generations from now how will anyone know?
OIG REPORT:
This past month I wrote several columns about the PACT Act which provides benefits and compensation for Veterans that were affected by hazardous contaminates at bases where they were stationed. The legislation covered burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation exposure and contaminated water. I was specifically following he Camp Lejeune Justice Act because of my family ties to the exposure and health issues. This past week the VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) released a report that affects several thousand Veterans who had filed a claim for service-connection for their illnesses. The OIG found that the VA had improperly processed the claims and turned down many Veterans who were eligible. The following is the OIG’s news release of their findings.
Improved Processing Needed for Veterans’ Claims of Contaminated Water Exposure at Camp Lejeune:
“From August 1953 through December 1987, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry estimated one million individuals could have been exposed to contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune, a US military training facility. In March 2017, VA established a presumption of military service connection for eight illnesses related to veterans’ exposure to that contaminated water.
The VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) conducted this review to determine whether Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) staff followed regulations when processing and deciding claimed conditions potentially associated with contaminated water exposure at Camp Lejeune. Based on a statistical sample, the OIG estimated that of 57,500 Camp Lejeune-related claims for VA disability compensation benefits decided during the review period (March 14, 2017–March 31, 2021), VBA staff incorrectly processed 21,000.
The two main errors were prematurely denying claims (17,200) by not sending required letters to veterans requesting evidence needed to document exposure and assigning incorrect effective dates for benefit entitlement (2,300 claims). Approximately 1,500 additional incorrectly processed claims involved technical or procedural errors. Premature denial of claims increased the risk that some veterans did not receive the benefits to which they were entitled, and veterans were underpaid at least $13.8 million in benefits over nearly four years because VA regional office staff did not assign the earliest effective date for benefits entitlement.
The OIG found that errors were less likely to occur at the Louisville Regional Office, which processes most Camp Lejeune-related claims; staff from other VA regional offices lacked experience processing these claims. The OIG recommended that VBA centralize all Camp Lejeune-related claims processing at the Louisville Regional Office or implement a plan to mitigate the error rate disparity with other regional offices. VBA should also conduct targeted quality reviews of Camp Lejeune-related claims from all regional offices processing these claims.”
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has not released a statement about this report yet. If you are one of the Veterans whose claim was denied the VA should be reaching out to you to readdress your claim. I would not wait and contact a service officer or the VA directly to reestablish your claim. You should ask that any compensation be retroactive since the fault lies with the VA’s processing.
NEWS OF NOTE:
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Tomorrow Night, Thursday, September 1st at 6 pm. You can contact the Commander, Richard Holt at 423-608-2902 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor – group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 to 4. This month meeting will be THIS Friday, September 2nd. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday September 6th, beginning at 5 pm with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 pm. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Post 41 has an Honor Guard if you would need their services, please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the Founder of Veterans in Focus and has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
