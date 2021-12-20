On December 7th, AMVETS Post 75 held a program to salute the 80th Anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor and a new flag pole at the Tanner Historical School building. Those who attended were amazed at some of the facts they heard from the two speakers. Both had visited the Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor.
BILL, NUMBER ONE
The first speaker, Bill Kilgore, is a past AMVETS National Commander and has worked on a National program to maintain the Arizona Memorial. He has and currently serves on the Tennessee and National Service Foundations (NSF) and is the current President of the NSF. Bill has spent over 39 years serving in the Army and Reserves and has dedicated his life to helping the Veterans who live in Tennessee.
Mr. Kilgore spoke about how the members of AMVETS think of themselves as the “keepers of the wall” for the USS Arizona Memorial. The memorial was originally planned to be a plaque placed beside a flagpole. Many of those who had fought on that December day felt it needed to be much more to honor all the lives lost. He said in the late 1950s the call was sent out in the news for Americans to donate and Elvis stepped up to help, as did the AMVETS.
Elvis brought attention to the memorial by performing his first concert, after getting out of the Army, at the Bloch Arena at Pearl Harbor. The show sold out and raised an estimated $60,000 that included $5,000 from himself. The AMVETS stepped in to help secure another $250,000 dedicated to help the completion of the memorial. The USS Arizona Memorial was dedicated on May 30, 1962.
Bill said, since the dedication of the memorial in 1962 the organization has been instrumental in keeping the memorial “ship shape.” The marble wall started deteriorating and AMVETS stepped up in 1983 and raised funds to repair the wall that shows the names of the sailors buried in the sunken grave. In 2014 the organization helped the Pacific Historic Parks organization who is responsible for maintaining the memorial, raise $350,000 to replace all the marble.
The refurbished memorial was re-dedicated on Veterans Day in 2016. Mr. Kilgore and local Post 75 member Willie Green were there for the dedication. Bill talked about the beautiful day and how it felt to see and be able to touch the names on that new marble wall. He had been sent a piece of the original marble wall that had been presented to him. That small piece has two names of sailors who died that day and has an energy of it’s own you can feel.
In closing Mr. Kilgore shared that the memorial is always in need of upkeep and maintenance. It is a task the AMVETS take seriously and takes pride in. The AMVETS National office has a room dedicated to the memorial for all visitors to see. There is an ongoing fund that accepts donations to “save up” the money that will be needed to maintain the memorial in the years to come. He gave various options about how to donate and encouraged the participants to honor the 1,177 sailors who gave their lives on December 7, 1941.
BILL, NUMBER TWO
The other “Bill” was speaker Mr. Bill Herman who is a Park Ranger with Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Mr. Herman enlisted in the Army, in 1984 beginning as most, as a private in the field artillery. His interest in things that bugged him led him to become a military Entomologist and led to a direct commission as a Lieutenant. During his different assignments he served in Korea as the Commander of the 5th Medical Detachment and Preventive Medicine Instructor with the Army Medical Center at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. Bill retired in 2007 with the rank of Major and found a “new home” with the National Parks Service (NPS).
The USS Arizona Memorial was dedicated on Memorial Day of 1962 under the command of the United States Navy. Bill gave a little history of the memorial that the National Park Service took over from the Navy in 1980. The Park Service started refurbishing the buildings and facilities that had been attacked and were in need of repair. Their work led to the USS Arizona becoming a National Landmark in 1989.
He said that since the start in 1980 the NPS has strived to ensure the preservation and interpretation of the historical knowledge of what occurred during the attack. They have built the foundation of the history of that day by interviewing and recording the “rich and vivid” memories of the survivors.”
One of the points he made was that as the ships sunk the sailors who jumped off them swam to Ford Island. Ford Island was the site of housing for the military and their dependents that took heavy fire and loss of life during the bombing. Today memorials to the USS Utah and USS Oklahoma, as well as the Battleship Missouri and the Pacific Aviation Museum, are located on the island and it is also still an active military base.
Bill said that since taking over the operations of the memorial the NPS has teamed with Veterans who play an important part in finding funds to maintain the memorial. He added that the large donations and continued support from AMVETS help to keep the memorial operating.
BLACK TEARS
Both men had one thing in common, they had each visited the memorial at Pearl Harbor and one thing has stuck with both of them. Looking into the water under the memorial and seeing black tear drops rise from the sunken wreckage of the USS Arizona.
The NPS shares this story about the source of these tears.
“Just one day before the attack, the Navy refueled the Arizona, giving her a full supply of oil. With nearly 1,500 gallons aboard, the ship would be ready to make a return voyage to the mainland towards the end of the month.
“Of course, we know that never happened. When the Japanese bombed the ship, the fuel exploded and caused terrible fires that wreaked havoc across the ship. Eventually, the fires helped destroy and finally sink the Arizona. Not all of the oil, however, blew up with the ship.
“Today these are the black tears of the USS Arizona, which Pearl Harbor visitors can still see today. Each day, the Arizona emits approximately nine quarts of oil into the harbor’s water. Although environmental groups and government agencies are concerned about the effects of the oil that dots the surface above the wreck, authorities are hesitant to act. For many visitors, the wreck is a memorial in its own right, serving as a grave for over 1,000 crewmen whose bodies were never recovered. For this reason, the National Parks Service hasn’t moved to stop the leakage just yet.”
No one in the audience had ever heard of the tears. One Veteran said after hearing the story that he would rather go see the tears than the memorials in Washington.
FLYING HIGH
After the two speakers were finished the group moved outside of the Tanner building to dedicate a new flag pole. AMVETS Post 75, through a grant from AMVETS Department of Tennessee, donated a 35 foot flag pole to the City of Newport for the school.
Bill Kilgore and Willie Green presented a new flag to Dr. Tony Miksa, President of Walters State College, who is a big part of the Tanner building. In turn it was presented to the Cocke County High School’s NJROTC who “ran it up the pole.”
Jesse Ramsey, from Smoky Mountain Health and Hospice sang the National Anthem as it rose. When it reached it’s peak Richard Holt, Post 75 Past-Commander, led the group in the Pledge to Allegiance. Pastor Tom Mooty, Post 75 Chaplin offered a prayer.
In honor of the death of Senator Bob Dole and those who had lost their lives in the two hours of bombing the flag was lowered to half-staff. Post 75 hopes that when you drive by any flag you will remember the sacrifices of the women and men who have served their country and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
MERRY CHRISTMAS
My wife Katie and I would like to wish each and every one a Merry Christmas. We ask as you enjoy the holiday off, sitting at home with your family and having a warm meal, you remember those working 24 hours a day around the world to keep America free in your prayers.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
