A police officer pulled a guy over for speeding and had the following exchange:
Officer: May I see your driver’s license? Driver: I don’t have one. I had it suspended when I got my 5th DUI. (Driving Under the Influence)
CustOfficer: May I see the owner’s card for this vehicle? Driver: It’s not my car. I stole it.
Officer: The car is stolen? Driver: That’s right. But come to think of it, I think I saw the owner’s card in the glove box when I was putting my gun in there.
Officer: There’s a gun in the glove box? Driver: Yes sir. That’s where I put it after I shot and killed the woman who owns this car and stuffed her in the trunk.
Officer: There’s a BODY in the TRUNK?!?!? Driver: Yes, sir.
Hearing this, the officer immediately called his captain. The car was quickly surrounded by police, and the captain approached the driver to handle the tense situation:
Captain: Sir, can I see your license? Driver: Sure. Here it is. It was valid.
Captain: Who’s car is this? Driver: It’s mine, officer. Here’s the registration.
Captain: Could you slowly open your glove box so I can see if there’s a gun in it? Driver: Yes, sir, but there’s no gun in it. Sure enough, there was nothing in the glove box.
Captain: Would you mind opening your trunk? I was told you said there’s a body in it. Driver: No problem. The trunk was opened; no body.
Captain: I don’t understand it. The officer who stopped you said you told him you didn’t have a license, stole the car, had a gun in the glovebox, and that there was a dead body in the trunk.
Driver: Yeah, I’ll bet he told you I was speeding, too.
What would you do if you were that officer? Go nuts? Tear your hair out? Scream? (By the way, you will recognize that this would have occurred before “vest cams” and “go-pros”; so don’t try this at home).
There’s a lady in the Bible that must have felt that way as well – a young virgin girl named Mary. Here she is, thinking of her soon coming marriage, preparing for the big day in the neighborhood. And then; that angel appeared.
I wonder what the folks at West End Baptist Church would do if I stood next Sunday and announced: “I just saw an angel and he told me I am the new Messiah!”
I would say there would be a hastily called Deacon’s Meeting to discuss what to do about this pesky “Pastor Problem.” It would probably be suggested that I “take some time”; and maybe get an appointment with Dr. Bottlestopper to “discuss my problem.”
Maybe the ministry is getting too stressful; maybe I’m not getting enough coffee – or maybe it’s too much coffee; but whatever – something is wrong with the preacher.
This angel’s entrance was probably along the same lines as far as Mary was concerned. But, she accepted what God had for her in Faith and Grace; and, you know how this all turned out – The Savior was born in the likeness of sinful flesh so that He could offer His Life as a Sacrifice for me and you and you and you and they and them and he and she – for everybody!
Have you accepted Him as your Savior yet?
Don’t know how? I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty serves the West End Baptist Church as its Sr. Pastor; and writes this column for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of the Newport Plain Talk. E-mail Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com; write him at P.O. Box 851 in Newport; or call him at 423-623-9056 with your comments.
