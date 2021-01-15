Hard skills are easily quantifiable—they can be measured, such as with a grade or percentage.
Soft skills cannot be quantified and verified with the same ease. However, soft skills are still incredibly important.
When students move beyond school and move into their careers, hiring managers look at both hard and soft skills.
Every job will prioritize different soft skills, but here are some of the skills that are most frequently identified as necessary in the workforce.
Communication skills help their organization succeed. When communication breaks down, people get confused.
Creativity is one of the most underrated skills. One needs to learn the ability to develop innovative solutions to conceive new approaches that improve the way their organization responds to arising issues.
Students need to learn to adapt to any given situation, such as when a sudden change occurs, or an unanticipated problem arises.
In public speaking, people need to speak confidently, be clear in their messaging, and use solid logic in their presentation while under the additional pressure of being watched by others.
Teamwork requires interaction. Effective teamwork draws together several other skills, like communication skills and interpersonal skills. Students must learn how to use their personal styles for their group’s good rather than for their own good at the group’s expense.
Students need to learn time management. Just as they have to learn to balance different class assignments in school, they will also need to learn how to balance different job duties.
Active listening helps students learn to be better communicators. Listeners should pay close attention to the material they hear and respond with questions that explore the topic more deeply.
Soft skills are considered so crucial to workplace success that the U.S. Department of Labor has developed its own program, “Soft Skills to Pay the Bills,” as a curriculum (with videos) designed to teach those skills to young people.
The program is focused on six major skills, including communication; teamwork; networking; professionalism; enthusiasm and attitudes; and problem-solving and critical thinking. (https://www.dol.gov/agencies/odep/program-areas/individuals/youth/transition/soft-skills)
