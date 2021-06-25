Unstructured summer months can become a major source of stress for parents with young children. You want to keep your children stimulated, active, and learning, but there are only so many parent-directed activities a family can do on any given day.
- Thanks to Brightly, here is a list of apps that are fun for kids and guilt-free for parents. Whether you need a well-deserved break or the kids need a car-riding activity, these apps can help the youngsters learn math, develop reading and phonics skills, apply critical thinking, or simply enjoy stories.
Homer
Homer motivates kids to love reading and learning by building on what they already know and tapping into what interests them most, while teaching them to read from start to finish. (ages 2-8) [iTunes and learnwithhomer.com]
codeSpark
codeSpark’s project-based learning encourages kids to be technology makers—coding and sharing their own games, automating the care of silly pets, and taking on new challenges every month. (ages 5-8) [iOS, Android, and codespark.com]
SplashLearn
SplashLearn contains a fun math program for Pre-K to Grade 5, and a reading program for Pre-K to Grade 2. The math program goes grade by grade to help kids gain confidence and key skills. The reading program starts kids off by learning letter sounds and tracing letters, and then moving on to sight words and spelling. [iPad and splashlearn.com]
Headspace for Kids
The Headspace meditation app has a special section just for kids to teach them early about meditation in a quest to keep them healthy and happy now and in the future with the benefits of helping increase focus, happiness, productivity, and longevity. [Customized for ages 5 and under, 6-8, and 9-12) [headspace.com/kids]
GoNoodle
Keep kids moving with this app developed to use technology to champion health, fight obesity, and promote mindfulness. [iTunes and gonoodle.com]
Tinybop
Tinybop has two series of apps built to change the way kids experience the world around them. (1) The Explorer’s Library apps let kids explore the hidden and remarkable wonders of our world—from The Human Body to The Earth. (2) Digital Toys apps let kids build, test, and play with anything they can imagine—from robots to fantastical creatures. [iTunes, Android, and tinybop.com]
