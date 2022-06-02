Imagine if every preschool child received a book at their home every month for the first five years of life. Imagine the excitement those children would have in receiving those gifts. Imagine if this 60-volume library was free to the child and the family. Now imagine that this is a reality.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a unique program inspired by her father’s inability to read and write. Dolly started her Imagination Library for the children within her home county (Sevier County) in 1996. It mails a new book to children’s homes every month from birth to age five. Dolly wanted her program to be a personal gift for all children that came directly to them.
“When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee,” said Dolly, “I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor, an inventor, or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer.”
“The seeds of these dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”
Dolly’s Imagination Library is designed to inspire the love of reading and learning in children by spending time with family and friends sharing these wonderful books. Dolly understands that reading is the key to a strong education, and that a child’s imagination is at the center of their dreams and creativity. By combining the two, this program inspires children to dream more, learn more, care more, and be more.
The Imagination Library was such a success that she opened up the ability to replicate the program to other communities in the United States, Canada, Australia, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Today, her program gifts over 1 million free books each month to children worldwide.
At the heart of this effort are the local sponsors, who register the children and cover the cost of the books and the postage. The generosity of these local organizations is why these books are made available free of charge to participating families.
If you or your business would like to help sponsor these books, send your monetary gifts to the Cocke County Education Foundation, 305 Hedrick Dr, Newport, TN 37821.
