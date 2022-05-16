Over the last five years I have written numerous columns about America’s Prisoner of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA) soldiers. Because of the public’s demand for the accounting of those listed as POW-MIAs at the end of the Vietnam War, in July of 2015 the Department of Defense (DOD) formed the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). Their mission is to “Provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation.”
From the DPAA report, “Year in Review” for October 2020 through October 2021 there were several milestones for the agency and the families they help find closure. Last year was the 50th anniversary for the National League of POW/MIA Families and their iconic black and white silhouette featured on the POW/MIA Flag, “recognized around the world for the sacred mission of finding Americans missing from past conflicts.”
Another one of the milestones is from the USS Oklahoma project that was started (pre-DPAA) in 2003. The project began with the disinterment of a single casket thought to contain the remains of five individuals. Analysis of the contents of the casket reviled partial remains of a surprising, almost 100 individuals.
In 2009, the DOD requested DNA samples from all the families that had a missing member on the Oklahoma. From the 2020-2021 report, “FY 2021 was a big year for our USS Oklahoma Project, hitting two milestones. First, at the end of January, Marine Pfc. John F. Middleswart was the 300th identification from the ship. Then, at the beginning of August, Seaman 1st Class Buford H. Dyer was the 350th identification. Another significant milestone came in February when Lt. Cmdr. Hugh R. Alexander, a dental officer aboard the USS Oklahoma, became the 1,000th identification made since DPAA was formed in 2015.”
Also in the report was that in March (2021) they had identified the remains Korean War U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun. Chaplin Kapaun, “For his many selfless acts during the Korean War, Chaplain Kapaun was named a Servant of God by the Catholic Church in 1993, the first step on the path to sainthood. He was also posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2013.”
The DPAA report summed up the report noting that, “We ended FY 2021 with a final milestone when we conducted the first-ever Joint Repatriation Ceremony with the Republic of Korea in Hawaii. South Korean President Moon Jae-in spoke at the ceremony held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Six sets of remains were given to the U.S. and 68 sets of remains were repatriated to South Korea.”
The 2022 year, up to the news release of May 13t, report the identification of thirty-six remains. Twenty-six are from World II, thirteen from the USS Oklahoma, nine from the Korean War, and one from Vietnam.
The work of the DPAA is a direct result of the movement started fifty years ago by the National Forget-Me-Not POW-MIA organization. They have been joined by many other organizations to remember those unaccounted for by holding annual remembrances. The Covid pandemic put the halt to all of these events across the county, but word is out that many are back on this year including a big one that has ties to our community.
HEADING TO WASHINGTON
One of the annual events that raises awareness of those who are still listed as POW-MIA is a motorcycle group that rides across the United States, from the west coast to be in Washington, DC., for Memorial Day. Being the only motorcycle rider in a 1986 “Welcome Home” parade in Los Angeles, CA, James “Gunny” Gregory was an experience that surprised “Gunny.”
He went there to meet his Vietnam Fire Team Leader, Carl Rice, who after the parade took him to see a “Traveling Wall.” It was there that he first learned from his friend Carl, that there were POWs left in Vietnam.
The next morning, he was invited to a breakfast where he met one of the speakers Marion Shelton. She was the wife of Col. Charles Shelton … the last official Prisoner of War of the Vietnam War. She asked the gunny, “Can you help? What can the bikers do?” This question set-in motion the plan that formed what is known as the Run For The Wall (RFTW).
“Gunny” was still on active duty stationed in San Diego, CA and had been an avid motorcycle rider and activist. He was Chairman of the Board of ABATE of California, President of San Diego ABATE, life member of HOG, AMA, VFW, American Legion, WA and knew veterans and bikers all over the world. Because of his growing commitment to form a group of bikers to bring awareness to the POWs he retired from the Marines, in 1988.
Coinciding with his retirement, as President of ABATE he received a letter from a Marine Vietnam Veteran, Ray Manzo, who lived on the east coast. He was planning a rally, Rolling Thunder” on Memorial Day weekend of 1988, using veteran bikers as their voice to the government. Then “Gunny” met Bill Evans, another Vietnam Veteran, who asked for help planning a run to Washington.
It was Bill who coined the term “Run For the Wall”. Another couple, Vietnam Veteran Sam, and his wife Margo joined and became the core group. To start raising funds for their ride they developed a” black and yellow “Jane Fonda, American Traitor Bitch” patch”, sold them through Easyriders magazine.
ORIGINAL ROUTE
In May of 1989 the first RFTW left San Diego with “Gunny” and Bill in the lead of 115 bikes. It wasn’t a smooth ride in less than first 100 miles Bill’s bike, blew a tire and then blew it’s engine. He rode the rest of the way to Washington in the back of a pickup truck. Of the 115 bikes that left San Diego that first year, most turned back at Las Vegas. Fifteen riders made the trip all the way. On May 26, 1989, RFTW accomplished their mission. On the next day they laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Then on the next day, Sunday, they help lead the Rolling Thunder procession through Washington.
The trip had had many “new experiences” in for the group riding cross-country. There were many maintenance problems and unplanned costs. But for as many problems they found support across the country. In Kansas bikers and Veterans paid their way through the turnpike toll booths. In West Virginia they made a decision to avoid its turnpike and fate had them take Route 60 across the mountains.
I am proud to say on this leg of their trip as “Gunny” says, “This fateful decision introduced us to Rainelle, WV, one of the most patriotic communities in America and now one of the major highlights of Run For The Wall Central Route.”
Rainelle is the “Big Town” closest to my grandparents place where I spent most of my days growing up. The people of this community have continued to support these riders and has a meal prepared for each rider every year.
SOUTHERN ROUTE
Support for the riders grew each year and so did the number of riders. In 1998, RFTW became a 501©3 organization to formalize their policies and define their mission. As the number of riders increased a decision was made to add another route and in 2001 an inaugural “Southern Route” and the original route was re-named the “Central Route.”
The “Southern Route” take riders along Interstates 10 and 20. It then turns north coming through Tennessee on I -75 and I-81 through Virginia to Washington. The “Central Route” takes their riders along Interstates 70 and 64. It then takes Route 60 through West Virginia to I-81 in Virginia, then on to Washington.
Again, with the growth of the numbers of riders and concern for safety, a new route was explored.
MIDWAY ROUTE
In 2013, a small group of riders did a recon on a new route that would run in between the two existing routes. When I read the RFTW history this story reminded me of something that Mr. Harold Cates had told me a couple of years ago. He had owned the Hartford Citgo and he told me, “About eight or nine years ago a small group of motorcyclists pulled up to the pumps, came in and asked for the owner and I talked with them. They told me they were a “Scout group” for “Run For the Wall” and explained their mission.”
That time would have been when the scouts were exploring the Middle Route that runs straight across Interstate 40. This is exactly how their history reflects the scout group finding a proper fuel stop for hundreds of motorcycles and the vehicles supporting them.
Harold continued, ”I was surprised when they said a large lot like ours would be perfect for a stop that could handle 300 motorcycles. Hearing they were honoring Veterans and the POW-MIAs I said, I would be honored to have them stop.”
Since 2014, the riders have stopped at the Hartford Citgo where Mr. Cates has paid for the fuel for every rider and provided ice and water for the support vehicles. Mr. Cates does not run the Hartford Citgo any longer, but he is working with the new owner Mr. Otis Mundy to ensure the free fuel and services continue.
RUMBLING INTO HARTFORD
This year the RFTW is back on the road after having to cancel the 2020 and 2021 ride and will be coming into the Hartford Citgo on Tuesday, May 24. They will be there at 14:30 hours, or 2:30 p.m. for fuel and plan on departing at 15:15 or forty-five minutes later. I have been there several times to greet these riders. There are always members of our local government, law enforcement, fire departments, Veterans groups and many others there to show them the patriotism that lives in our community.
Since they have not been here in two years, I hope we will have a huge crowd with lots of flags, banners, and smiles to meet these riders. It would be a good idea to be at the Citgo before 2:15 p.m. when the front riders come in to set up. After the riders start exiting the Intestate the road will be blocked to allow them the right-a-way.
Come out and show your support.
EVENT
To Shave or Not To Shave - a Fun Raiser by Veterans in Focus to raise funds for Wreaths Across America and other VIF projects. Saturday. May 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Adventure Distilling Company 4649 Hooper Highway, Cosby. This will be a family event with lots of fun, food, and laughs, bring a chair. Contact Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for more information.
Food Pantry — CVMA 18-12 along with our friends at Second Harvest are on a mission to distribute food to our Nations Heroes. This month’s event will be May 19, 2022, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at SunFresh Produce 7405 Rutledge Pike Rutledge, TN 37861. It is 1.3 miles west of the intersection of 11W and Route 92. Contact Tara Adkins Public Relations Officer at 865-964-7773 to volunteer or for more information.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – Meets the third Thursday of each month. This month’s meeting will be May 19. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m., and the business meeting beginning at 7 p.m. At this month’s meeting final nomination for officers and the election will take place. For more information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
