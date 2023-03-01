Do you have a name? Of course you do. We all have names. We have names from our parents. In the Western world that is usually what is called the patronymic or father’s name. It may tell us where our ancestors came from. My “patronymic” is Dupee from the French Dupuis.
Sure enough, I am descended from Jean Dupuis who came from France to Boston in 1685. If, however, I tried to outline all my ancestors it would not be easy. There are Murrays, Rockwells, Kinkeads, Chamberlains, Vickers, and who knows how many others among my ancestors.
If you look into your background you will find the same reality. In fact, if your family has been in the United States long enough, you are probably related to most of the prominent historical figures of our American past.
The study of your family’s past background can be fascinating, but it is not nearly as important as the family we can all belong to. What family is that? It is the family of the household of our creator.
When a man, woman, or child accepts the reality that God came to Earth in the person of Jesus, and then dedicates himself or herself to serving Him, they become members of the household of God, brothers or sisters of the Savior, and fellow citizens of the heavenly kingdom.
Being a member of God’s household brings awesome gifts. We begin to realize the amazing love of Our Savior Jesus Christ. In his letter to the Ephesians, Paul emphasizes the sheer grandeur of Christ’s love by speaking of the “breadth and length and height and depth” of a love so great that it is beyond our understanding.
As members of God’s household, we also have the gift of the Holy Spirit to guide and encourage us as well as the reality of knowing we are in the family of the God who listens when we speak with Him.
As is true in every family, members of God’s household have duties and responsibilities as well as blessings. Christians are called to submit in obedience to God’s Word by following God’s commandments. These include the Ten Commandments as well as loving “the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” and loving “your neighbor as yourself.” Matthew 22:38 We are to resist evil in our own hearts and lives, and also in a world which often calls evil good and good evil. We are called to live lives of integrity and to be honest even when it harms our interests to do so.
We are also commanded to love one another. Our Lord said “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.” John 13:34. We who worship at Fellowship Presbyterian pray for God’s blessings on our brothers and sisters in all Newport churches where the Word is preached and our Savior is honored. We have different denominational names, but we share the same name as members of God’s household.
if you attend a fellowship where God is praised, the scripture is honored, and Christ is served, please encourage your leadership to pray for all who truly share the name of Christian.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
