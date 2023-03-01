Do you have a name? Of course you do. We all have names. We have names from our parents. In the Western world that is usually what is called the patronymic or father’s name. It may tell us where our ancestors came from. My “patronymic” is Dupee from the French Dupuis.

Sure enough, I am descended from Jean Dupuis who came from France to Boston in 1685. If, however, I tried to outline all my ancestors it would not be easy. There are Murrays, Rockwells, Kinkeads, Chamberlains, Vickers, and who knows how many others among my ancestors.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.