I’m a new news junkie! Can’t help it! Don’t wanna help it!
I’m an old news (commonly called “history”) junkie! Can’t help ... well, you know.
Used to be “news” was that of which I wanted a good dose purt near every day, and, before I learned how to call up the weather on my Phone, I tuned in to The Weather Channel first to see what ridiculous outfits the prognosticators were wearing that day, and what ridiculous outfits I was going to have to wear that day.
Musta been a whole series of slow weather news days a little while ago because an oft-repeated weather news story that was being broadcast from the highest hilltops was how many days New York City had been without “measurable” snow!
Boy, I sure was glad to wake up to that little bit of earth-shaking weather news – I forget now, but I think it was like 300 – 320 – 330 –and more and more days without “measurable snow” in New York City.
There were probably herds of snow skiers wanting to “hit the slopes” in downtown – or uptown – or midtown New York City – and they were all beginning to revolt against whoever was in charge of getting “measurable snow” in New York City.
As actor William Bendix used to say on his sitcom television show “The Life of Riley” years ago (when “situation comedies” were, in fact, comedies and therefore funny), anyway, as his character, Riley, used to always comment on any “situation” that came his way: “What a revoltin’ development this is!”
I figured the New Yorkers who were suffering because of no “measurable snow” in over a year could have taken one of those ever-present yellow “hacks” to Buffalo. I am sure the Buffaloans would have gladly given the “measurable snowless” New Yorkers a bucket or two of the white stuff.
Anyway!
They got less than an inch one day a short time ago, and since “less than an inch” is considered “measurable” the clock came to a screeching halt, the presses were all stopped, and everybody held their breath until a “trace” of snow became “measurable,” and the record remained intact (or was broken – who knows and who cares).
Speaking of records, I am reminded of the old song I used to use on my morning Southern Gospel Music radio show sung by Jim Reeves and written by Michael Foster and Marshall Morgan:
“How long has it been since you talked with the Lord and told Him your heart’s hidden secrets? How long since you prayed? How long since you stayed on your knees ‘til the light shone through?
“How long has it been since your mind felt at ease? How long since your heart knew no burden? Can you call Him your friend? How long has it been since you knew that He cared for you?
“How long has it been since you knelt by your bed and prayed to the Lord up in heaven? How long since you knew that He’d answer you,and would keep you the long night through?
“How long has it been since you woke with the dawn and felt this day’s worth the living? Can you call Him your friend? How long has it been since you knew that He cared for you?”
Well? Great questions! Got any good answers?
Tom Mooty writes this column for the weekend Edition of The Newport Plain Talk; and serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church. Your comments about these columns are appreciated (especially the good ones).
